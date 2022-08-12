Police investigating explosion on Union Street in Greenfield

Read full article on original website
Bogus 911 call of person with explosive, gun draws large police response in Westfield
A bogus 911 call about a person with an explosive device and a gun drew a significant police response in Westfield on Friday, authorities said. The Westfield Police Department’s 911 center received a call Friday evening from a person saying they had an explosive device and rifle, the department wrote in a Facebook post.
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Early Friday morning while conducting a traffic stop, Hadley Police arrested a man who had a warrant out in Connecticut. According to police, the driver did not have valid driver’s license, and the passenger gave officer a false name and date of birth. That passenger was identifies as Van Schryver, who had an active warrant out for a probation violation.
1 arrested after propane tank explosion in Massachusetts
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been arrested for what police believe to be an intentionally set explosion in Greenfield. According to Lt. Todd Dodge of the Greenfield Police Department, 53-year-old Daniel Burrell is accused of intentionally setting off an explosion on Union Street Thursday afternoon. Acting Chief...
Northampton man arrested for kidnapping a minor
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northampton man has been arrested for his involvement in the kidnapping of a minor on Friday evening. According to Northampton Police, the 34-year-old suspect was found and arrested around noon on Saturday. He was subsequently taken into custody. Police said that the child has been...
Suspect in Greenfield explosion arraigned in court
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in Thursday’s explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon. Daniel Burrell, 54, of Greenfield faced a judge in Greenfield District Court as a prosecutor read aloud what he was accused of. “One of the calling parties reported that they heard a loud...
Sunday night news update
In this update, today is the final day of the 2022 tax holiday here in Massachusetts, a popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed this morning after a damaging fire late Friday night, and one family is without a place to live after an apartment fire broke out on Mulberry Street in Springfield yesterday. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
Police investigating swatting incident in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are investigating a swatting incident in Westfield. According to Westfield Police, the 911 call center received a call from someone claiming they had a rifle and an explosive device Friday evening. Westfield Police, the Westfield Police’s Detective Bureau, MSP Bomb Squad State Police special units and...
Westfield Park Square incident determined to be “swatting” situation
The Westfield Police Department is informing the public that an incident in downtown near Park Square Friday night was determined to be a swatting incident.
Costly share bike vandalism in Holyoke under investigation
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A costly vandalism is under investigation in Holyoke. Police are now asking for the public’s help after several rideshare bikes were found damaged. ValleyBike Share bikes are another means of transportation for Holyoke residents. City officials said they aren’t being returned to their charging stations, or...
Police looking for person who burglarized Stewart's Shop
POWNAL, Vt. — Police are investigating a burglary report in Pownal after items were reported stolen from a convenience store. Vermont State Police said the Stewart's Shop on Route 7 was burglarized around 1:45 a.m. on Friday and multiple items were stolen. Store surveillance captured a photo of a silver SUV outside the shop that investigators believe could be connected to the incident.
Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops
TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
Road closure expected Monday in Belchertown
The Department of Public works will be conducting road work on Monday from 6:30 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon on Allen Street.
Crews battle mattress fire inside Holyoke building
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were able to quickly put out a fire late Friday morning in Holyoke. Firefighters were called to 181 High Street shortly before 12 p.m. Friday for a report of smoke in the building. They arrived to find light smoke, which got worse as they searched the building for the source.
Parts of railings stolen from front steps of Symphony Hall in Springfield
Parts were stolen from the railings at Symphony Hall in Springfield Wednesday night.
3 arrested after NYSP find stolen equipment in Sand Lake
Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing construction equipment and other items. New York State Police said they found the stolen equipment on a property in Sand Lake and are looking for the owners of the other items that appear to be stolen.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy: Legal experts and friends of the 2019 crash victims discuss the ‘not guilty’ verdict
As the sun set in West Barnstable on Wednesday, around 20 motorcycles roared down Route 6A, in part to process the recent “not guilty” verdict related to a 2019 New Hampshire crash that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club. On Tuesday, a jury found 26-year-old Volodymy...
30 Discarded Needles Deposited Into North Adams PD Drop-Off Box
Hypodermic needles are very sharp and very dangerous. They need to be disposed of properly in special "sharps" containers. Disposing of them in any other way could put others in danger of accidental needle jabs. And that can result in a bad injury or worse, depending on what the needle was used for in the first place.
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the son of one of the Easthampton crash victims speaks exclusively with us, the suspect from Thursday's explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon, and we are getting answers after some parents in Holyoke reached out to our newsroom due to being concerned over the change in start times at their children's schools this year. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Benefit held for East Greenbush accident victims
Max's grandmother, 88-year-old Rita Buhl, and his mother, 50-year-old Roberta Kenny, were killed when they were hit by a car walking across Columbia Turnpike August 9.
