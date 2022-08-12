ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Dole VA currently hosting Veterans Art Show

By Carina Branson
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDv2m_0hEFTadQ00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Robert J. Dole Veterans Affairs Medical Center is currently hosting its fourth Veterans At Show.

According to the Dole VA Center, this year’s show features 72 entries submitted by 27 veteran artists competing in the divisions of art, creative writing, music, and drama. The art division includes many subcategories such as painting, photography, woodworking, and sculpting.

“This is their way of expressing maybe trying to get out of that bubble that they may have put themselves in because of what they’ve seen and what they’ve done,” said Diana Flynn, an artist and veteran.

“Creative Arts Therapy helps to reduce depression, anxiety, and stress, and is a vital component of a patient’s treatment plan. Creative Arts Therapy helps to reduce depression, anxiety, and stress, and is a vital component of a patient’s treatment plan. The annual art show recognizes the dynamic resiliency and creative achievements of our nation’s Veterans,” reads the news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOssy_0hEFTadQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EpDY_0hEFTadQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOy40_0hEFTadQ00

Sculpture by James Thomes titled “Troubled Chief” – Wood Carving by Christopher Foote titled “Carved Box” – Acrylic by Bradley Geubelle titled “Wichita Pride (Courtesy: Robert J. Dole Veterans Affairs Medical Center)

The top three entries in each category will then go on to compete in the 42nd National Veterans Creative Arts Festival held in St. Louis, Missouri, from April 10-17.

“Our annual art show recognizes the dynamic resiliency and creative achievements of our Nation’s Veterans,” said Art Therapist Christina Vasquez, organizer of the event.

The Art Show will be open on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert J. Dole Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 5500 E. Kellogg , in Building 4’s Auditorium.

