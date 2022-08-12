Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera full fight preview | UFC San Diego
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC on ESPN 40 inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. By and large, Cruz was written off as a title threat after getting trounced by Henry Cejudo. Older, former...
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego payouts: Angela Hill banks $190,000, more than main-eventer Dominick Cruz
Back in the day, almost every athletic commission used to disclose the official contracted salaries of combat sports athletes. It was one of the small protections that existed to try and stop promoters from screwing over fighters. As it goes in today’s dog-eat-dog world, even that protection has been whittled down to the point where California is one of the few states left sharing UFC pay.
UFC San Diego Fighter Salaries: Marlon Vera tops the list with $300k payout
Bantamweight standout Marlon Vera took home the top payout at tonight’s UFC San Diego event. Vera (20-7 MMA) squared off with former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the headliner of tonight’s fight card in California. ‘Chito’ had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent...
Pros react after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego
Tonight’s UFC San Diego event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Dominick Cruz. Vera (20-7 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. Prior to that impressive win, ‘Chito’ was coming off a knockout of Frankie Edgar and a decision victory over Davey Grant.
mmanews.com
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
Henry Cejudo reacts to Marlon Vera’s knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance”
Henry Cejudo isn’t exactly giving Marlon Vera‘s latest performance a rave review. Vera recently went one-on-one with former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. The action was held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on August 13, 2022. Cruz had some success in the fight but Vera...
MMAmania.com
Live: UFC San Diego early weigh ins video, streaming results for ‘Vera vs. Cruz’
UFC San Diego live stream weigh ins video results: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is little more than 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC San Diego mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 135-pound showdown between surging bantamweight contender Marlon Vera and former division champion Dominick Cruz. The action takes place this Sat. night (Aug. 13, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the historic Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., the first time the promotion has staged a card in “America’s Finest City” since COVID-19 scrapped the previous ESPN event scheduled for May 2020.
mmanews.com
Anthony Smith: UFC Fighters Are Not Always Welcome At Hospitals
UFC fighter Anthony Smith recalls a time when he did not feel welcome at a hospital. A UFC fighter’s life is filled with injuries. That is a big part of the job. It takes a special kind of person to get beat up for a living and keep coming back for more.
Magomed Ankalaev responds after Jamahal Hill calls out Jan Blachowicz: “Please don’t play with my food”
Magomed Ankalaev has responded after Jamahal Hill called out Jan Blachowicz for a future Octagon showdown. Ankalaev, 30, (18-1 MMA) is hot off a victory over Anthony Smith (36-17 MMA) at UFC 277 in July of this year. The Russian born light heavyweight fighter is currently ranked #3 in the...
MMAmania.com
U-F-Comedy? Watch Frankie Edgar, Andre Fili, Sara McMann and more try their hand at stand up comedy
MMA doesn’t last forever, but it does give its athletes a unique set of skills. For example: performing under pressure! Getting in front of a crowd and talking doesn’t seem so scary after stripping down to one’s underwear, stepping under the bright lights, and literally fighting another person. Perhaps that’s why a trio of active UFC fighters, as well as UFC veteran Gerald Harris, were able to take the stage without issue on the latest episode of “UFC Comedy Jam,” which is currently available on UFC Fight Pass.
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett brings his binge eating A-game to United States
Paddy Pimblett is in the United States doing a mini promotional tour following his latest big win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London last month (watch highlights). And as we’ve come to expect from post-fight Paddy, he’s packing on the pounds ... fast. We didn’t dub him “Paddy...
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego highlights: Priscila Cachoeira overwhelms Ariane Lipski in violent first-round finish
Priscila Cachoeira started a new win streak earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California when she smashed Ariane Lipski. LIVE! Stream UFC San Diego On ESPN+. PIVOTAL BANTAMWEIGHT CLASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to San...
Bobby Lashley still wants to fight in MMA, asked Vince McMahon about possible UFC fight
Even though Bobby Lashley is in the midst of arguably his most impressive WWE run to date, he hasn’t given up on the idea of taking some more MMA fights — and even floated the idea of a UFC fight by Vince McMahon. Lashley revealed both his desire to get back in the cage and the reason he put a bug in McMahon’s ear about the UFC in a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. “It’s still in me,” Lashley said. “I’m just that guy. I was talking before because I know that we were doing stuff with the UFC. Vince...
MMAmania.com
Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera staredown video from UFC San Diego weigh ins
Though the athletes of tomorrow’s (Sat. Aug. 13, 2022) UFC San Diego event, which will take place inside the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, have already stepped onto the official scale, there’s still some public posing to be done. At 7 P.M. EST, the ceremonial weigh-ins will stream above, featuring every fighter from the opening of the night all the way up to the Bantamweight main event between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera.
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 will feature Joe Rogan-less alternate commentary stream dubbed, ‘With The Gronks’
It’s been just a couple months since famed National Football League (NFL) tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from professional football, but “Gronk” has already found his way back onto ESPN in more ways than one. During the UFC San Diego broadcast, it was announced that With The Gronks would air next weekend (Sat. Aug. 20, 2022), with Gronkowski and has family providing alternate commentary for the UFC 278 event.
