MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego payouts: Angela Hill banks $190,000, more than main-eventer Dominick Cruz
Back in the day, almost every athletic commission used to disclose the official contracted salaries of combat sports athletes. It was one of the small protections that existed to try and stop promoters from screwing over fighters. As it goes in today’s dog-eat-dog world, even that protection has been whittled down to the point where California is one of the few states left sharing UFC pay.
Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov “retired too early” to be considered the GOAT of the UFC
Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘retired too early’ to be considered the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of the UFC. Nurmagomedov, 33, is considered to be one of the biggest names in the UFC. The Russian born lightweight champion has an unbeaten record of 29-0 in his pro MMA career. ‘The Eagle’ announced his retirement from the UFC in March of 2021.
MMAmania.com
Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera full fight preview | UFC San Diego
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC on ESPN 40 inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. By and large, Cruz was written off as a title threat after getting trounced by Henry Cejudo. Older, former...
mmanews.com
Fighters React to Vera’s KO Win Over Cruz At UFC San Diego
Marlon Vera picked up the biggest victory of his career when he knocked out former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. Cruz has always had one of the most unique fighting styles in the sport, and even at age 37 his movement and footwork were clearly causing problems for Vera at the start of the fight. “Chito” flashed his power with an early knockdown, but Cruz recovered quickly and got right back to out landing the 29-year-old.
Henry Cejudo reacts to Marlon Vera’s knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance”
Henry Cejudo isn’t exactly giving Marlon Vera‘s latest performance a rave review. Vera recently went one-on-one with former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. The action was held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on August 13, 2022. Cruz had some success in the fight but Vera...
Dana White Leaves Khabib Out Of His Top Five All-Time List Of Fighters: “He Retired Too Early”
Dana White has dived into the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation once again. There have been many greats to grace the UFC Octagon, but which of those fighters have done enough to earn GOAT status? Well, for Dana White, he does have one name in mind. And no, it’s not the undefeated hall-of-famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who left the sport with a staggering 29-0 record.
MMA Fighting
‘I’m going to kick his ass tomorrow’: Marlon Vera booed in UFC San Diego faceoff with Dominick Cruz
Marlon Vera shouldn’t have expected a warm welcome in Dominick Cruz’s hometown of San Diego, but he had fun throwing a little gas on the fire. The Ecuadorian bantamweight, who gets perhaps his best chance to climb into title contention by beating Cruz, promised the two-time champ’s fans, “I’m going to kick his ass tomorrow – I’m going to finish him,” closing UFC San Diego’s ceremonial weigh-ins after a tense main event staredown.
MMA Fighting
Dominick Cruz breaks down keys to Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw
A bantamweight showcase heads to Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 when one of the most stacked cards of 2022 unfolds at UFC 280. Two of the event’s most anticipated fights involve 135-pound fighters: Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley. Along with being one...
Tyson Fury Changes Mind on Boxing Comeback After Three Days
The boxer did not share a reason for his apparent change of heart.
Yardbarker
Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg odds: Cris Cyborg Given 66% chance to beat Harrison in potential fight
If you don't know who Kayla Harrison is, she's one of the best female mixed martial artists in the entire world and she's made waves this week by challenging Cris Cyborg to an MMA bout. That in turn led to sportsbooks pricing up Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg odds. Harrison,...
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Referee catches knocked out fighter before he hits the ground
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Referees have a tough gig and while those of us...
mmanews.com
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
MMAmania.com
U-F-Comedy? Watch Frankie Edgar, Andre Fili, Sara McMann and more try their hand at stand up comedy
MMA doesn’t last forever, but it does give its athletes a unique set of skills. For example: performing under pressure! Getting in front of a crowd and talking doesn’t seem so scary after stripping down to one’s underwear, stepping under the bright lights, and literally fighting another person. Perhaps that’s why a trio of active UFC fighters, as well as UFC veteran Gerald Harris, were able to take the stage without issue on the latest episode of “UFC Comedy Jam,” which is currently available on UFC Fight Pass.
Bellator 284 Results: Goiti Yamauchi KO’s Neiman Gracie with a nasty uppercut (Video)
Tonight’s Bellator 284 event was headlined by a key welterweight contest featuring Goiti Yamauchi taking on Neiman Gracie. Yamauchi (28-5 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back finishes over opponents Chris Gonzalez (TKO) and Levan Chokheli (submission) in his most recent Bellator appearances. The Japanese-born Brazilian MMA fighter has been competing for Scott Coker and company since 2013.
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 will feature Joe Rogan-less alternate commentary stream dubbed, ‘With The Gronks’
It’s been just a couple months since famed National Football League (NFL) tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from professional football, but “Gronk” has already found his way back onto ESPN in more ways than one. During the UFC San Diego broadcast, it was announced that With The Gronks would air next weekend (Sat. Aug. 20, 2022), with Gronkowski and has family providing alternate commentary for the UFC 278 event.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Comes Within Inches Of Spectacular Knockout
Demba Seck just barely missed out on landing what would have been a likely frontrunner for MMA’s Knockout of the Year. Competing at EFC 96 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Seck closed out the event’s prelims in a featherweight bout against Stephan De la Rey. With De la Rey in top control late in the second round, Seck created some space before attempting a wild kick.
