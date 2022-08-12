Once again, the Kentucky bourbon community has come together to set up an auction for people in need. This time, it’s the victims of the devastating recent floods in Kentucky, and there’s currently an auction going on where you can bid on ultra limited-edition bottles of Old Rip Van Winkle, William Larue Weller and Michter’s 10 Year Old Rye Whiskey. The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit: Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Auction was organized by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, author and whiskey personality Fred Minnick, Westport Whiskey & Wine and Bourbon Crusaders. All of the proceeds from the auction will go to benefit the...

