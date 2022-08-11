Read full article on original website
Related
cutoday.info
Texas Governor Meets With Credit Unions, Has Challenge
AUSTIN, Texas–Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited the Cornerstone Credit Union League office for an invitation-only presentation of funds raised by TCCUL PAC contributors, which will go toward his reelection campaign. According to the league, Cornerstone invited board members, PAC trustees, and members of the Government Affairs Committee, including representatives...
cutoday.info
Montana's Credit Unions CEO Tracie Kenyon to Retire
HELENA, Mont. – Tracie Kenyon, who for more than two decades has led Montana’s Credit Unions (MCU), the state credit union trade association, has announced plans to retire in the Spring of 2023. In announcing her departure, the association noted that during Kenyon’s 22-year career MCU started two...
Comments / 0