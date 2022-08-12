ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Nuclear war no longer seems to scare us as much as it used to – have we become accustomed to the unthinkable?

By created many memorable characters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tqx7P_0hEFRn2R00

Raymond Briggs, the writer and illustrator who died on Tuesday, created many memorable characters but none as haunting as Jim and Hilda Bloggs, the elderly couple enduring a nuclear attack in When the Wind Blows.

As news of Briggs’s death circulated, social media filled with people of a certain age recalling childhood nightmares derived from the poignant attempts of the Bloggs to follow the absurd instructions from a civil defence pamphlet.

“Thank goodness I got those official leaflets today,” says the ever-cheery Jim. “Suppose I hadn’t? We’d have been totally non-prepared! Just think!”

When the Wind Blows appeared in the early 1980s, a decade in which the prospect of atomic Armageddon dominated the culture. Think of WarGames or The Day After, think of the music of Midnight Oil and books like EP Thompson’s Protest and Survive and Russell Hoban’s Riddley Walker.

What happened to that fear – to the bone-deep terror of nuclear war?

An obvious answer pertains to the west’s victory in the cold war. Certainly, the disintegration of the Soviet Union ended the geostrategic rivalry that had fuelled the proliferation of weapons and made an apocalyptic conflict feel so imminent.

Yet, although America and Russia reduced their nuclear arsenals, they didn’t abolish them. On the contrary, both sides have since modernised their weapons, rendering them more destructive than ever before.

Meanwhile, promises of a post-cold war “peace dividend” have evaporated, as nations everywhere devote themselves to rearmament.

In Europe, the nuclear-armed Russians are already at war in Ukraine. In the Asia-Pacific, tensions between the United States (equipped with perhaps 5,500 warheads) and China (with some 350) mount almost daily.

In 2020, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved its Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight. It remains on that setting today – as close to the position signalling apocalypse as it’s ever been.

Last week, the UN secretary general, António Guterres, declared that humanity remains “one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation”.

So why haven’t we seen a return of the sentiment captured so powerfully in Briggs’s book?

The black humour in When the Wind Blows often stems from Jim and Hilda trying to cope with an atomic war just as they coped with the London blitz during their youth. Briggs uses their nostalgic recollections of “old Churchill on the radio … nine o’clock news … Vera Lynn singing away …” to emphasise the unprecedented horror of a nuclear conflict the couple barely comprehend.

For all the misery it brought, the second world war culminated in remarkable social advances such as the extension of the welfare state. The generation that first read When the Wind Blows lived through the postwar economic boom – and so could understand the threat of nuclear annihilation as a hideous aberration threatening the more-or-less steady march of human progress.

No one thinks like that today.

A few days ago, we learned that scientists at Stockholm University have judged rainwater throughout the planet unsafe to consume, thanks to the presence of the so-called “forever chemicals” we’ve dumped into the environment. The researchers say that, from Antarctica to the Tibetan plateau, the levels of toxicity in rain exceed the guidelines of the US Environmental Protection Agency.

That extraordinary news barely caused a ripple, probably because it followed on the heels of so many other deeply disturbing stories. To take a few examples more or less at random, heatwaves have led to crop failures across Europe, the Arctic is warming four times faster than the rest of the planet, and the rise from diseases such as Zika, malaria, dengue, chikungunya and Covid-19 has been caused by climate change, creating what scientists describe as threats “too numerous for comprehensive societal adaptions”.

If nuclear war no longer gives us nightmares, it’s perhaps because we’re becoming accustomed to the unthinkable. We don’t associate disaster exclusively with a push of the atomic button. Instead, we see it creeping up slowly everywhere we look.

That’s why it’s worth remembering the era that gave rise to When the Wind Blows.

The cold war of the 1980s terrified people – but it also made them angry. A widespread sense that the leaders of both east and west would risk the fate of the planet to preserve their own power spurred a powerful movement.

In London, 250,000 marched against the bomb in London in 1981. In the US, the nuclear disarmament rally of 1982 brought a million people to New York’s Central Park. In Australia, the annual Palm Sunday peace rallies mobilised perhaps 300,000 people in 1984 and 350,000 the following year.

Those huge marches – and the mass membership of groups like the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament – acted as a constraint on politicians, and so ensured that the grim scenario in Briggs’s book remained entirely fictional.

By contrast, today Peter Dutton can tell us to “prepare for war” and Nancy Pelosi add to tensions by visiting Taiwan, safe in the knowledge that the antiwar movement has never been weaker.

A nuclear exchange would, quite obviously, devastate the environment. But the environmental crisis also makes war more likely, as the great powers reposition themselves in the context of an energy transition.

It’s a good moment to re-read When the Wind Blows – not to scare yourself but to get inspired to fight!

Comments / 83

Dina
1d ago

Most of us are ready to end this! Humanity as a whole is ugly! Does NOT deserve to survive… and I am a human that has observed humanity for 53 years.

Reply(5)
12
Shadowdancer andy
1d ago

I think the earth is ready for another mass extinction, after all it's been a few million years since the last one.

Reply(4)
12
Vinny
1d ago

What Cold War in the 1980’s, the Cold War was in the 50’s and early 60’s, this is a simple fact, the reporter can’t get right

Reply(7)
6
Related
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Hoban
Person
António Guterres
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Vera Lynn
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to Russia’s Largest Cities

Despite heightened tensions between Western powers and Russia over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its objection to NATO’s expansion, U.S. national security officials say there is no reason to be concerned that this geopolitical conflict would lead to all-out nuclear war. Nevertheless, nuclear weapons have been one of the most existential global threats since the […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Illusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir Putin

Illusionist Uri Geller has sent Vladimir Putin a message of “warning” in an unusual video address.“Did you know that Russia and China are ahead of the US in hypersonic missiles?,” the Israeli-British television personality asks hypothetically, before adding that if a nuclear missile hit Scotland “200,000 people will perish.”Addressing the Russian president, Geller then says “I have a warning for you Putin, I urge you all to read my warning, all of you. And I’m serious about it. Very,” before walking off camera without specifying said warning.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Nuclear War#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Disarmament#Nuclear Proliferation#Armageddon#Wargames
Washington Examiner

America can no longer afford our comforting lies about Taiwan

“When I was a little girl," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Japan last week, “I was told when at the beach that if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China. So we’ve always felt a connection there.”. The speaker was sadly misinformed. If Pelosi...
FOREIGN POLICY
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation UK

Russian aggression in Ukraine may prompt Japan and South Korea to abandon nuclear non-proliferation – here’s why

The war in Ukraine called into question many of the fundamental pillars of the international order. The European security system that has developed since the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact has received a shattering blow. A war of aggression by a major power intent to destroy a neighbouring state and annex significant territories has broken with major taboos, not to mention international law.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

402K+
Followers
93K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy