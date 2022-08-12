ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Teen Dead, 4 Others Injured in West Side Shooting

Chicago police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teens were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning. According to police, the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. when an unknown individual opened fire, striking at least five people.
WGN News

3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Three men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where […]
fox32chicago.com

Retired Chicago cop shot on West Side during robbery: sources

CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot Sunday afternoon on the West Side, sources tell FOX 32. Around 4:05 p.m., the 59-year-old victim was near the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood when he was approached by a male suspect who announced a robbery.
Fox 32 Chicago

Teen boy shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the boy, 17, was walking outside when another male approached him near an alley in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

$15,000 reward offered in CTA Red Line murder case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a new push to find the men behind a murder on the CTA's Red Line. Saturday Cook County Crime Stoppers passed out a flyer at the 79th Street Red Line Stop. It offers a $15,000 reward for help finding the two men who shot and killed Diunte Moon there last weekend. Moon's grieving mother tells CBS 2 her son was a hardworking father. He worked extra hours to pay for a party for his 8-year-old daughter. Police have released surveillance video of the two wanted men and announced plans to add more officers to trains following the shooting. 
NBC Chicago

