Clarence Thomas Quits Teaching Law School Seminar After Students Demand His Removal
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has canceled plans to teach a seminar this fall at George Washington University’s law amid student outcry. The post Clarence Thomas Quits Teaching Law School Seminar After Students Demand His Removal appeared first on NewsOne.
What Is Christian Nationalism and What Is Its History in the U.S.?
GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has urged Americans to embrace the ideology while receiving backlash from Democrats and some Republicans.
Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church
Black Millennials and Zoomers pray less and are less likely to have grown up in a Black church. Is the Black church losing its luster? The post Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church appeared first on NewsOne.
The Republican party has reason to fear the midterms
Donald Trump’s week from hell has turned red hot. On Friday, reports emerged that he was under suspicion of having violated the Espionage Act, removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. Separate inventory receipts reflect that FBI agents hauled-off a trove of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach domicile and club.
A Growing Number of Religious Groups Are Developing Reparations Programs for Black Americans
Weary of waiting for the federal government to act on reparations for black Americans, churches and other faith groups have started their own programs.
Washington Examiner
They’re teaching our children to practice polygamy
Conservatives are sometimes guilty of seeing slippery slopes where there are none, but the confluence of critical race theory and radical gender ideology is pushing school curriculums in previously unthinkable directions. Brittney Cooper is an associate professor of women’s and gender studies at Rutgers University Department of Africana Studies. According...
University of Kansas offers 'Angry White Male Studies' class
The University of Kansas is offering a course in the fall called "Angry White Male Studies" that will examine the "rise" of the "angry white male" in the United States. The course will be offered during the Fall 2022 term with the goal of teaching about the "prominent figure" that is "the angry white male," Campus Reform reported.
Essence
"When We Advance The Rights Of Black People In This Country, We Advance America As A Whole"
Janai Nelson, the new President and Director-Counsel of the Legal Defense Fund, talks to ESSENCE about tackling threats to democracy in America. I sat down with Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the Legal Defense Fund (LDF), over Zoom—on the day after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman Supreme Court justice. Acknowledging the enormity of the moment, Nelson and I, two Black female attorneys, even did a little dance in our seats. Our joy was reminiscent of the scene from A Black Lady Sketch Show that celebrated the first all-Black lady courtroom.
Washington Examiner
Fargo school board bans the Pledge of Allegiance
School hasn't even started yet for the 2022-2023 academic year, and some school boards are already causing anti-American havoc. In North Dakota, the Fargo board of education voted to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings, Fox News reported. The reason? Because the pledge contains the word "God."
Politicians seek to control classroom discussions about slavery in the US
Of all the subjects taught in the nation’s public schools, few have generated as much controversy of late as the subjects of racism and slavery in the United States. The attention has come largely through a flood of legislative bills put forth primarily by Republicans over the past year and a half. Commonly referred to as anti-critical race theory legislation, these bills are meant to restrict how teachers discuss race and racism in their classrooms.
MedicalXpress
Systemic racism is associated with emotional eating in African Americans
A national, Rutgers-led study examining the interplay between multiple forms of racism, emotional eating and physical and mental health in African Americans shows that some people who are Black engage in emotional eating as a response to discrimination and bigotry. The researchers who conducted the study said the association between...
Washington Examiner
'The American people won': Biden praises passage of Inflation Reduction Act
President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act Friday afternoon, praising a far-reaching bill that was left for dead less than one month ago. Biden, who is vacationing at a South Carolina mansion, called the bill a win for the people in a tweet fired off soon after the act's party-line passage.
Zuckerberg-backed curriculum pushes far-left ideologies on reparations and defunding the police
FIRST ON FOX – Zuckerberg-backed digital platform called Summit Learning is pushing a narrow lens of U.S. politics, including commentary by left-wing activists such as the New York Times' Nikole Hannah-Jones and Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, according to the curriculum obtained and reviewed by Fox News Digital.
Washington Examiner
I once hated America, but now I can’t wait to be an American
A recent Gallup survey shows only 38% of adults are “extremely proud” to be an American. This record-low percentage is the latest point in a downward trend that began in 2015. National pride is now 20 percentage points lower than it was a decade ago. Now, I’m not...
Washington Examiner
'Wokeness' overtakes 'three R's' in college teacher training
A national effort to elevate racial, sexual, and financial diversity in how colleges educate future teachers has taken root, leading to concerns that teachers are taking their “indoctrination” into classrooms of children as young as 5, according a search of university websites and a groundbreaking new study. A...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Biological Differences Between Liberals and Conservatives
Research reveals that partisan views have biological roots. According to the largest study of its type, brain scans of individuals obtained as they engaged in different activities or even did nothing accurately indicated whether they were politically conservative or liberal. Researchers discovered that the “signatures” in the brain revealed by...
Washington Examiner
Biden vacationing at Democratic donor's $20 million Kiawah Island estate
President Joe Biden and the first family are on vacation at the $20 million Kiawah Island estate of a prominent political donor who has given lavishly to Biden and Democrats, as well as anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). The 10,500-square-foot, nine-bedroom oceanfront retreat is owned by Maria Allwin, the Connecticut-based...
deseret.com
‘It’s time to build new institutions’
Peter Boghossian has become one of the central figures challenging the decline of academic institutions to the tide of political correctness and educational coddling. “It’s time to build new institutions,” the philosopher and professor writes on social media in response to articles about what he considers ideological madness at American universities.
psychologytoday.com
Coping With Rejection in the Academic World
Even though having work rejected happens to all academics, it is a terrible feeling. Nearly all rejection is a necessary part of improving the quality of work. Reframing rejection to be an event that is productive rather than personal is a key to academic success. Rejection happens to every academic....
Princeton University course says that 'far right activists' are using 'free speech' to justify 'hate speech'
A Princeton University course description states that "far right activists" are using "free speech" in an attempt to justify "hate speech." The course, titled "Current Issues in Anthropology: Liberalism, Racism & Free Speech," asks if "understandings of free speech changed over time as countries authorize speech differently." "In the U.S....
