When you hear Flo Milli rap it’s hard not to take notice of her. Her voice is distinct and electric, Project Pat through the prism of Angelica Pickles. The Mobile, Alabama product, born Tamia Monique Carter, made a few viral tracks like “Beef FloMix” and “In The Party” in 2019, but her real breakthrough came with her 2020 debut Ho, Why Is You Here? The tape showed off her brash and bratty form of black girl empowerment, along with providing a showcase for her fierce rhyming talent and self-assured style. While the pandemic raged and kept a lot of people inside their homes, Flo Milli gained a lot of new fans and notoriety online through avenues like TikTok and Twitter. Now, with her follow up record You Still Here, Ho? — conceived as a sequel but billed as her official debut album — she meets a scene that has been fervently anticipating what she’s got in store and eager to see her come up start in earnest outside of the computer.

