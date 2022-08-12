A Pennsylvania man accused of fatally driving his car into a crowd before killing his mother, allegedly told police that he was tired of fighting with her over money.Two people died and 17 were injured when Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes careened his vehicle through a fundraising event for the families of 10 people who died in a house fire.Mr Reyes, 24, is accused of leaving the first crime scene in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania, and then killing his mother with a hammer minutes later.The woman has been identified in charging documents as Rosa D Reyes, according to The Daily Beast.Mr Reyes...

NESCOPECK, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO