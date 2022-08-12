ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in attack on Salman Rushdie identified

The suspect in the attack on author Salman Rushdie while he was set to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday has been identified by authorities. Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, was named as the suspect who has been taken into custody,...
Man accused of driving into crowd before killing his mother told police he was ‘tired of fighting’ with her

A Pennsylvania man accused of fatally driving his car into a crowd before killing his mother, allegedly told police that he was tired of fighting with her over money.Two people died and 17 were injured when Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes careened his vehicle through a fundraising event for the families of 10 people who died in a house fire.Mr Reyes, 24, is accused of leaving the first crime scene in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania, and then killing his mother with a hammer minutes later.The woman has been identified in charging documents as Rosa D Reyes, according to The Daily Beast.Mr Reyes...
Salman Rushdie stabbing: Shock video shows moment attacker was tackled by audience members

Audience members rushed to tackle the man who stabbed Salman Rushdie during an event in New York on Friday, new video footage of the attack shows. As Rushdie was stabbed in the eye, likely being permanently maimed, dozens of members of the audience can be heard gasping and rushing to the stage, according to a three-minute clip documenting the incident. Meanwhile, several other audience members surrounded the author to begin treating him as several others watched from afar.
Man crashes vehicle into US Capitol barricade, fires gun before shooting himself

A man crashed a vehicle near the U.S. Capitol and began wildly shooting before killing himself, according to Capitol Police. The shocking incident happened early Sunday morning, the force said in a statement, which noted that no one else was hurt. The crash was located between the U.S. Capitol Building and the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
