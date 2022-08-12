Read full article on original website
Related
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Washington Examiner
Suspect in attack on Salman Rushdie identified
The suspect in the attack on author Salman Rushdie while he was set to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday has been identified by authorities. Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, was named as the suspect who has been taken into custody,...
Leslie Griffith dead at 66 – KTVU anchor & Dennis Richmond co-star dies in Lake Chapala after lengthy Lyme disease fight
FORMER KTVU anchor Leslie Griffith has died after battling Lyme disease. The veteran broadcaster, 66, was with the network for more than two decades and presented the 10pm news alongside now-retired journalist Dennis Richmond. Griffith, who was from Texas, died in Lake Chapala, Mexico on August 10, family members said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of driving into crowd before killing his mother told police he was ‘tired of fighting’ with her
A Pennsylvania man accused of fatally driving his car into a crowd before killing his mother, allegedly told police that he was tired of fighting with her over money.Two people died and 17 were injured when Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes careened his vehicle through a fundraising event for the families of 10 people who died in a house fire.Mr Reyes, 24, is accused of leaving the first crime scene in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania, and then killing his mother with a hammer minutes later.The woman has been identified in charging documents as Rosa D Reyes, according to The Daily Beast.Mr Reyes...
Washington Examiner
FBI concludes Alec Baldwin must have pulled trigger in Rust shooting: Report
Alec Baldwin must have pulled the trigger to fire the gun that fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie Rust, according to an FBI forensic report released Friday. The report comes 10 months after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie,...
Washington Examiner
Brother of Marine killed in Kabul airport bombing commits suicide year after attack
The brother of one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the Kabul airport bombing committed suicide at his memorial, nearly one year after the attack. Police reported that Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui's older brother, Dakota Halverson, 28, died on Aug. 9. Their mother, Shana Chappell, announced the heartbreaking news the same day.
Washington Examiner
Salman Rushdie stabbing: Shock video shows moment attacker was tackled by audience members
Audience members rushed to tackle the man who stabbed Salman Rushdie during an event in New York on Friday, new video footage of the attack shows. As Rushdie was stabbed in the eye, likely being permanently maimed, dozens of members of the audience can be heard gasping and rushing to the stage, according to a three-minute clip documenting the incident. Meanwhile, several other audience members surrounded the author to begin treating him as several others watched from afar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Man crashes vehicle into US Capitol barricade, fires gun before shooting himself
A man crashed a vehicle near the U.S. Capitol and began wildly shooting before killing himself, according to Capitol Police. The shocking incident happened early Sunday morning, the force said in a statement, which noted that no one else was hurt. The crash was located between the U.S. Capitol Building and the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Comments / 0