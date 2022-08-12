In an escalation of its not-so-cold war with Resorts World Las Vegas, Local 501 of the Operating Engineers is deploying the Commie card against Genting Group. The latter has been playing dirty pool in Local 501’s attempt to organize at Resorts World. In retaliation, the former sent an open letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), highlighting Genting’s chumminess with Red China. “Genting Group has unique relationships with Chinese SOEs that appear to be unprecedented among Nevada gaming licensees. This level of political and economic exposure can adversely influence the operations of Genting, its subsidiaries, and its ownership group,” it warned. Continuing, the union said it had “discovered ties” between Genting and the Chicomms in the form of partnerships with a state-owned enterprise, SDIC Power Holdings, to exploit petroleum and natural gas in the Pacific Rim.

