New York City, NY

Las Vegas’ Wettest Monsoon Season In Ten Years

The National Weather Service is reporting that this is the wettest monsoon season in the Las Vegas valley in ten years! Some areas saw downpours adding a half-inch of rain in ten minutes during Thursday night’s slow-moving storm. CBS News posted a video on You Tube of some travelers...
It might be time for companies in San Francisco to call employees’ bluff

The question, and one asked this week by the San Francisco Chronicle, is why San Francisco isn’t bouncing back in the same way. As reporter Roland Li writes: “There’s always been a disparity — New York has 10 times the population of San Francisco — but the coastal tourism and economic hubs have diverged in striking ways as they recover from the pandemic.”
More New York City parents turning to homeschooling

NEW YORK -- As we approach the start of the school year, New York City data shows that public school enrollment has been declining for more than five years. This comes as parents in increasing numbers are considering alternatives to their children's education. When her children's classes went remote at the start of the pandemic, Brooklyn parent Julie Kvyatkovsky had a chance to sit in on their typical school day. "I realized that if this is how they're learning, I can do a little bit better. I can try to do a little bit better," she told CBS2's Hannah Kliger. So last school year,...
Correction: Marshawn Lynch-Vegas Arrest story

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a story published August 11, 2022, about the arrest of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, The Associated Press erroneously reported the year the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl. It was 2014, not 2013. Copyright 2022 The...
6 Epic National Parks Near Las Vegas, Nevada

Sin City might be famous for its sky-high hotels and Cirque Du Soleil shows, but just outside of this unlikely desert hot spot are natural wonders galore. Though most people probably don’t think of Las Vegas as a good town for nature lovers or national park chasers, its central location between some of the most popular parks on the planet–Zion, Joshua Tree, and Grand Canyon–makes it a weekend warrior’s mecca for exploring off the strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Spanked!! Perez Hilton Gets Paddled At A Restaurant! | Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas

If you want to have FUN while dining in Las Vegas, then Hofbrauhaus is a must!!!
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It

The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters

New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
Find out which upholstery furniture manufacturers in Las Vegas market are feeling good about the future

LAS VEGAS – Despite the threat of a recession and ongoing challenges caused by COVID as well as a readjustment of inventory, several furniture manufacturers in the Las Vegas summer market have brought a new product to their showrooms, adding that they are optimistic about the next six months and positioning their businesses to meet demand prospective buyer.
Playing the China card in Vegas; Fresh scandal in N.Y.

In an escalation of its not-so-cold war with Resorts World Las Vegas, Local 501 of the Operating Engineers is deploying the Commie card against Genting Group. The latter has been playing dirty pool in Local 501’s attempt to organize at Resorts World. In retaliation, the former sent an open letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), highlighting Genting’s chumminess with Red China. “Genting Group has unique relationships with Chinese SOEs that appear to be unprecedented among Nevada gaming licensees. This level of political and economic exposure can adversely influence the operations of Genting, its subsidiaries, and its ownership group,” it warned. Continuing, the union said it had “discovered ties” between Genting and the Chicomms in the form of partnerships with a state-owned enterprise, SDIC Power Holdings, to exploit petroleum and natural gas in the Pacific Rim.
Tonia In Vegas Offers the Best Hotel Discounts In Las Vegas and Worldwide

Tonia In Vegas knows how to make your dream vacation come true without breaking the bank! They offer discounts on hotels in Las Vegas and all over the USA, making it possible for you to land that perfect getaway. With their amazing deals on Las Vegas hotels you can find a perfect location for any occasion with an affordable price!
Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability

For people who have been incarcerated, monthly cash assistance could be the support they need to rebuild their life. “When I got out, I had to go to a shelter,” said Corey Randall, 51, who has spent years incarcerated. “Nobody helped me do anything and I'm by myself so everything I got now, I had to work for it”
