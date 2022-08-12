Read full article on original website
963kklz.com
Las Vegas’ Wettest Monsoon Season In Ten Years
The National Weather Service is reporting that this is the wettest monsoon season in the Las Vegas valley in ten years! Some areas saw downpours adding a half-inch of rain in ten minutes during Thursday night’s slow-moving storm. CBS News posted a video on You Tube of some travelers...
TechCrunch
It might be time for companies in San Francisco to call employees’ bluff
The question, and one asked this week by the San Francisco Chronicle, is why San Francisco isn’t bouncing back in the same way. As reporter Roland Li writes: “There’s always been a disparity — New York has 10 times the population of San Francisco — but the coastal tourism and economic hubs have diverged in striking ways as they recover from the pandemic.”
More New York City parents turning to homeschooling
NEW YORK -- As we approach the start of the school year, New York City data shows that public school enrollment has been declining for more than five years. This comes as parents in increasing numbers are considering alternatives to their children's education. When her children's classes went remote at the start of the pandemic, Brooklyn parent Julie Kvyatkovsky had a chance to sit in on their typical school day. "I realized that if this is how they're learning, I can do a little bit better. I can try to do a little bit better," she told CBS2's Hannah Kliger. So last school year,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Correction: Marshawn Lynch-Vegas Arrest story
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a story published August 11, 2022, about the arrest of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, The Associated Press erroneously reported the year the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl. It was 2014, not 2013. Copyright 2022 The...
territorysupply.com
6 Epic National Parks Near Las Vegas, Nevada
Sin City might be famous for its sky-high hotels and Cirque Du Soleil shows, but just outside of this unlikely desert hot spot are natural wonders galore. Though most people probably don’t think of Las Vegas as a good town for nature lovers or national park chasers, its central location between some of the most popular parks on the planet–Zion, Joshua Tree, and Grand Canyon–makes it a weekend warrior’s mecca for exploring off the strip.
celebsbar.com
Spanked!! Perez Hilton Gets Paddled At A Restaurant! | Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
If you want to have FUN while dining in Las Vegas, then Hofbrauhaus is a must!!! We're still smiling!!!
Gotham Gazette
New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It
The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
therealdeal.com
NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters
New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
lasvegasnm.gov
PSA Aug 12, 2022 The potable water standpipe located at 905 12th Street will be closed
Due to the current water situation, the potable water standpipe locates at 905 12th Street will be closed until further notices. The City of Las Vegas is currently in stage 7 water restrictions and must minimize water usage. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please contact the City of Las Vegas...
Las Vegan Food Bank seeks change, nutrition assistance
A Las Vegas woman has set out to make a change in the community by offering something no one else has -- free vegan food. The Las Vegan Food Bank is dishing out help in the form of produce and grains.
It gets worse: Congestion pricing means more trucks as well as a new toll for Staten Islanders (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – We’re finally starting to find out what we’re really going to be in for when congestion pricing is the rule of the road. And it’s not good news for Staten Islanders. The MTA the other day released an environmental assessment of the...
tornadopix.com
Find out which upholstery furniture manufacturers in Las Vegas market are feeling good about the future
LAS VEGAS – Despite the threat of a recession and ongoing challenges caused by COVID as well as a readjustment of inventory, several furniture manufacturers in the Las Vegas summer market have brought a new product to their showrooms, adding that they are optimistic about the next six months and positioning their businesses to meet demand prospective buyer.
NYC congestion pricing: Here are the rates under 7 tolling scenarios
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Wednesday’s release of the environmental assessment for New York City’s proposed congestion pricing program, drivers got an in-depth look at how much they could be charged to drive into Manhattan’s Central Business District (CBD). The comprehensive report outlines seven different tolling scenarios,...
lasvegasadvisor.com
Playing the China card in Vegas; Fresh scandal in N.Y.
In an escalation of its not-so-cold war with Resorts World Las Vegas, Local 501 of the Operating Engineers is deploying the Commie card against Genting Group. The latter has been playing dirty pool in Local 501’s attempt to organize at Resorts World. In retaliation, the former sent an open letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), highlighting Genting’s chumminess with Red China. “Genting Group has unique relationships with Chinese SOEs that appear to be unprecedented among Nevada gaming licensees. This level of political and economic exposure can adversely influence the operations of Genting, its subsidiaries, and its ownership group,” it warned. Continuing, the union said it had “discovered ties” between Genting and the Chicomms in the form of partnerships with a state-owned enterprise, SDIC Power Holdings, to exploit petroleum and natural gas in the Pacific Rim.
Tonia In Vegas Offers the Best Hotel Discounts In Las Vegas and Worldwide
Tonia In Vegas knows how to make your dream vacation come true without breaking the bank! They offer discounts on hotels in Las Vegas and all over the USA, making it possible for you to land that perfect getaway. With their amazing deals on Las Vegas hotels you can find a perfect location for any occasion with an affordable price! Traveling can be a fun and exciting experience but you want to make it affordable. When it comes to planning the perfect travel experience, finding the best price is super important. From planning travel arrangements to accommodations and activities, you...
Half Bird Chicken and Beer Is Open at Wynn and Spring Mountain
The “level-up” chicken brand from the team behind Sparrow + Wolf is finally here
La Bonita Supermarket remains closed a year after partial collapse
It's been a year since the front of La Bonita Supermarket came crashing down, and there are few signs that it will be reopening any time soon.
citybureau.org
Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability
For people who have been incarcerated, monthly cash assistance could be the support they need to rebuild their life. “When I got out, I had to go to a shelter,” said Corey Randall, 51, who has spent years incarcerated. “Nobody helped me do anything and I'm by myself so everything I got now, I had to work for it”
fox5ny.com
More buses of migrants arrive in NYC
Friday morning, two more buses filled with migrants from Texas pulled into Port Authority Terminal. On board the bus were 89 migrants, including children.
news3lv.com
Several CCSD schools without A/C for first week of class, aging units partly to blame
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — At least four Clark County School District (CCSD) schools currently have broken air conditioning units in at least portions of the buildings. Multiple teachers and parents reached out to News 3 concerned about the situation during the Las Vegas summer heat. The average high during...
