The US-based meditation app Calm has laid off 20% of its workforce, becoming the latest US tech startup to announce job cuts. The firm’s boss, David Ko, said the company, which has now axed about 90 people from its 400-person staff, was “not immune” to the economic climate. “In building out our strategic and financial plan, we revisited the investment thesis behind every project and it became clear that we need to make changes,” he said in a memo to staff.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO