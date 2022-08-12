ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Washington Examiner

Developer of Treasury-sanctioned crypto protocol arrested in Amsterdam

A man who allegedly developed Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency protocol sanctioned by the Treasury Department for anonymizing transactions that is thought to be used extensively for money laundering, was arrested in Amsterdam. The Netherlands's Fiscal Information and Investigation Service said Friday that it had arrested a 29-year-old man involved in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Washington Examiner

Rand Paul calls for repeal of Espionage Act following Mar-a-Lago raid

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called for a repeal of the Espionage Act following the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday. The Kentucky Republican made the announcement in a tweet linking to an article from former Libertarian presidential candidate Jacob Hornberger, who argued that the Espionage Act has been abused and should be abolished.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

How an extremist ideology destroyed a nation and how it can happen again

Sri Lanka’s recent economic collapse is one more case of extremist ideologies destroying nations and economies. On July 13, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee Sri Lanka. Left in the wake of disastrous economic policies, Sri Lanka’s citizens now scramble to find bare necessities such as fuel, milk, and toilet paper.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Zelensky says Ukrainian forces will target Russian soldiers firing from nuclear plant

Ukrainian forces will start targeting Russian soldiers who fire from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to an announcement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a video address, Zelensky repeated his accusations that Russia is using the ZNPP as "nuclear blackmail" against Europe and claimed once again that invading Russian...
MILITARY
The Independent

Freya the walrus is put down by Norwegian officials after crowds of people refuse to stop harassing her

Freya, the 600kg walrus who lounged away her summer in Oslo Harbour, has been euthanised by the authorities in Norway after they concluded that the sea animal posed an untenable risk to the crowds of people who thronged to see her.The operation was conducted in a humane way by personnel from the fisheries department, officials said.The walrus, named after the Norse goddess of beauty and love, quickly gained popularity among locals for sinking several boats in the harbour with her efforts to climb up on them to sunbathe.Her antics drew increasingly large crowds, with people making a beeline to...
ANIMALS

