Washington Examiner
Developer of Treasury-sanctioned crypto protocol arrested in Amsterdam
A man who allegedly developed Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency protocol sanctioned by the Treasury Department for anonymizing transactions that is thought to be used extensively for money laundering, was arrested in Amsterdam. The Netherlands's Fiscal Information and Investigation Service said Friday that it had arrested a 29-year-old man involved in...
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
The Deer With Fangs That Bites and Barks Like a Wolf
Our world inhabits some very interesting animals, one of which is the Hydropotes Inermis or more commonly known as the Chinese Water deer. Deers have been known to be the perfect prey for most predatory animals around the world.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
Washington Examiner
House GOP report accuses Biden of knowingly misleading public about Afghanistan exit
President Joe Biden has been accused in a report by House Republicans of knowingly misleading the country about the justification for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in his April 2021 speech. The speech set the stage for a chaotic evacuation and a deadly Taliban takeover in August 2021. The damning,...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Washington Examiner
Rand Paul calls for repeal of Espionage Act following Mar-a-Lago raid
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called for a repeal of the Espionage Act following the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday. The Kentucky Republican made the announcement in a tweet linking to an article from former Libertarian presidential candidate Jacob Hornberger, who argued that the Espionage Act has been abused and should be abolished.
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow’s forces attempt advance in Donetsk; Putin vows to expand relations with North Korea – live
Reports of heavy Russian shelling in eastern Donetsk; Putin says in letter to Kim Jong-un closer ties are in both countries’ interests
Angry China stages more drills near Taiwan as U.S. lawmakers visit
BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China’s military said it carried out more exercises near Taiwan on Monday as a group of U.S. lawmakers visited the Chinese-claimed island and met President Tsai Ing-wen, in what Beijing said was an infringement of its sovereignty.
Washington Examiner
How an extremist ideology destroyed a nation and how it can happen again
Sri Lanka’s recent economic collapse is one more case of extremist ideologies destroying nations and economies. On July 13, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee Sri Lanka. Left in the wake of disastrous economic policies, Sri Lanka’s citizens now scramble to find bare necessities such as fuel, milk, and toilet paper.
Washington Examiner
Zelensky says Ukrainian forces will target Russian soldiers firing from nuclear plant
Ukrainian forces will start targeting Russian soldiers who fire from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to an announcement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a video address, Zelensky repeated his accusations that Russia is using the ZNPP as "nuclear blackmail" against Europe and claimed once again that invading Russian...
Iran denies any involvement in the attack on Salman Rushdie
Tehran disavows any involvement in the attack on Salman Rushdie, but it has also denied carrying out other operations abroad targeting dissidents.
Families hope lifting of COVID restrictions will mean easier border crossing
The group Families Are Essential says it’s time for the US and Canada to end border crossing restrictions after the CDC ended its COVID quarantine recommendations.
Freya the walrus is put down by Norwegian officials after crowds of people refuse to stop harassing her
Freya, the 600kg walrus who lounged away her summer in Oslo Harbour, has been euthanised by the authorities in Norway after they concluded that the sea animal posed an untenable risk to the crowds of people who thronged to see her.The operation was conducted in a humane way by personnel from the fisheries department, officials said.The walrus, named after the Norse goddess of beauty and love, quickly gained popularity among locals for sinking several boats in the harbour with her efforts to climb up on them to sunbathe.Her antics drew increasingly large crowds, with people making a beeline to...
Admire Rushdie as a writer and a champion – but don’t forget he is a man of flesh and blood | Nesrine Malik
For decades, we have asked the novelist to carry the weight of our anxieties. Can we now just let him be human, asks Guardian columnist Nesrine Malik
Iran says Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack
DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - No one has the right to level accusations against Iran over Friday's attack on Salman Rushdie, for which he and his supporters are solely to blame, the foreign ministry in Tehran said on Monday.
