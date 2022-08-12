ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
Philip Larkin
Freud
Karl Marx
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Washington Examiner

Trump pushes back on Mar-a-Lago raid evidence, claims documents were ‘declassified’

Former President Donald Trump pushed back on reports that the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified information from his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week, claiming he had “declassified” everything before leaving office. “Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything,” Trump wrote...
Washington Examiner

Rand Paul calls for repeal of Espionage Act following Mar-a-Lago raid

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called for a repeal of the Espionage Act following the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday. The Kentucky Republican made the announcement in a tweet linking to an article from former Libertarian presidential candidate Jacob Hornberger, who argued that the Espionage Act has been abused and should be abolished.
Washington Examiner

Adam Schiff: No evidence of Trump declassification in plain sight

Former President Donald Trump has not presented any evidence showing he went through "the process" of declassifying documents at the center of a Justice Department investigation, a top House Democrat declared on Sunday. Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) made the point nearly a week after an FBI raid at...
Poland
Spain
Daily Beast

Americans Are Too Pampered and Neurotic to Fight a Civil War

“Tomorrow is war,” right-wing media personality Steven Crowder tweeted Monday night after news broke of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Bright and early the next morning, Crowder was back—with details. “Today is war. That is all you will get on today’s show,”...
Washington Examiner

Trump records negotiator warns of Russiagate materials cover-up

Justice Department officials appear to be maneuvering to block the disclosure of documents from the so-called "Russiagate" controversy, according to a top Pentagon official from the Trump administration. Kash Patel appeared on Fox News on Sunday and defended former President Donald Trump's claims that he issued sweeping declassification orders of...
The Independent

Voices: I went to a right-wing libertarian conference as a socialist. I was pleasantly surprised by what I found

When I was invited by the Young Americans for Liberty to cover their annual Revolution conference, I was surprised. An offshoot of former Congressman and current dean of American libertarianism Ron Paul’s failed 2012 presidential campaign, Revolution bills itself as “the nation’s most active youth liberty organization” (it also promised that Revolution 2022 would be “the largest pro-liberty event of the decade.”) As a publicly identified socialist, I wouldn’t have imagined I’d be first on their list of invites.Intrigued, I drove the nearly 700 miles from my home in east Tennessee to central Florida, unsure what to expect. My experiences...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Bill Maher says FBI raid is 'saving Trump' and calls him a MAGA 'martyr'

Talk show host Bill Maher speculated how the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence might help him politically. Maher discussed the raid at length during his show Friday, clarifying that while he stood by FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, it could become a "political nightmare." The host compared the FBI raid to "Al Capone's vault," questioning how "classified" and "top secret" the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago could have been.
