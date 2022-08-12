Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Admire Rushdie as a writer and a champion – but don’t forget he is a man of flesh and blood | Nesrine Malik
For decades, we have asked the novelist to carry the weight of our anxieties. Can we now just let him be human, asks Guardian columnist Nesrine Malik
Paul O’Grady says he left BBC Radio 2 show after 14 years as he ‘wasn’t really happy’ with new schedule
Paul O’Grady has explained why he decided to leave BBC Radio 2 after 14 years.Last week, the For the Love of Dogs presenter had announced that he was stepping down from hosting his Sunday afternoon show on the station, after recent changes saw him share the spot with comic Rob Beckett in 13-week stints.At the time, Radio 2 tweeted: “We wish Paul the very best of luck and hope to work with him again in the future.”On Sunday (14 August), the presenter shared a video to Instagram explaining the reasons for his departure.“I just want to say that tonight...
Washington Examiner
Salman Rushdie stabbed multiple times during frenzied attack on stage
Controversial author Salman Rushdie was attacked Friday as he was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York. An Associated Press reporter on the scene saw a man enter the stage and start to punch and stab the author, knocking him to the floor, before being pinned by bystanders and quickly detained. Police said Rushdie was stabbed multiple times, including once in the neck, according to the New York Times. The person interviewing him suffered a minor head injury.
Helen Skelton’s co-host Martin Hughes-Games ‘warns’ Strictly bosses about ‘wild’ presenter
Helen Skelton’s co-presenter has issued a jokey warning to Strictly Come Dancing producers.It was announced on Saturday (13 August) that the Countryfile presenter would be taking part in this year’s series.However, Skelton’s Summer on the Farm co-host Martin Hughes-Games has joked that bosses have taken on more than they bargained for.“Helen’s a bit dodgy to work with,” the wildlife presenter told The Sun, adding: “She’s a safe pair of hands, but has to be reined in a bit because she has a tendency to be a bit wild.”Hughes-Games, who hosted the live nature show with Skelton in July, continued:...
Washington Examiner
I once hated America, but now I can’t wait to be an American
A recent Gallup survey shows only 38% of adults are “extremely proud” to be an American. This record-low percentage is the latest point in a downward trend that began in 2015. National pride is now 20 percentage points lower than it was a decade ago. Now, I’m not...
Complex
Report Claims Homeless Shelter Is Disappointed With Kanye for Not Delivering on Promises Made to Organization
Homeless charity L.A. Mission is reportedly frustrated with Kanye West’s alleged failure to deliver on promises he made to the organization in an effort to solve the city’s housing crisis. Kanye, who in November met with L.A. Mission CEO Troy Vaughn to outline particular ways he can provide...
