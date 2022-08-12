Read full article on original website
Proud American Life
3d ago
I talked with over 150 homeless people in Portland Oregon. 100 percent of them are drug addicts. I now will not support drug addicts, or any money going to them. I am not paying for a drug addict to do their drugs. stop giving them money.
61
Jeffrey Marshall
2d ago
Excellent opinion. The problem is NOT lack of housing. The problem is lack of personal accountability and enforcement to follow rules and laws. That’s why shelters and sobriety have to be mandatory. The first city that announces and enforces that will have few in any homeless left to deal with.
27
cocolo
2d ago
If a homeless person constantly refuses help in preference of the street, court ordered treatment has to be an option. Mental health facilities and drug treatment facilities are necessary.
15
