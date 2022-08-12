ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

The Atlantic

The Right’s New Bogeyman

​​A mysterious pro-choice group called Jane’s Revenge has drawn attention to itself in recent months with a short series of strongly worded “communiqués” promising violence. The first of these statements was posted to a radical-leftist blogging platform in early May, shortly after a draft of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked to the press. “We are in your city. We are in every city,” it said. “Medical imperialism will not face a passive enemy.”
Washington Examiner

Suspect in attack on Salman Rushdie identified

The suspect in the attack on author Salman Rushdie while he was set to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday has been identified by authorities. Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, was named as the suspect who has been taken into custody,...
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Washington Examiner

Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
Washington Examiner

Trump pushes back on Mar-a-Lago raid evidence, claims documents were ‘declassified’

Former President Donald Trump pushed back on reports that the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified information from his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week, claiming he had “declassified” everything before leaving office. “Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything,” Trump wrote...
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Donald Trump lashes out after FBI search warrant unsealed by calling it a 'scam'

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at the FBI in the wake of the search warrant used in its raid on Mar-a-Lago being unsealed. "Like all of the other Hoaxes and Scams that they've used to try and silence the voice of a vast majority of the American People, I have TRUTH on my side," Trump wrote in a statement Saturday, "and when you have TRUTH, you will ultimately be victorious!"
Washington Examiner

Rand Paul calls for repeal of Espionage Act following Mar-a-Lago raid

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called for a repeal of the Espionage Act following the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday. The Kentucky Republican made the announcement in a tweet linking to an article from former Libertarian presidential candidate Jacob Hornberger, who argued that the Espionage Act has been abused and should be abolished.
Washington Examiner

California enacts school lunch socialism for the rich

Pretty much everybody agrees that schools, public or private, should provide “free” (no cost) lunches to students from low-income families. But should taxpayers really be on the hook to buy lunch for children with rich parents?. That’s the approach California is now taking. “With food prices, inflation,...
Washington Examiner

Adam Schiff: No evidence of Trump declassification in plain sight

Former President Donald Trump has not presented any evidence showing he went through "the process" of declassifying documents at the center of a Justice Department investigation, a top House Democrat declared on Sunday. Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) made the point nearly a week after an FBI raid at...
Washington Examiner

Arizona reveals new border wall with Mexico: 'We're done waiting'

The state of Arizona will not wait for the Biden administration to build a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico boundary and instead has chosen to go it alone, erecting its own state-funded barrier to stop an unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants. Gov. Doug Ducey‘s top advisers announced in a call...
Washington Examiner

New Yorkers question AOC’s calls to defund the police amid rising crime

Several New Yorkers in the district of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are questioning calls to defund the police as they experience rising crime rates in their cities. Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th Congressional District, which represents more than 650,000 people in the boroughs of the Bronx and Queens, has experienced a steady rise in crime over the last two years. The district has experienced a 44% increase in crimes reported so far in 2022, compared to the same time frame last year, and an even larger increase of 57%, compared to 2020, according to police statistics.
