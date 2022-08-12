‘A League of Their Own’ Series Star Opens Up About ‘Magical’ Experience Having Rosie O’Donnell on Set

Read full article on original website
Geena Davis Speaks Out About Tom Hanks on ‘A League of Their Own’ Set
More than 30 years after the premiere of “A League of Their Own,” Geena Davis recalls how her co-star Tom Hanks acted on the film’s set. While speaking to PEOPLE this week, Davis spoke about how incredible her “A League of Their Own” co-star was. “He’s so incredible. He has the reputation of being an incredible human being anyway. But he really is. He’s just a prince.”
Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off
Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Opens Up About Rosie O’Donnell’s Cameo
Following the stories of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), the 1992 film A League of Their Own, starring Lori Petty, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, and Tom Hanks received positive reviews and grew to become a cult classic. While the film surrounds the baseball players and their strict coach, a new series under the same name decided to explore the many stories of female ball players who dealt with hate and criticism for being gay. Creators of the Amazon series, Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, wanted to honor their contribution to the league and found no better way than bringing back a member of the original cast and LGBTQ community, Rosie O’Donnell.
Rosie O’Donnell Gives Melanie Field “Greatest Compliment” After Comparing Their ‘A League of Their Own’ Characters
They may have different names, but the bond is still the same. The cast of the Prime Video series, A League of Their Own, broke down the different ways they played homage to the original 1992 film, including a specific recounting of time actress Melanie Field got her “stamp of approval” from Rosie O’Donnell on the set of the show.
Married Couple Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Didn’t Bond Over Their Fame
While it's easy to see how shared fame may have brought the couple closer, Daryl Hannah and Neil Young bonded over other things entirely.
‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Opens Up About Matthew Gray Gubler Deciding Not to Return
Criminal Minds is coming back to TV on Paramount Plus and Paget Brewster will be there but another actor will not. See, Brewster, who plays Emily Prentiss on the show, is opening up about Matthew Gray Gubler choosing to opt out and not return. Gubler played Spencer Reid on there. Still, what would keep him away while Brewster and others chose to return?
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
The View fans shocked as guest calls out host Whoopi Goldberg for looking ‘bored’ during live show
THE View fans were left shocked after a star guest called out Whoopi Goldberg for looking "bored" during her live TV show. Neil Patrick Harris, 49, appeared on The View to promote his new movie, Uncoupled. The Starship Troopers actor was much more interested in talking about Whoopi's distaste for...
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’
Although dating back to the 1960s, the format that most have come to love about the game show Jeopardy! started in 1984 with Alex Trebek. Since then, the show has become what some consider to be the greatest game show in television history. But while the format hasn’t changed in decades, a new type of player has. Once known for stumping players, Jeopardy! is now a place of champions. And what is more surprising is the fact that it seemed to happen overnight.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Jeopardy! has made a decision on a permanent host
WDBJ7 is reporting that the producers of Jeopardy have come to a decision regarding a permanent host. After the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020 the long-running game show had various guest hosts. In October 2021 it was announced that Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, would share the duties with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Fans have been wondering when the show execs would make a decision about a permanent host and that time is now.
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial
Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
People
Ruth Buzzi's Husband Shares the Actress and Comedian Has Suffered a Series of 'Devastating Strokes'
Actress Ruth Buzzi is "bedridden and incapacitated" after suffering several strokes, her husband Kent Perkins shared in a heartbreaking social media post. On Tuesday, Perkins posted a photo of the Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In actress celebrating her 85th birthday last year, smiling while holding a piece of pie. "This photo...
‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?
For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Said She Was ‘Careful’ Around ‘Playboy’ Desi Arnaz
I Dream of Jeannie aired in 1965, but its star, Barbara Eden, actually appeared in another iconic TV show beforehand. I Love Lucy took to the air more than a decade before Eden headlined I Dream of Jeannie. The former, starring Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, aired its first episode in 1951 and ended in 1957. However, before it ended, Barbara Eden scored her third onscreen role in I Love Lucy. In recalling her experience on set, she had two very different takes on each half of the show’s famous couple.
New Photo Surfaces of 92-Year-Old Retired Hollywood Legend Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman is not working in Hollywood anymore and that’s OK because he’s looking good in this new photo. Hackman, who made his mark playing in The French Connection and Unforgiven, among many other movies, lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, these days. As you can see below, he’s 92 years old and appears to be in good health. This two-time Oscar winner is doing good and that’s great news for his many fans.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Opens Up About Robin Williams’ ‘Greatness’ as Mork
Henry Winkler has crossed paths with a huge number of great actors during his long… The post ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Opens Up About Robin Williams’ ‘Greatness’ as Mork appeared first on Outsider.
Paris Jackson Goes For A Ride On A Vespa In Santa Monica: Photos
Paris Jackson is living her best life. The only daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson was spotted zooming around on a Vespa in Santa Monica looking like she didn’t have a care in the world on Saturday, August 6. Rocking a funky crop top, bohemian chic jacket and ripped denim pants, the singer/actress/model took over the tony seaside town of Los Angeles.
