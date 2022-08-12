Read full article on original website
Stephanie Rarity Taylor
2d ago
I propose a solution rather than the hand stamps and wristbands just get them a laminated pass for that sort of thing the parents can carry the pass and the child can ride everyone is happy.
Man allegedly set bed on fire during heated argument with woman
Bradford County, Pa. — A man punched a woman while she was driving and later lit her bed on fire, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 8. Jason Michael Pangburn, 32, of Gillett was accused of assault and recklessly endangering another person after state police in Towanda investigated the Aug. 7 incident. Pangburn allegedly assaulted the woman as they traveled to their home near the 900 block of Purcell Road in Wells Township. ...
NewsChannel 36
Quilts of Valor in the Southern Tier
MILLERTON, PA (WENY) -- Toni Bourdette has dedicated herself to giving back to veterans in the Southern Tier. Quilts of Valor, a nationally-known organization, gives handmade quilts to honor veterans for their service. Right now, Bourdette has over 150 quilts to work on, with a group of 55 volunteers in the Southern Tier.
NewsChannel 36
1st Annual Comic Con in Wellsboro
WELLSBORO, P.A. (WENY) -- Cosplayers from all over came out to the Northern Tier this weekend to suit up for the 1st Annual Wellsboro Comic Con. Collectors, cosplayers, and comic enthusiasts came together for a weekend full of superhero-related events and activities. Vendors and nonprofit organizations were set up throughout Downtown Wellsboro to share their services and goods with festival-goers. The festival was hosted by Pop's Culture Shoppe on Main Street and was held in celebrating the store’s 10th anniversary. The festival aims to connect enthusiasts.
Chemung County Habitat for Humanity holds Women’s Build 2022
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The sounds of hammers hitting walls, shovels scraping up debris, and sheetrock tumbling to the bottom of a metal container could all be heard at 702 Standish St. in Elmira, Saturday morning. Chemung County Habitat for Humanity, along with other local organizations, gathered over 50 volunteers, over 40 of them being […]
owegopennysaver.com
Outlaw Pulling Series at the Tioga County Fair
On Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m., the Outlaw Pulling Series will present the Outlaw Pullers Truck and Tractor Pulls at the Tioga County Fair. Guests will witness Light Hot, Hot Farm 466, Street Diesel, 2.6 Smooth Bore, Street Semis, and NY Mafia. The show will take place on the...
owegopennysaver.com
County Fair met with good crowds and sunny weather
By Friday morning, and prior to going to print, the Southern Tier was experiencing another sunny, yet cooler day; making way for a good crowd for the Tioga County Fair. In Upstate New York, and elsewhere, the most important ingredient to a successful outdoor event is good weather; the fair certainly had that for their five-day event.
Man allegedly pointed gun in the face of person during argument
Bradford County, Pa. — A Bradford County man is being held on $200,000 bail after he made a series of threats to relatives throughout the day on Aug. 2. Curtis Dylan Opdyke, 31, of Troy is accused of pointing a pistol in someone's face after an argument over computer equipment, according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Cody Delfino. Opdyke allegedly shouted at the relative while he held the pistol to their head. ...
Alive after 5 – PREVIEW
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There’s two big concerts tomorrow night in Elmira. With concerts comes lots of foot traffic. In less than 24 hours the energy in Elmira will be nothing short of electric. As the jazz festival, the alive after 5 concert and the standard hustle and bustle of the city, will create a […]
NewsChannel 36
Southport to Celebrate Bicentennial on Saturday
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - The Town of Southport will be celebrating its bicentennial Saturday, August 13th at Chapel Park in Pine City. The event will be held from 2 to 5 PM with the opening ceremony featuring chapter 803 of the Vietnam Veterans of America chapter 803 color guard with the national anthem sung by Haley Davis Muccigrosso.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted
Jericka McDonald is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. McDonald has violated the terms of her probation. McDonald was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. McDonald is 26 years old. McDonald has brown hair and eyes. McDonald is 5’6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
NewsChannel 36
Andrew Mallow Sworn In As Elmira's New Chief
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The City of Elmira has a new Fire Chief. Andrew Mallow was sworn in today as the new Elmira Fire Chief. He has been with the fire Department since March of 1999. During his tenure he has served as a Fire Fighter, Lieutenant and most recently...
FireRescue1
Funerals begin for victims of Pa. blaze that killed 10 members of FF's family
MANSFIELD, Pa. — Services were set to begin Friday for young siblings who died last week in a Pennsylvania house fire that also killed eight other people, as investigators continued to look for the cause. The fast-moving, middle-of-the-night inferno destroyed the home in the small community of Nescopeck, where...
Man allegedly headbutts, punches person before fleeing area
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who stepped in between a couple to stop an argument ended up in the hospital with six stitches after the other man attacked him, police say. The assault that took place near the 600 block of Campbell Street in Williamsport on May 15, according to Officer William Badger. The fight allegedly began with a verbal altercation, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 4. Deandre...
whcuradio.com
Investigation ongoing in Tioga County overdose death
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recent fatal overdose has been reported in Tioga County. Officials say it happened August 2 and is being investigated. In July, the county saw five overdoses. The City of Ithaca is also dealing with the opioid epidemic. Last month, Ithaca handled a dozen calls...
PSP: Man forms ‘intimate relationship’ with unknown suspect, loses $110K in scam
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced a man from Lycoming County lost $110,000 over the course of four months in a cryptocurrency scam. Officials said a 42-year-old man in Woodward Township was contacted by an unknown suspect on April 12 and over four months built an “intimate relationship” with the suspect. The victim […]
Rochester woman arrested for burglary in Steuben County
FREMONT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester woman has been arrested following an investigation of a burglary in Steuben County, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tinesha Lee, 44, of Rochester, was arrested on August 12, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said that Lee entered or remained unlawfully in a residence in the Town of Fremont […]
therecord-online.com
Dotterer Sunflower Maze in full bloom
PORTER TOWNSHIP, PA – Motorists traveling Route 64 between Mill Hall and Lamar cannot help but marvel at the sunflowers along the highway. And it’s more than just sunflowers as the Paul Dotterer & Sons, Inc. farm along Route 64 is celebrating summer with a beautiful Sunflower Maze. The maze is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for public viewing.
The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit
Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.
