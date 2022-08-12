MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Services were set to begin Friday for young siblings who died last week in a Pennsylvania house fire that also killed eight other people, as investigators continued to look for the cause.The fast-moving, middle-of-the-night inferno destroyed the home in the small community of Nescopeck, where members of an extended family had gathered for a summertime sleepover.The coroner determined that all 10 victims died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County district attorney, Sam Sanguedolce, has said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire broke out on the front porch. Three people were able to escape.The cause remains under...

NESCOPECK, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO