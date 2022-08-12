ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Family mourns woman killed by driver: ‘Why would someone do that?’

By Byron Tollefson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMnEX_0hEFQFBe00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Family is demanding justice for Sandy Villarreal, a Kalamazoo woman hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday.

Investigators say the driver, 37-year-old Xuan Vo, intentionally hit her with his car.

On Thursday afternoon, News 8 spoke with 25-year-old Ree Adams, Villarreal’s granddaughter. Adams called Villarreal her “best friend.”

“She was part of the reason I am who I am today,” Adams said.

Investigators said Villarreal was an innocent victim, randomly attacked by Vo.

“She didn’t do anything,” Adams said. “She was such a sweet old lady.”

According to a probable cause document, Vo told investigators that when he woke up Tuesday morning, he was angry and missed his ex-girlfriend and decided to kill someone with his car.

Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot

“He killed my best friend for no reason,” Adams said. “I never would’ve thought she’d be murdered.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVjyG_0hEFQFBe00
    An undated photo of Sandra Villarreal. (Courtesy Ree Adams)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgrvE_0hEFQFBe00
    An undated photo of Sandra Villarreal. (Courtesy Ree Adams)

Investigators say Vo admitted to driving to two separate Meijer locations in Battle Creek and Oshtemo Township to kill someone with his car but didn’t go through with it. That’s when they say he drove to the Oshtemo Township Walmart and waited for someone to walk out by themselves.

That’s when he saw Villarreal.

“He was parked, and he sped up to hit her because he saw her walking through the parking lot,” Adams said. “That just hurts even more.”

Vo missed on his first attempt of hitting Villarreal, investigators said. He then waited for Villarreal to start walking again before he accelerated and hit her.

“He hit her hard,” Adams said. “At least like 30 miles an hour.”

“It’s a scary thing to think that there’s a person in our community who would take an opportunity like this and cause such destruction,” Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said during a news conference Thursday.

Adams happened to be working right near the Walmart when she heard what happened.

“The first thing I could say is, ‘Why?’” Adams said. “She doesn’t do anything. Why would someone do that?”

Adams raced to the hospital. By the time she arrived, her grandmother had already been pronounced dead.

“I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone, whether it was my grandma or not,” she said.

‘Very scary’: Parking lot death witness describes driver’s demeanor

Adams said Villarreal was one of the most selfless people around. She cited one shining example of her generosity: a gift to a homeless family.

“She said, ‘I gave them $1000 so they could get a room for a week because they had a baby.’ She was like, ‘Oh they need it more than I do, I’m fine,’” Adams said.

One of the last things Villarreal did for her granddaughter was send her money in the mail. Adams was planning on going to her home to thank her.

Villarreal was also an avid gardener, even redoing her apartment landscaping by creating gardens for free.

Adams said her grandmother was such a forgiving person that if she survived, she wouldn’t have been upset with her attacker.

“She honestly would probably not be mad at this guy,” Adams said. “That’s how sweet and forgiving she is. She would probably say, ‘What’s wrong, do you need help?’”

“That messes with my emotions even more, cause it’s hard for me to be so angry when I know that she probably wouldn’t be,” Adams added.

Vo was charged with open murder on Thursday and remains in jail after being denied bond. A judge said the court found him to be a “constant danger to the public.”

“We’re not even able to touch her or see her body because of how bad the damage was,” Adams said. “I hope he gets first-degree murder and never comes out again.”

Comments / 24

forseez
4d ago

My thoughts and prayers are with you Miss Adam's and the family! Sounds like she was a earthly angel...May she R.I.P.

Reply
8
Metalbarbie 72
3d ago

I cant even imagine thinking about running someone down with my car what is wrong with that man, this is so disturbing. Prayers for the family

Reply
4
YoYoWhatUp
3d ago

That poor man and his emotional pain. I hope Democrats can help lower his bond so he can he can enjoy the remaining summer.

Reply(12)
6
 

