‘CU Days’ returns after three years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
Spend a Saturday in Tuscola
When you’re looking for a close destination for a day trip, check out the charms of Tuscola. The greatest opportunities come on a Saturday, but Tuscola has plenty to offer no matter what day of the week you are in town. There is something nostalgic about stepping into a...
Bidding open for vacant properties in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is looking to sell three parcels of vacant land it owns and bidding for these parcels is now open. The parcels can accommodate a single-family home and are located at 505 and 606 West Bradley Avenue and 40 East Beardsley Avenue. The City of Champaign attempted to […]
Our Town Mt. Zion: Morse Driveways, Inc
Robby Morse Owner/Operator of Morse Driveways, Inc, joins us with details on his asphalt paving business. We pave driveways, parking lots, repair roadways, R/R crossings – Seal coat and crackfill. Driveway or parking lot issues. We are a locally owned family business in Decatur, IL since 1991. We hold...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Man dead in overnight Decatur shooting
Update at 2:07 p.m. on 8/14/2022 Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as Arrion L. McClelland. An autopsy conducted on Sunday indicated that he died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head. Decatur Police are still investigating and are treating this as a homicide. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is […]
Decatur man brings light and color to area bus stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — What started as a simple idea is growing even larger at a Decatur bus stop. James Bond is working to spread positivity and connect the community. The stop is near the Dairy Queen on Maryland Street between Airport Plaza Drive and Mt. Zion Road. Bond said he wanted to bring more […]
Man arrested after unwanted touching of U of I student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville has been arrested after he allegedly pulled down a female University of Illinois student’s pants last week as a prank. Kasey Hollis, 29, was arrested Friday on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery and was taken to the Champaign County Jail. He was also issued a trespass […]
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital Shelbyville Announces New President and CEO.
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville has a new President and CEO. Chad Markham, President and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham will also serve as President and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville. Markham says he is looking forward to serving the patients and supporting the colleagues of Good Shepherd.
U of I Credit Union fills drivers’ gas tanks
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all. U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. […]
Missing central Illinois woman found dead in car
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing central Illinois woman. Police say they found Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, dead this week. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday. Aug. 7. The Normal Police Department said they believed she was endangered.
Champaign Police respond to large gathering; shots fired
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign Police said they responded to a large gathering outside of an apartment complex around 3:55 a.m. on August 13. CPD said they arrived to the intersection of 100 South Third and South Fourth Streets, to a report of a fight at a large gathering. Officers said upon arrival they observed […]
2 Paris men in custody after death investigation
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story listed the wrong charges for each defendant. The story has been updated to list the correct charges. PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police on Saturday reported that they arrested two Paris men after conducting an investigation into a death. The ISP arrested 20-year-old Preston Wallace for […]
Coroner identifies woman found dead in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified a woman who was found dead inside a car in Bloomington on Tuesday. Dr. Kathleen Yoder identified the woman as 46-year-old Brittany Mitchell of Normal. Mitchell was found inside a car that was parked in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue; she was […]
Convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr. died from heart attack, coroner says
DECATUR — It was a heart attack that finally ended convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr.’s 65-year prison sentence, a coroner has confirmed. “The cause of death of this 75-year-old male Michael Slover Sr. was chronic ischemic hypertensive and cardiovascular disease,” Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson told the Herald & Review.
Champaign County resident judicial election pits a GOP incumbent against a Democratic challenger
CHAMPAIGN — People shuffle in and out of the court; logistical decisions are made and cases are settled. These are nerve wracking moments for community members — some don’t have a lawyer and few have a law degree. In the Sixth Circuit court, there are no jury...
Man charged in connection to burglary
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County state’s attorney said a Decatur man was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary. In a news release, State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Jeffrey Pettyjohn was charged regarding a burglary at 32 Below. She said that Pettyjohn is accused of going into the building on April […]
Charleston Fire Department hires first female firefighter, paramedic
Allison Tinnon who was born and raised in central Illinois is excited to be staying close to home and responding when her community needs her.
Homeless man found living in U of I building, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was trespassing on University of Illinois Urbana Champaign property. U of I police say an employee notified them that Gregory Cowart was seen trying to enter Illinois Hall through a door that is currently out of service for a remodeling project.
Bloomington Police: Dead person found in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found inside a car. BPD officials said the person was found Tuesday afternoon in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue. Officers and detectives were sent to the scene to begin investigating, but no other information was released. Anyone […]
