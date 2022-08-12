ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

California man accused of using ‘I Love Lucy’ production company’s name to trick investors

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPv2r_0hEFQ2nS00

LOS ANGELES — A California man is accused of using the name of the production company behind “I Love Lucy” and “Star Trek” to swindle investors, prosecutors said Thursday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, Charles Hensley, 68, of Redondo Beach, was charged with 11 counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors allege that from August 2017 to May 2018, Hensley used “Desilu” -- the same name as the company founded by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in 1950 -- to successfully pitch investments in companies he owned, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The companies were called Desilu Studios Inc. and Migranade Inc., which he operated out of offices in Manhattan Beach and other locations in Southern California, prosecutors said.

Hensley claimed that his Desilu Studios business was legitimate and successful, but prosecutors claim they were shell corporations, the entertainment news outlet reported. Prosecutors said Hensley allegedly provided the investors “false and misleading” valuation letters that showed Desilu Studios was worth more than $11 billion and Migranade was valued at more than $50 million.

“Hensley lured investors by claiming that he was reviving the Desilu brand through Desilu Studios, which purported to be a modern entertainment company engaged in film and television production, merchandising, content streaming, theme parks, and cinemas,” prosecutors said.

The Justice Department claimed Hensley used the investments for personal use, including the purchase of a car title loan company and pawn shop, the news release stated. He also used the funds to pay for trips to Las Vegas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The scheme allegedly impacted multiple investors, including some who wired approximately $331,000, prosecutors said. Hensley also allegedly targeted multiple companies in the entertainment industry, convincing owners and executives to sell their companies to him in exchange for Desilu Studio’s stock, which was worthless.

CBS Studios sued Hensley in October 2018, alleging that he tried to enlist the support of Lucie Arnaz to relaunch Desilu, Deadline reported. CBS alleged in the lawsuit that Hensley was attempting to use Arnaz’s name to “induce unwitting investors” in a shell company.

Hensley is not in custody and could not be reached for comment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He will be summoned into U.S. District Court for an arraignment “in the coming weeks,” prosecutors said.

If convicted, Hensley faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each wire fraud count, the news release states. The identity theft charges carry a mandatory two-year sentence.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Anne Heche death: Woman who owns house actor crashed into shares ‘devastated’ response

The woman whose house Anne Heche crashed into has responded to news of the actor’s death.It was announced by Heche’s family on Friday (12 August) that Heche, who was in a coma, had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Hours later, they revealed she was “legally dead according to California law”, but was being kept on life support while a match could be found for organ donation. Heche’s life support was switched off on Sunday (14 August).Heche’s fatal injuries were sustained after she lost control of her Mini Cooper and drove into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Manhattan Beach, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Redondo Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucie Arnaz
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Desi Arnaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Company#Cox Media Group#Investors#Fraud#Desilu Studios Inc#Migranade Inc
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

When Will ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ and ‘Organized Crime’ Return With New Episodes?

The summer months used to be ruled by reruns, but thanks to the great content boom some of the year’s best shows are airing right now. Decider favorites like Better Call Saul and HBO’s The Rehearsal have helped to ensure that streamers don’t have to suffer through the scourge of repeats. But that doesn’t mean we don’t miss a few of our network favorites.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Tim Allen's Disney+ 'Santa Clauses' Taps 'NCIS' Star

Tim Allen is coming back to the Santa Clause franchise with a new Disney+ series, and the show has now tapped an NCIS star to join the cast. Deadline reports that Laura San Giacomo will appear alongside Allen in The Santa Clauses, playing La Befana – a Christmas Witch residing from the Woobly Woods of the North Pole, known from Italian folklore, helping deliver treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany.
TV SERIES
Deadline

TV Academy Reveals Emmy Winners In Juried Categories; Animation, Costume, Hairstyling & More

The Television Academy announced today the Emmy winners in juried categories from Animation, Costume, Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design. The awards will be presented at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which take place at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 3 and 4. Juried category entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design) with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry awarded an Emmy. As a result, there are no nominees but instead, a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Mark Harmon breaks his silence about leaving NCIS after almost 20 years as he shares that Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs is 'not retired' but living in Alaska

Mark Harmon has broken his silence about leaving NCIS after 20 years. The 70-year-old actor - who starred as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs for nearly two decades - told Entertainment Tonight he was happy with his character. 'Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought...
ALASKA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
104K+
Followers
124K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy