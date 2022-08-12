CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Saturday marked Matriculation Day for The Citadel's class of 2026 -- a way where cadet recruits will be introduced to a military lifestyle. “It’s an impressive event. The families come together, the Charleston community comes together to make sure that these young men and women are set up and ready to start their journey putting the right foot forward," said Col. Thomas Gordan, the Commandant of Cadets at The Citadel.

