Mount Pleasant, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abcnews4.com

Volunteers say West Ashley Pond is contaminated with cooking oil

Wildlife advocates and volunteers have spent days trying to relocate animals after they say dumped oil has made its way into a West Ashley pond along Ashley Crossing Drive. “A restaurant has been dumping cooking oil into a manhole cover that has been washing into this pond," said Christopher Jordan, a volunteer with Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Hire Dynamics to host job fair on Tuesday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hire Dynamics, a local staffing provider owned by EmployBridge, will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, August 16th. The staffing provider will be looking to fill over 110 skilled and unskilled positions. Some of the positions included are warehouse associates, reach forklift operators,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mt. Pleasant's own National Champion 'Oyster-Shucking Queen'

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — She's the "Shucker Queen." It says so on her uniform. Since the days following college, Isabella Macbeth has been touting a talent for preparing oysters. She's the "Master Oyster Shucker" at NICO's oyster bar in Mount Pleasant. But, giving folks a great meal is...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity
abcnews4.com

Class of 2026 marks milestone for The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Saturday marked Matriculation Day for The Citadel's class of 2026 -- a way where cadet recruits will be introduced to a military lifestyle. “It’s an impressive event. The families come together, the Charleston community comes together to make sure that these young men and women are set up and ready to start their journey putting the right foot forward," said Col. Thomas Gordan, the Commandant of Cadets at The Citadel.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston firefighters respond to fire on The Citadel campus Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the Charleston Fire Department responded to The Citadel campus on Friday for reports of a possible roof fire at Byrd Hall. The Charleston County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Crews arrived to the three-story building five minutes after they were dispatched, according to CFD.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD appoints new interim Chief of Schools, Dr. Anthony Dixon

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District announced a new interim Chief of Schools on Friday. Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district after serving in Berkeley County for the last two years as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. Dixon has experience in...
abcnews4.com

Suspect in Folly Beach knife attack same person suspected of James Island hatchet murder

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Andrew Gilreath with Folly Beach Public Safety confirms to ABC News 4 that 42-year-old Theodore Wagner Jr., who was arrested early Friday morning in connection to the murder and attempted murder of a man and woman in a tent on James Island, was the same person accused of attacking someone with a knife at Folly Beach on Wednesday.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD hotline returning for start of new school year

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Back-to-School Hotline for the Charleston County School District (CCSD) is ready to return in preparation for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. CCSD staff members will be answering calls from families to provide assistance and information to help prepare for the new...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
EUTAWVILLE, SC

