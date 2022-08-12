Read full article on original website
Volunteers say West Ashley Pond is contaminated with cooking oil
Wildlife advocates and volunteers have spent days trying to relocate animals after they say dumped oil has made its way into a West Ashley pond along Ashley Crossing Drive. “A restaurant has been dumping cooking oil into a manhole cover that has been washing into this pond," said Christopher Jordan, a volunteer with Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
abcnews4.com
Adoption event happening on James Island for beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An adoption event on James Island will look to find loving homes for 18 beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Pet Helpers is hosting the adoption event for the dogs, which were brought to Charleston as part of the massive rescue. Organizers...
abcnews4.com
Hire Dynamics to host job fair on Tuesday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hire Dynamics, a local staffing provider owned by EmployBridge, will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, August 16th. The staffing provider will be looking to fill over 110 skilled and unskilled positions. Some of the positions included are warehouse associates, reach forklift operators,...
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant's own National Champion 'Oyster-Shucking Queen'
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — She's the "Shucker Queen." It says so on her uniform. Since the days following college, Isabella Macbeth has been touting a talent for preparing oysters. She's the "Master Oyster Shucker" at NICO's oyster bar in Mount Pleasant. But, giving folks a great meal is...
abcnews4.com
State Farm gives $200K to help Gold Star families, ceremony happening at RiverDogs game
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — State Farm will show its support for Gold Star families in South Carolina and across the nation during a special check presentation on Friday. Prior to the Charleston RiverDogs game, the insurance company will take part in a check presentation with Tuesday’s Children at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
abcnews4.com
Trident Medical Center marks start of school year with 'Blessing of the Children'
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Trident Medical Center will host its inaugural Blessing of the Children. The event is scheduled for Monday, August 15, at 9 a.m. at Trident Medical Center's hospital cafeteria. It will be led by Trident Health Chaplain Janet Edwards. “We come to work as...
abcnews4.com
Georgetown man gets to call himself homeowner after thinking he couldn't afford one
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County raised the first walls of its second cottage Thursday morning. The cottage is being built for homeowner-in-progress, James Graham. Volunteers from around the community jumped at the chance to help Graham as he prepares to take the next...
abcnews4.com
Roadwork may affect traffic on North Main Street in Summerville Monday night
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Roadwork on North Main Street may cause lane closures overnight Monday. The roadwork involves land closures with a flagging operation due to milling and paving on the street, specifically in front of 2021 North Main Street. The work is scheduled to begin Monday, August 15...
abcnews4.com
Class of 2026 marks milestone for The Citadel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Saturday marked Matriculation Day for The Citadel's class of 2026 -- a way where cadet recruits will be introduced to a military lifestyle. “It’s an impressive event. The families come together, the Charleston community comes together to make sure that these young men and women are set up and ready to start their journey putting the right foot forward," said Col. Thomas Gordan, the Commandant of Cadets at The Citadel.
abcnews4.com
CCSD teacher 'forced out by racism' to speak at Racial Justice Network press conference
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Racial Justice Network and State Rep. Wendell Gilliard are planning a press conference on Monday, August 15. The press conference is about "a teacher who was forced out because of racism in Charleston County School District," organizers said. The teacher is expected to...
abcnews4.com
Charleston firefighters respond to fire on The Citadel campus Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the Charleston Fire Department responded to The Citadel campus on Friday for reports of a possible roof fire at Byrd Hall. The Charleston County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Crews arrived to the three-story building five minutes after they were dispatched, according to CFD.
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry district sees triple-digit shortage in teachers days before start of school
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials for Berkeley County Schools say they’re still looking to hire more than 120 teachers for the new school year. Monday is the first day of school for BCSD, and Dr. Natasha Wright, the Interim Chief of Human Resources for BCSD, says every classroom will be covered.
abcnews4.com
68-year-old man rescued by Coast Guard after capsizing near Pawleys Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Coast Guard official says a Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew rescued Stacy Hicks Thursday after his vessel capsized 9 miles offshore Pawleys Island. Officials said a good Samaritan contacted a Station Georgetown watch stander at 6:08 p.m., stating a vessel capsized with the...
abcnews4.com
CCSD appoints new interim Chief of Schools, Dr. Anthony Dixon
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District announced a new interim Chief of Schools on Friday. Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district after serving in Berkeley County for the last two years as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. Dixon has experience in...
abcnews4.com
Suspect in Folly Beach knife attack same person suspected of James Island hatchet murder
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Andrew Gilreath with Folly Beach Public Safety confirms to ABC News 4 that 42-year-old Theodore Wagner Jr., who was arrested early Friday morning in connection to the murder and attempted murder of a man and woman in a tent on James Island, was the same person accused of attacking someone with a knife at Folly Beach on Wednesday.
abcnews4.com
CCSO installs free NARCAN vending machine at detention center for inmates
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — There's a new vending machine at the Al Cannon Detention Center, but it's not filled with chips or soda. It's filled with NARCAN -- a nasal spray for use in emergency situations involving an overdose. Inmates at the detention center have access to as...
abcnews4.com
12-year-old shot, man stabbed at Saturday night party in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — A 12-year-old boy was shot three times and a man was repeatedly stabbed Saturday night during a party on Main Street in Downtown Walterboro, according to a Colleton County public safety official. Another man also was shot in the wrist. The boy was taken by...
abcnews4.com
CCSD hotline returning for start of new school year
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Back-to-School Hotline for the Charleston County School District (CCSD) is ready to return in preparation for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. CCSD staff members will be answering calls from families to provide assistance and information to help prepare for the new...
abcnews4.com
CPD: Arrest made after woman assaulted, man killed with hatchet near Folly Road Walmart
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating an incident that left one person dead and another injured on James Island Thursday night. According to Charleston Police, officers responded just after 8:20 p.m. to 1231 Folly Road, which is the address for a Walmart. After reaching the parking lot,...
abcnews4.com
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
