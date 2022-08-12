Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Week of Events Planned As Duxbury Free Library Reopens After 3 Week ClosureDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
Police investigating an ‘unattended’ death at a pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — State Police Detectives are investigating an unattended death after officials pulled a male body out of a pond in Brockton. Brockton Police and state police responded to D.W. Field Park shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning where they pulled an unidentified man from the waters.
ABC6.com
Masked suspect seen on surveillance video trying to break into Dartmouth home
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Dartmouth Police Department asked for the publics help identifying a suspect seen on camera trying to break into a house early Sunday morning. Police said the masked suspect tried to break into a home near Crapo Field at about 3 a.m. The department also...
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
whdh.com
Police looking for suspect in assault and rape at Tufts Medical T stop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit Police are looking for a man accused of assault and rape at the Tufts Medical T stop last week. Police released photos of Steven Coffey, who they said is believed to be homeless and frequents the downtown area. Authorities are asking for anyone who knows of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Massachusetts man was in danger of missing own wedding: Here's how Boston police helped save the day
BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple has an incredible story to tell about their wedding day after their ceremony was nearly thrown into disarray. Patrick and Hannah Mahoney, of Quincy, got married Saturday on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor. Hannah was already on the island with Patrick set to ferry...
fallriverreporter.com
Second Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in a week on Route 95
Two Massachusetts residents have been killed while riding their motorcycle on Route 95 in less than a week. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 South in the City of Providence in the area of Route 195.
False Alarm: Massive water search in Dorchester called off after missing man located at work
BOSTON — An abrupt end Friday morning to a 3-hour water rescue in Dorchester Bay after authorities say the man they were searching for was not in the water after all. Instead, officials confirmed he was already at work in Norwell. Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, initially...
ABC6.com
State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
ABC6.com
Johnston police find lost dog at ice cream shop
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Johnston Police Department said Sunday they’re trying to reconnect a lost dog they found Saturday night with his owner. Police said they found the dog at Sundaes Ice Cream on Greenville Avenue. The dog was wearing a blue collard when they found him.
fallriverreporter.com
Police looking for Massachusetts homeless man accused of assault and rape at MBTA station
Boston – A Massachusetts man is wanted on a disturbing charge. Transit Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Steven Wade Coffey for Rape. It is alleged that the Assault and Rape occurred at the MBTA’s Tuft’s Medical Station on Thursday, August 4 at 2:30 a.m.
Police ID man killed in motorcycle crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have identified the man that was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95 south in the area of I-195. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fisherman Gets 20 Years in Prison for Nantucket Murder
BOSTON — A Virginia fisherman was sentenced Thursday to nearly 20 years in prison for murdering a crewmate and attacking others with a hammer aboard a scalloping vessel off the coast of Nantucket in 2018. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 31-year-old Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez was sentenced to 235...
whdh.com
Girlfriend of Boston police officer found dead in a snowbank appears in court, facing murder charge
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read appeared in Dedham Superior Court Friday ahead of her upcoming second degree murder trial for the death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe in January. The 42-year-old Mansfield woman is accused of backing her SUV into the Boston Police Officer and leaving him in...
fallriverreporter.com
Fairhaven man accused of larceny, breaking and entering, stealing vehicle, setting business on fire
TEWKSBURY – Chief Ryan Columbus reports that the Tewksbury Police Department, with the assistance of multiple public safety partners, arrested and charged a Fairhaven man with breaking and entering and several other charges. On Monday at approximately 2:45 p.m., Tewksbury Police responded to a report of a break-in at...
newbedfordguide.com
Somerset Police Department offers “weekend special” for offenders
“Here at the Somerset Police Department, we are nothing if not accommodating!. We all know it’s Friday, the end of the work week (for some). SOOO this weekend we have a special running:. If you get caught driving impaired (which we know you would NEVER do) you will be...
capecod.com
Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A child was pulled from the waters at the beach at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Sunday. A Good Samaritan was able to revive the victim who was conscious when rescuers responded and transported her to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
WCVB
Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
Police: Shoplifter caught with thousands of dollars worth of over-the-counter medications
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An alleged shoplifter was caught in North Attleboro with thousands of dollars worth of over-the-counter medications, police said. Namor Clarke, 30, of New York City, was arrested early Wednesday morning after a clerk at a CVS in North Attleboro called 911 to report a robbery, The Sun Chronicle reported.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0