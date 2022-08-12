Read full article on original website
Do You Remember Maine’s Iconic Service Merchandise Stores?
Here's a throwback for you. SERVICE MERCHANDISE. Do you remember the picnic store?. Maine had a handful of them back in the day. I remember being on the South Portland and Lewiston stores and we thought they were THE FUTURE of retail! The store wasn't actually a store. It was a showroom. And how you got what you wanted was an amazing journey!
Maine country musicians to hold benefit concert for singers who were hit by an SUV
AUBURN, Maine — Mike Preston and Kim Curry are professional country music singers from Lewiston and Auburn respectively, and have each been performing for decades. But on July 27, while attending a show in Augusta, their situations changed completely. "We went next door to the Irving station to get...
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
Funtown in Saco, Maine, Holding Third Adults-Only Night in August
They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Story Land must be flattered, then. Years ago, Story Land was the first amusement park to hold an adults-only night in their space that typically invites children. Any theme park gets nervous at the unknown, and Story Land wasn't sure if it would be a big hit. It ended up being a massive hit, so much so that Story Land decided to hold four adults-only nights in 2022. After seeing the buzz Story Land was getting, Funtown decided to try their hand at an adults-only night on July 16, and before the date even arrived, tickets had sold out. They went for it again on August 6 with terrific results. So before the 2022 season runs out, Funtown has decided that the third time's a charm, and plans to hold one more adults-only night this season.
Art in the Park celebrates local Maine artists
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Artists and art lovers gathered for Art in the Park in Mill Creek Park in South Portland on Saturday. The annual event provides artist with a chance to display and sell their best work. "It’s just great," said artist Sandy Conlogue. "All year you paint...
A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine
Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine
This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
Maine Must Have Some of the Worst Roads in the Country
There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate
Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
Nearly 100 New Apartments Could Soon Be Coming To Augusta
While a lack of housing in Central Maine has been an issue for years, the problem has really been brought to the forefront by the pandemic-caused migration of people to our area. We all know at least one person, regardless of income level, who has had problems finding an affordable...
A Nazi U-Boat Once Sunk a US Ship in Maine’s Casco Bay
If you've ever been to Fort Williams in Cape Elizabeth or to Peaks Island, you've seen the remnants of gun batteries and lookout towers. These were used in WW1 and especially in WW2 to protect Portland Harbor. You may think that World War II was fought far away from Maine, so you may be surprised by how close those nasty Nazis really got.
Popular Eastern Maine Brewery To Expand Into Androscoggin County
It's always nice to report about a local business, that's been working hard, getting a chance to expand because all of that work they've been doing has paid off. That's just the case with the local Brewer brewery, Mason's Brewing Company. According to a post on the Mason's Brewing Company's...
Maine’s Greatest Hard Rock Band of All Time
If you were in Portland in the '90s and 2000s and into the hard stuff, then you were a loyal disciple of Twisted Roots. Or as we call them, TFR...Twisted F'ing Roots! These guys were as good as it got, and were one of the Portland bands that "made it." They got signed to a record label, toured, were in magazines, on TV and radio, and made lots of albums. Their sold-out show at the State Theatre in April of 1994 was one of the greatest moments in Portland music history. "Let The Flower Fury Begin!" the legendary Brian James would say to intro TFR...and the band went OFF.
Why Doesn’t Portland, Maine, Have Electric Scooters to Cruise Around on?
If you've never been to a city where there's an abundance of eScooters (Lime, Bird, Tier, etc.) posted up all around the area, then you've never experienced the spontaneous fun of randomly hopping on one and taking a ride. I had never even heard of a Lime scooter until I moved out to Tulsa, Oklahoma for a couple of years back in the Summer of 2018.
Phil Rosenthal of ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Absolutely Loves The Palace Diner in Maine
What a year it's been for the Biddeford, Maine, culinary world. From James Beard-nominated chefs to incredible write-ups from Food & Wine Magazine and others, it truly has been a year for the up and coming town. However, it doesn't stop there, because the small city's foodie facilities are once again in the spotlight.
The Spirit of Massachusetts in Kennebunk, Maine, has an interesting history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Spirit of Massachusetts, located at4 Western Ave., Kennebunk, Maine, was once an educational vessel that traveled around the globe. Having sailed over 500,000 miles, the boat ventured to the Caribbean and Africa, to name a few. Ribcraft USA supplies rigid inflatable boats to the Navy...
Westbrook, Maine, Police Clarify Questions About New Cumberland Mills Traffic Lights
After over a decade of planning, the Maine DOT has finished installing and has activated traffic lights at every intersection in what is called the Cumberland Mills Triangle. For years it has been a little like a rotary and as more and more drivers commute into Portland from their homes in the much less expensive suburbs, the amount of traffic at the triangle has continued to increase.
Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard
BELFAST, Maine (AP) - A Maine shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. French & Webb was tapped for the restoration by the current owner of the Sequoia, a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.
