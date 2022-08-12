ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion County, IN

New pavilion unveiled in 12 Points neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Live music and local vendors are just some of the activities that will take place at the pavilion outside of Illumination Wellness that was finished earlier this week. According to 12 Points Revitalization Initiative President, Jennifer Mullen, the building is for community members to use...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
New library is seeking feedback from the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As a new library in the historic 12 Points Neighborhood is beginning to take shape, officials have one question for the community, what would you like to experience?. For more information on the library, click on the story below. The Vigo County Public Library...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Local businesses look forward to students’ arrival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – As Indiana State University’s fall semester starts Aug 16, many local businesses look forward to students’ arrival. 5th Street Nutrition Owner Blake Kramer said many downtown businesses in Terre Haute thrive when students return to the community. Kramer said as businesses still...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Disability Resources Fair comes to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over 40 organizations participated in the first Disability Resources Fair in Terre Haute, presenting opportunities for assistance for people with a wide range of disabilities. Happiness Bag helped put on the event. Executive Director Jodi Moan said she’s been working on setting it up for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
‘Clear the Shelters’ receives a big donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – WTWO’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute has received a big donation. While Saturn Petcare is rather new to the community, the company was able to donate roughly 250,000 total cans of pet food for the event. This was accumulated over the past 9 months.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
First Baptist Church opens up Family Life Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It took multiple tries with the oversized scissors to cut the ribbon for the new Family Life center at the First Baptist Church in Terre Haute. Senior Pastor, John Campbell, said it was a good metaphor for the roadblocks they’ve encountered in the project, one...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Dan Nelson
2 Paris men in custody after death investigation

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police on Saturday reported that they arrested two Paris men after conducting an investigation into a death. The ISP arrested 20-year-old Preston Wallace for first-degree murder. ISP also arrested Gabriel Wallace for home invasion, aggravated battery, and mob action. At around 9...
PARIS, IL
Last summer concert of the 2022 BCB season is set

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Sunday, Aug 21 the Brazil Concert Band will host the last summer concert of the 2022 BCB season. Brazil Concert Band, Directed by Matthew S. Huber, will present the Tour of America-Midwest and Northeast. Musical Genres from the 1930s and 1940s will be performed.
CLAY COUNTY, IN

