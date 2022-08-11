ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, VT

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NEWPORT, NH
Florida State head coach works out with girls in Vermont

PUTNEY, Vt. — It's not every day you have the opportunity to work out with a national champion, but some young softball players in New England had an opportunity to learn from one of the best, in Putney, Vermont. 2018 national champion and six-time ACC coach of the year...
PUTNEY, VT
Wilmington, VT
Vermont Entertainment
Jacksonville, VT
Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years

A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Deerfield Valley News

Readsboro parents raise concerns over Twin Valley issues

READSBORO- The parents of two children with special needs sought help from the Readsboro School Board Tuesday evening following recent incidents at Twin Valley Middle High School. The mother of the two students said her children were attending summer programs at TVMHS as part of their IEPs. On July 18,...
READSBORO, VT
Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?

The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
Bach
Gordon Lightfoot
Joe Collins
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Woman killed in collision with propane truck in Claremont

CLAREMONT, N.H. — Police in Claremont are investing a crash that killed 63-year-old woman. It happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Friday after authorities said a propane truck collided with her sedan on Windsor Road. The two people who were inside the truck are cooperating with police. Anyone who...
CLAREMONT, NH
Claremont woman dead after crash on Route 12 in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.H. — A Claremont woman is dead after a crash on Route 12 in Westmoreland Friday. New Hampshire State Police said Sharon McLaughlin, 72, was killed after she crossed the yellow line and hit an oncoming vehicle. Two passengers in the other car were taken to the hospital...
WESTMORELAND, NH

