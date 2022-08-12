Read full article on original website
Who is most likely to legally carry a concealed handgun in Oregon?
Peter Kuzemchak wants to get a concealed carry permit for his handgun. A Portland resident who works as an unarmed security guard downtown, the 45-year-old last summer bought a Smith & Wesson 9 mm gun for home defense.
Ready to ditch that grass lawn in Oregon? Consider ecolawns, groundcovers or miniclover
As anyone who sweated through the recent string of 90-degree-plus days can attest, it takes a lot of water — a whole lot of water — to keep a turf lawn from turning a toasty brown. But at least a lawn is also high maintenance. And don’t forget...
Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund
MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani is target of Georgia criminal investigation into 2020 election interference, lawyers say
Prosecutors in Atlanta on Monday told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, one of Giuliani’s lawyers said Monday. Special prosecutor Nathan Wade alerted...
Dysfunction at Oregon public defense agency revealed in memo
The meeting between Stephen Singer, the pugnacious head of the state’s public defense agency, and Oregon’s chief justice went off the rails almost immediately. Instead of untangling the growing crisis of defendants without legal representation in Marion County, Singer blew his top, according to an account of the April 28 virtual meeting from the chair of the commission that hired him.
3 die in Oregon coast crash south of Lincoln City; all lanes of U.S. 101 closed
Three people died in a crash involving two vehicles on the Oregon Coast, Oregon State Police troopers said. The crash south of Lincoln City at Gleneden Beach happened Monday morning on U.S. 101, police said. Oregon State Police confirmed to KPTV that three people died. No further information about the...
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
Readers respond: Oregon senators led climate change fight
The Senate has passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Some regard this as nothing less than a civilization-saving piece of legislation because it can trigger a cascade of business, consumer, and governmental choices that will speed America’s shift to a renewable energy economy. Yes, much remains to be done, but this is big. Oregon’s senators played an outsized role in making it happen.
Medical investigator rules Alec Baldwin set shooting an accident
Albuquerque, N.M. — The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator’s...
Competitive table setting? Best snow globe collection? Here’s how to win a blue ribbon at the Oregon State Fair
When it comes to the state fair competitions, you might think of blue ribbons awarded for strawberry jams, homemade quilts, or a prize-winning zucchini. But the Oregon State Fair hosts a wealth of competitions that perhaps you hadn’t considered. Competitive table setting, for example. The Oregon State Fair awards...
Oregon wildfires: What to know about flame-retardant wool, denim and other clothing options
It’s important to have an emergency “go bag” packed with essentials and ready to be grabbed quickly if you have to flee your home because of a wildfire or other disaster. Most emergency preparedness checklists say to have hard-soled shoes to wear to protect your feet from...
Oregon man who abducted ex and threatened to kill her with pitchfork gets 10-year prison term
An Oregon man who defied a stalking order and abducted his ex-girlfriend from her home in Ilwaco, Wash., as he threatened to kill her with a pitchfork was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison. James Donald Cooley’s sister called police when she saw him at his Rainier home...
Editorial: Commission accepts the ‘totally unacceptable’ in keeping controversial public defense services director
Members of the commission overseeing Oregon’s public defense system widely acknowledge that executive director Stephen Singer’s treatment of legislators, Oregon’s chief justice and even commission members themselves at times was startlingly rude. “Totally unacceptable” is how attorney Steven Wax characterized Singer’s conduct toward Justice Martha Walters, as...
2022 Season of Sharing campaign is now taking applications from Oregon, SW Washington nonprofits
Nonprofit organizations that provide social and human services in Oregon and southwest Washington can now apply for The Oregonian/OregonLive’s 2022 Season of Sharing campaign. The Season of Sharing fundraising campaign is overseen each year by Oregonian Publishing Co. Public Benefits, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which distributes the money collected and...
Harvest-ready wheat, lentils, garbanzo beans wiped out by hail in some Eastern Washington fields
A Thursday evening storm that brought golf-ball-sized hail, heavy rains and whipping winds to parts of Eastern Washington caused significant crop damage.
Portland metro weather: High will be 86 degrees Monday before spiking to upper 90s midweek
Summer’s heat returns this week. The high temperature in the Portland area on Monday will reach about 86 degrees Fahrenheit, the National Weather Service says. Winds will be calm and it’ll be sunny all day, with no chance of rain. Then it really gets hot. Tuesday is expected...
Readers respond: Appalling errors in Medicaid system
I was appalled and dismayed by the article on Medicaid applications and the dramatic negative effect the ONE application had on three older people needing help. (“Oregon Medicaid applicants erroneously denied benefits due to software glitches, lack of training,” Aug. 6) I am an older person who worked...
Readers respond: Low blow to Johnson
I believe the recent article about Pamela Fitzsimmons and Betsy Johnson is a low blow and poor journalism, (“Longtime legislative staffer for Betsy Johnson repeatedly voiced hateful views online toward Black, Muslim and LGBTQ people,” Aug. 5) Why not show a picture of Ms. Fitzsimmons instead of Betsy...
Investigative editor Brad Schmidt talks data journalism: Beat Check podcast
Numbers – data – are vital to our understanding of our society. But they don’t make sense in a vacuum. That’s where reporters – and journalism come into play. On the latest episode of Beat Check with The Oregonian, we chat with investigative editor Brad Schmidt.
