Horry County, SC

The Oregonian

Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund

MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
The Oregonian

Dysfunction at Oregon public defense agency revealed in memo

The meeting between Stephen Singer, the pugnacious head of the state’s public defense agency, and Oregon’s chief justice went off the rails almost immediately. Instead of untangling the growing crisis of defendants without legal representation in Marion County, Singer blew his top, according to an account of the April 28 virtual meeting from the chair of the commission that hired him.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon senators led climate change fight

The Senate has passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Some regard this as nothing less than a civilization-saving piece of legislation because it can trigger a cascade of business, consumer, and governmental choices that will speed America’s shift to a renewable energy economy. Yes, much remains to be done, but this is big. Oregon’s senators played an outsized role in making it happen.
The Oregonian

Editorial: Commission accepts the ‘totally unacceptable’ in keeping controversial public defense services director

Members of the commission overseeing Oregon’s public defense system widely acknowledge that executive director Stephen Singer’s treatment of legislators, Oregon’s chief justice and even commission members themselves at times was startlingly rude. “Totally unacceptable” is how attorney Steven Wax characterized Singer’s conduct toward Justice Martha Walters, as...
The Oregonian

2022 Season of Sharing campaign is now taking applications from Oregon, SW Washington nonprofits

Nonprofit organizations that provide social and human services in Oregon and southwest Washington can now apply for The Oregonian/OregonLive’s 2022 Season of Sharing campaign. The Season of Sharing fundraising campaign is overseen each year by Oregonian Publishing Co. Public Benefits, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which distributes the money collected and...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Low blow to Johnson

I believe the recent article about Pamela Fitzsimmons and Betsy Johnson is a low blow and poor journalism, (“Longtime legislative staffer for Betsy Johnson repeatedly voiced hateful views online toward Black, Muslim and LGBTQ people,” Aug. 5) Why not show a picture of Ms. Fitzsimmons instead of Betsy...
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

