ComicBook
Super Smash Bros. "Rule" Doesn't Apply to MultiVersus, Game Director Confirms
MultiVersus already has no shortage of fighters to pull from to round out its roster considering how many properties fall under the purview of Warner Bros., but some players were concerned that the involvement of certain characters would be limited based on how they're already represented in the game. Specifically, some players were under the assumption that characters used in things like the Ringout effects in MultiVersus therefore couldn't be proper fighters if they were already in the game to some degree. Those assumptions are mostly carried over from the way Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and past Super Smash Bros. games have operated, but according to the MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh, characters aren't disqualified from being fighters just because they're seen in other customization options.
ComicBook
P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out
The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Leaks Are Now Hitting the Internet
God of War Ragnarok leaks are starting to hit the internet, though nothing too substantial has actually been released yet. God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of 2022. Fans have been waiting quite some time for it as Sony announced the game in 2020, just ahead of the PlayStation 5's release. The platform holder told fans they could expect to play it in 2021, but to no one's surprise, it was delayed to 2022. Now, it's confirmed to release in November and fans are incredibly excited to see what comes next in Kratos' story. With that said, it seems like spoilers and leaks may be hitting the web.
ComicBook
Alone in the Dark Remake Officially Revealed; Written by SOMA and Amnesia Writer
Alone in the Dark is making a pretty big comeback courtesy of THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive. Alone in the Dark is a seminal horror franchise in gaming, but it has largely disappeared since the Xbox 360 era when Atari published a poorly received entry in the series. The franchise has been in a rough spot for quite some time, leaving its best games in the 90s with many hoping to see more. Younger gamers may not be as familiar with the horror franchise as a result, but it influenced games like Resident Evil quite heavily, but it seems like this new version will be taking inspiration from that series now.
ComicBook
Steam Adds Feature Users Have Requested for Years
Valve appears to have quietly added a Steam feature that people have been asking about for a long time now: the ability to add a game to your library without having to download it. That may seem like a small thing (and it is, really), but it's something players have only been able to do in the past via workarounds that didn't make for the most convenient methods. It's a feature that's pretty much only useful whenever you're downloading free-to-play games, but it does seem to have a few uses outside of that, too.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
What time is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 released on Disney Plus?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superhero roster is about to grow – and get meaner and greener in the process. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the next TV series off the Marvel Studios production line, will arrive on Disney Plus this week. However, while the majority of Marvel TV shows have launched on Wednesdays, She-Hulk's series won't. So, you may be wondering when She-Hulk episode 1 will be available to stream.
ComicBook
Netflix's Top 2 TV Shows Had a Crossover Last Year
Two dark fantasy series, The Sandman and Locke & Key are currently topping Netflix's streaming charts. Some fans may not realize that these shows are based on comics whose universe crossed over just last year. Though The Sandman concluded in 1996, and the original Locke & Key saga ran from 2008 through 2013, stories have continued to be told in their respective canons. For The Sandman, DC Comics launched a series of sequels and spinoffs under The Sandman Universe in 2018, which continues today. Meanwhile, IDW Publishing has published a series of Locke & Key prequels collectively known as The Golden Age. The last of those prequels, Hell & Gone, was an intercompany crossover that connected The Sandman and Locke & Key mythologies.
ComicBook
AEW: Fight Forever Trailer Reveals First Look at Dr. Britt Baker, Adam Cole, Mini Games, and More
THQ Nordic just held its Digital Showcase today, and there was something for fans of all genres, including fans of AEW and professional wrestling. THQ Nordic will be publishing AEW: Fight Forever, and today they revealed the first official trailer for the game, which featured Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D and Tony Schiavone. Baker and Schiavone sit down to play the game and then we see footage of Baker taking on Adam Cole, which includes a look at some of her signature moves and even a trash can or two. The trailer also reveals our official first look at some of Fight Forever's mini-games, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Loving The Series' Crunchyroll Arrival
Crunchyroll has seen more than a few changes following the merging of the streaming service with Funimation. With Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super being added to Crunchyroll's library a few months ago, the Japanese subbed version of Z has landed on the platform, with this new iteration being taken from the fabled "Dragon Box" version. Needless to say, Dragon Ball fans are making the rounds on social media in reaction to this major news.
Special Delivery review – noirish bruiser is Fast and Furious in South Korea
Parasite’s Park So-dam stars as an elite courier ferrying fugitives in an action thriller packed with dangerous driving
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Title Teases the Manga's Next Character Debut
Dragon Ball Super has been working through its Granolah arc for months now, and at last, it seems the story is at its end. When the manga released its most recent chapter, fans were shown the light as Goku and his friends managed to take down a stubborn villain with Granolah's help. And ahead of this month's chapter release, a title has appeared that has fans questioning whether this arc is really going to end soon.
ComicBook
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
ComicBook
PlayStation 5 Restock Rumored to Happen Just in Time for New Release
PlayStation 5 consoles are still proving quite difficult to come by for those who don't yet have one of the consoles, but for those who are still looking and those who are also planning on picking up a new release coming this week, you may be in luck. Another PlayStation 5 restock is rumored to take place this coming weekend at GameStop during which we'll see the PlayStation 5 consoles bundled with Madden NFL 23, the newest Madden game scheduled to launch on August 19th. Those bundles unfortunately come loaded with more than just the console and the game, however, so they may not be quite as attractive for would-be buyers unless you're fine with everything they include.
ComicBook
Saturn Awards Nominations Include The Batman, Spider-Man: Now Way Home and More
Superheroes are dominating the annual Saturn Awards nominations, with numerous nods going to The Batman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more. On the TV side, Superman & Lois earned six nominations, while Marvel earned consideration for basically every one of their TV projects, from WandaVision to Hawkeye to What If...?. This year's ceremony marks the 50th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate excellence in science fiction, fantasy, and horror films. The Batman was the top overall nominee with 12 different nominations, including acting, directing, writing, music, editing, and more.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Revelations Announced
A new Marvel Comics one-shot will look at the present, the past, and the future of the Star Wars galaxy in comics. StarWars.com has announced Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations, a special one-off issue that will set a course for the future of Marvel's Star Wars series, currently set after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Krrsantan: Star Wars Tales), Paco Medina (The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four), and more, the issue with cover artwork by Phil Noto (Star Wars: Obi-Wan) releases this November.
ComicBook
The Witcher Reportedly Resumes Filming Season 3's Henry Cavill Scenes
Filming of The Witcher Season 3 has been underway for a while now, but it hit a snag recently due to COVID complications that caused work on the show to temporarily be put on hold. Rumor was that Henry Cavill, the star of Netflix's The Witcher who plays Geralt of Rivia, had tested positive for COVID which would naturally limit what all could be done. Netflix never said definitively who had COVID but did confirm production had been paused, though according to the newest reports, filming has apparently resumed including the filming of Cavill's scenes.
ComicBook
Squirrel With a Gun Video Game Goes Viral Following Absurd Gameplay Clips
A new game known very simply as Squirrel With a Gun has gone viral after some gameplay clips showed the playable squirrel terrorizing the world with guns. There are a lot of amazing video games out there. Some of them tell incredible stories. Some have incredibly engaging gameplay. Some even push the boundaries of entertainment as we know it thanks to the ever-evolving nature of this medium. And some just love to be absolutely absurd and create whacky fantasies that feel like a trip. Over the last decade or so, a lot of indie games about animals have popped up such as Goat Simulator, Untitled Goose Game, and the slightly more earnest and critically acclaimed cat game, Stray.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Preview Sets Up Deadly Fallout From Granolah's Attack
Dragon Ball Super saw Granolah unleash his strongest attack yet with the previous chapter of the series, and an early preview looking to the next chapter of the series is setting the stage for the fallout of such a powerful move! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached its climax as the previous chapter saw Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah working together to deal the final blow to Gas. But given as how the Heeter was by far the main threat in the arc overall, there are still some things to work out before the arc can come to an end overall.
ComicBook
New Thor: Love and Thunder Concept Art May Reveal Cut X-Men Easter Egg
An X-Men Easter egg may have been found in concept art for Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth film in the Thor franchise introduced Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor, along with officially welcoming Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hercules in a post-credits scene. In order to defeat the evil Gorr the God Butcher, our collection of heroes traveled to Omnipotent City to seek the help of Zeus and his lightning bolt. Gods from all across the MCU were hiding out in Omnipotent City from Gorr, and the latest concept art gives a look at some of the deities in attendance, including one with ties to the X-Men.
