ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Watch: Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown

By Kerri Corrado
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUFD1_0hEFOdXC00

Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown 01:34

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As restaurants try to recover from the pandemic, a Jamaican restaurant in Philadelphia is facing another challenge after being ransacked.

Video shows the teens come into the store and trash the place. Detectives say they are looking into the incident.

Cellphone video captured dozens of teenagers ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in Germantown on Saturday.

"So they came in the place and they started to kick over the chairs and kick over the tables," an employee said.

In a video of the rampage now circulating on social media, you see a teenager throw a chair into the glass of the front counter of Zion Cuisine on Chelten Avenue.

One employee who did not want to be identified says the staff was caught off-guard.

"Saying I hope they don't hurt us. I was praying to God. I was just like what's going on? We were surprised. We didn't do nobody nothing and we are just here in the neighborhood to serve neighborhood food," the employee said.

The employees tried to take cover as the teens trashed the place and pleaded with the teens to leave.

A huge hole now remains where the glass panel once was, and employees say they had to clean everything up.

In a surprise statement, the worker revealed this: "I am forgiving them and they must get their live together because they are going down the wrong road."

The business is back up and running.

No one was hurt.

Detectives are asking for the public's help to find the teens responsible.

Comments / 92

Equality
2d ago

Everyone of them need to be identified and held accountable. Those that are under 18, their parents need to be held accountable as well. Don't want to hear, "I didn't do anything, I was just looking". If you entered that establishment you are responsible for the damages, whether you threw anything or not. Should have been at home!!!

Reply(3)
46
The whole truth
2d ago

This generation is a lost generation and there’s no one to blame but the parent🤷‍♂️ if you can’t handle your child what makes you think someone else can? A lot of this is parents on drugs having children, and children being born with drugs in their systems now they are brain damaged and doing any and everything without fearing any consequences because that part of the brain is damaged.

Reply(2)
44
Guest
2d ago

Oh what surprise..another business trashed in kill adelphia by teens who parents along with their teens should be held accountable. This will not end until the someone in city council stand up

Reply
27
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Watch: Group of Teens Ransack Philadelphia Restaurant

Video shows the chaotic moments a large group of teens force themselves into a Philadelphia restaurant, only to begin ransacking the place. The ordeal happened Saturday night at the Zion Cuisine restaurant in Germantown and involved some 15 to 20 youths, the restaurant’s owner told NBC10. The group flipped...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Woman, Man shot in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager and a pregnant woman were shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10 p.m. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The investigation is active.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia shooting leaves teenager dead, pregnant woman injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a 15-year-old boy dead and a pregnant woman hospitalized, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street just after 10 p.m. on Friday.The teenage boy and woman were transported to Temple University Hospital. The teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.There's no word on the condition of her baby. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The shooting is under investigation.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot in head in East Germantown, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s is in critical condition after he was shot in the head inside of a car. The shooting happened Friday at Limekiln Pike and Godfrey Avenue in East Germantown.The victim was transported by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.This morning, detectives are still searching for the shooter and weapon.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Germantown#Jamaican#Zion Cuisine
NBC Philadelphia

Woman in Her 60s Stabbed to Death Inside South Philly Home

A woman in her 60s was found stabbed to death inside her South Philadelphia home and a 16-year-old is being considered a person of interest in the killing, Philadelphia police said. Officers arrived to the home along South 20th Street, near Wolf Street, just before 12:30 a.m. Friday to find...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Woman stabbed to death in South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been stabbed to death in her South Philadelphia home. Police rushed to a rowhouse on the 2300 block of South 20th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.Investigators say they found a 64-year-old woman stabbed in the neck in a hallway on the second floor.Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.So far, police are trying to determine the motive and have not made any arrests. But investigators are calling a 16-year-old boy a person of interest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police working to end rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People trying to enjoy the nice weather at a local park are getting a rude surprise – broken windows and stolen items.Police are working to put the brakes on a rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park. The smash and grabs are happening in the blink of an eye.It's a serene 2,000 acre escape in Philadelphia."It's like my church, I call it my church all the time," Dawn Ucciferri said. "It's beautiful, it's peaceful, it's nature."But sometimes this calm oasis can turn into a crime scene.Shattered glass shows the aftermath of car break-ins spoiling days at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police asking for public's help to identify woman that woke up from 2 week coma

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman involved in a car crash that recently woke up from a coma. The woman was in a coma for two weeks and is now regaining consciousness with limited brain function, according to police. Authorities say the woman was struck by a vehicle at 508 Adams Avenue in the city's Lawncrest section in late July. Police say staff at the hospital are attempting to locate immediate family to help with making medical decisions. Police say there was no identifying information on the woman. The striking vehicle remained on the scene, according to police. If you know the woman or have any other information, you can contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Mother, son from Strawberry Mansion are missing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman and boy last seen on Monday. Police say 26-year-old Lavonne Faison and 6-year-old Devion Faison were last seen at their home on the 500 block of N. Natrona Street at 4:45 pm. It is unknown...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia renames part of Wyndale Avenue into Lady B. Way, honoring Philly hip-hop legend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  – A big honor for Philadelphia hip-hop and radio pioneer Lady B. Saturday. The city renamed the 5700 block of Wyndale Avenue into Lady B. Way.This is the block where she grew up in Overbrook.Fans and neighbors gathered for the celebration.Lady B was the first female rapper to record a rap single, opening the doors for many other artists.She also hosted the first hip-hop radio show in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Police searching man wanted in connection with Kensington basketball court shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Detectives hope surveillance video will lead them to the person who opened fire at a basketball court in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McVeigh playground basketball court on East Ontario Street.A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, leg and foot. He was last listed in critical condition.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Experience Food Nostalgia of The 50's at Nifty Fifty's

- The Three Musketeers (Autumn Lockwood, Kevin Waddy, and Michelle Leonard) got together again at Nifty Fifty's in Fishtown at 2431 Aramingo Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125. Earlier, we had been looking at homes in the area. Realtor Dana Friedman had suggested that we go to Nifty Fifty's for burgers and shakes, and once again, Dana was right.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy