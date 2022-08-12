Watch: Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown

Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown 01:34

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As restaurants try to recover from the pandemic, a Jamaican restaurant in Philadelphia is facing another challenge after being ransacked.

Video shows the teens come into the store and trash the place. Detectives say they are looking into the incident.

Cellphone video captured dozens of teenagers ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in Germantown on Saturday.

"So they came in the place and they started to kick over the chairs and kick over the tables," an employee said.

In a video of the rampage now circulating on social media, you see a teenager throw a chair into the glass of the front counter of Zion Cuisine on Chelten Avenue.

One employee who did not want to be identified says the staff was caught off-guard.

"Saying I hope they don't hurt us. I was praying to God. I was just like what's going on? We were surprised. We didn't do nobody nothing and we are just here in the neighborhood to serve neighborhood food," the employee said.

The employees tried to take cover as the teens trashed the place and pleaded with the teens to leave.

A huge hole now remains where the glass panel once was, and employees say they had to clean everything up.

In a surprise statement, the worker revealed this: "I am forgiving them and they must get their live together because they are going down the wrong road."

The business is back up and running.

No one was hurt.

Detectives are asking for the public's help to find the teens responsible.