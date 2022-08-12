ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Tyler Huntley shines in Baltimore Ravens preseason victory over the Tennessee Titans

By Cole Bagley
AllUtes
AllUtes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DoO0_0hEFKrVI00

In the Ravens first preseason matchup, former Ute Tyler Huntley shined with a near perfect performance.

In their first preseason matchup of the 2022 season, the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-10. Led by former Ute Tyler Huntley, the talented backup quarterback shined in what was nearly a perfect performance.

For the night, Huntley finished 16/18 (88%) for 109 yards and the only passing touchdown of the contest.

Demonstrating elite ball placement, Huntley lofted a perfectly placed 14-yard pass to wide receiver Shemar Bridges into the end zone for six points. Bridges would finish the night with a game-high 62 yards on four catches (15.5 average) in addition to the touchdown reception.

With his performance, Huntley remains one of the most talented and formidable backups in the league. While it's understandable as to why he plays behind former league MVP Lamar Jackson, performances like this beg the question as to why Huntley hasn't drawn attention from other teams for more significant roles.

For now, Huntley has one-year remaining on his contract after the Ravens extended a one-year contract tender to him back in March.

The Ravens will continue their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, August 21. They will then kick-off their regular season against the Jets on Sunday, September 11 against the New York Jets.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens might have found No. 2 option they need in the backfield | COMMENTARY

The Ravens need a No. 2 running back to complement starter J.K. Dobbins in the early part of the regular season, and veteran Mike Davis got closer to filling that role with a strong effort in the team’s 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium. Throughout the first two weeks of training camp, the Ravens rotated Davis, fourth-year running ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars

Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Baltimore, MD
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Maryland Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Mvp#The Arizona Cardinals#The New York Jets
E! News

Why Tom Brady Is Taking Time Away From Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football. Tom Brady is stepping away from the NFL, temporarily. After the NFL quarterback missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles addressed Brady's training camp absence while speaking to reporters. "Tom has been excused today....
TAMPA, FL
tigerdroppings.com

Dallas Youth Football coach killed on the field

9u Dallas football coach Mike Hickmon was shot and killed by opposing coach in the field in Lancaster today. Former NFL CB Aqib Talib was in the fight, it’s being stated that Talib’s brother shot the opposing coach 3 times on the field. This is freaking terrible. Between...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
CBS Sports

Lamar Jackson reveals deadline for new contract with Ravens: 'We're coming up to it'

Lamar Jackson said there was a deadline for he and the Baltimore Ravens to reach an agreement on a new contract. That deadline is just a few weeks away. Playing on the fifth-year option in 2022, the Ravens franchise quarterback is hoping for a new contract soon. Negotiations with the Ravens will end once the regular season starts.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett sounds off on hearing Steelers fans serenade him after epic debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks, and rookie QB Kenny Pickett was the toast of the town. It was a fairy tale start to the NFL career of a player who’s counted as a local son by Steelers fans. The ending of this game just could not have gone any better. Pitt was Kenny […] The post Kenny Pickett sounds off on hearing Steelers fans serenade him after epic debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was forced out of the team’s preseason game with an injury. In the first quarter of the game, Zach Wilson took off for a run. He eventually went down with a non-contact injury. Preseason football pic.twitter.com/vyMS4KOyzv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 13, 2022 The Jets are currently saying that […] The post Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts was deliberate in not targeting A.J. Brown vs. Jets

The Eagles’ starters were perfect on offense in their preseason debut, and they did it did without their most accomplished weapon being involved. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was not targeted by quarterback Jalen Hurts in Friday’s 24-21 preseason loss to the Jets, and the move was intentional. Rather than sticking to a training camp narrative and feeding Brown in front of the home crowd, Hurts spread the ball around to a handful of different pass catchers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

'We're at a family function!': Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore clambers into the stands to break up a fight between two arguing fans as he prevents things getting ugly at Fan Fest

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore prevented things getting ugly at Fan Fest when he broke up a fight in the stands. Fan Fest is an annual preseason practice for the Panthers that includes interactions with supporters and a fireworks show but two spectators did not appear to be enjoying themselves.
AllUtes

AllUtes

Salt Lake Cty, UT
190
Followers
278
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

AllUtes is a FanNation channel covering University of Utah athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/utah

Comments / 0

Community Policy