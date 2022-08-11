Read full article on original website
Related
researchgate.net
Nirmatrelvir, a novel medication for COVID-19 treatment
COVID-19 is a viral disease that first emerged in December 2019, Wuhan, China. In a short time, the disease spread and the world faced with a new pandemic. Since then, great effort implanted to produce effective vaccines and medications for the disease. Nirmatrelvir (PF-07321332) is a new drug developed by Pfizer, Inc for COVID-19 treatment. In this essay, we stated recent findings about Nirmatrelvir.
researchgate.net
Paramedic use of the Physician Order for Life-Sustaining Treatment (POLST) for medical intervention and transportation decisions
Background Physician Order for Life-Sustaining Treatment forms (POLST) exist in some format in all 50 states. The objective of this study is to determine paramedic interpretation and application of the California POLST for medical intervention and transportation decisions. Methods This study used a prospective, convenience sample of California Bay Area paramedics who reviewed six fictional scenarios of patients and accompanying mock POLST forms. Based on the clinical case and POLST, paramedics identified medical interventions that were appropriate (i.e. non-invasive positive pressure airway) as well as transportation decisions (i.e. non-transport to the hospital against medical advice). EMS provider confidence in their POLST interpretation was also assessed. Results There were 118 paramedic participants with a mean of 13.3 years of EMS experience that completed the survey. Paramedics routinely identified the selected medical intervention on a patients POLST correctly as either comfort focused , selective or full treatment (113-118;96%-100%). For many clinical scenarios, particularly when a patient’s POLST indicated comfort focused treatment , paramedics chose to use online medical oversight through base physician contact (68-73;58%-62%). In one case, a POLST indicated “ transport to hospital only if comfort needs cannot be met in current location ”, 13 (14%) paramedics elected to transport the patient anyway and 51 (43%) chose “Non-transport, Against Medical Advice”. The majority of paramedics agreed or strongly agreed that they knew how to use a POLST to decide which medical interventions to provide (106;90%) and how to transport a patient (74;67%). However, after completing the cases, similar proportions of paramedics agreed (42;36%), disagreed (43;36%) or were neutral (30;25%) when asked if they find the POLST confusing. Conclusion The POLST is a powerful tool for paramedics when caring patients with serious illness. Although paramedics are confident in their ability to use a POLST to decide appropriate medical interventions, many still find the POLST confusing particularly when making transportation decisions. Some paramedics rely on online medical oversight to provide guidance in challenging situations. Authors recommend further research of EMS POLST utilization and goal concordant care, dedicated paramedic POLST education, specific EMS hospice and palliative care protocols and better nomenclature for non-transport in order to improve care for patients with serious illness.
U.S. carries out missile test delayed over Chinese drills
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military on Tuesday said it carried out a test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile that had been delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China’s show of force near Taiwan earlier this month.
researchgate.net
An integrated intervention of computerized cognitive training and physical exercise in virtual reality for people with Alzheimer's disease: The jDome study protocol
Introduction Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative syndrome characterized by cognitive deficits, loss of daily functions, and mental and behavioral disorders, which cause stress and negatively affect the quality of life. Studies in the field suggest that combining cognitive training with physical activity can reduce the risk of developing the disease and, once neurodegeneration has begun, it slows its progress. In particular, virtual reality and augmented reality administer cognitive stimulation while providing a link to autobiographical memory through reminiscence, enabling the improvement of the person's quality of life. The present protocol aims to evaluate the effectiveness of cognitive and physical treatments, integrated with the addition of virtual reality and reminiscence elements, using the Brainer software, in which people will find cognitive training, and the jDome ® BikeAround™ system, which will allow participants to pedal along a personalized path projected on a schematic, using an exercise bike connected to the system. Methods and analysis For this study, 78 patients with mild Alzheimer's dementia were recruited and divided into the Experimental Group (EG) and Control Group (CG). Sixteen treatment sessions of 60 min each were conducted for both groups (2 training sessions per week, for 8 weeks), including 1 patient at a time. The EG received cognitive treatment with Brainer and physical training with jDome, while the CG received cognitive treatment with Brainer and physical training with a classic bicycle. The evaluation mainly focused on the assessment of the person's cognitive status. Other analyses were conducted on the quality of life, mood, behavioral disorders, and physical function, which were considered secondary outcomes. Discussions The ultimate goal of the present study is to test the effectiveness of a treatment for people with mild Alzheimer's focused on the integration of cognitive training and aerobic physical activity, using an exercise bike, with the addition of virtual reality and reminiscence elements. Ethics and dissemination The study was approved by the Ethics Committee of the IRCCS INRCA. It was recorded in ClinicalTrials.gov on 2 June 2022 with the number NCT05402423. The study findings will be used for publication in peer-reviewed scientific journals and presentations in scientific meetings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
researchgate.net
Keeping patient and public partnership at the heart of medical technology development during Covid-19: examples of adaptive practice
NIHR (National Institute for Health Research) Devices for Dignity MedTech Cooperative (D4D) and NIHR Children and Young People MedTech Cooperative (CYPMedTech) have established track records in keeping patient and public involvement (PPI) at the core of medical technology development, evaluation and implementation. The 2020 global COVID-19 pandemic presented significant challenges to maintaining this crucial focus. In this paper we describe prior successful methodologies and share examples of the adaptations made in order to continue to engage with patients and the public throughout the pandemic and beyond. We reflect on learning gained from these experiences, and new areas of scope and focus relating to broadening the reach of engagement and representation, along with associated resource requirements and impact metrics.
researchgate.net
Glial fibrillary acidic protein in cerebrospinal fluid of patients with spinal muscular atrophy
Objective: Activated astroglia is involved in the pathophysiology of neurodegenerative diseases and has also been described in animal models of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Given the urgent need of biomarkers for treatment monitoring of new RNA-modifying and gene replacement therapies in SMA, we examined glial fibrillary acidic protein concentrations in cerebrospinal fluid (cGFAP) as a marker of astrogliosis in SMA. Methods: 58 adult patients and 21 children with genetically confirmed 5q-associated SMA from four German motor neuron disease specialist care centers and 30 age- and sex-matched controls were prospectively included in this study. cGFAP was measured and correlated to motor performance and disease severity. Additionally, we compared cGFAP with neurofilament light chain concentrations in cerebrospinal fluid (cNfL). Results: cGFAP concentrations did not differ from controls but showed higher levels in more severely affected patients after adjustment for patients' age. Normalized cNfL values were associated with disease severity. Within 14 months of nusinersen treatment, cGFAP concentrations did not change, while cNfL decreased significantly. Interpretation: cGFAP is not an outstanding biomarker in SMA, but might support the hypothesis that glial activation is involved in SMA pathology. Unlike previously suggested, cNfL may be a promising biomarker also in adult patients with SMA, which should be subject to further investigations.
researchgate.net
Antigenic alteration of 2017-2018 season influenza B vaccine by egg-culture adaption
Influenza B Viruses (IBV) have caused an increasing number of cases over the last 15 years. The focus of this study was to assess the role of egg adapted mutants in IBV vaccines on the reactivity of serum from vaccinated or IBV infected individuals. We focused on the 2017-2018 IBV season as this was a significant influenza year with reported low vaccine effectiveness by the CDC. Patient samples were obtained from Johns Hopkins Adult Emergency Room for virus isolation and antigenic characterization. Antigenic characterization was evaluated using neutralizing antibody assays. Viral characterization was carried out using viral genome sequencing and structural modeling, MDCK-SIAT1 growth curves, MDCK Plaque assays and human primary nasal epithelial cell (hNEC) growth curves. In our analysis, we found that in the vaccine strains of both IBV lineages, there was an amino acid change at position 197 (B/Brisbane HA Numbering) that leads to a loss of glycosylation. Our antigenic evaluation shows that there is a significant difference in neutralizing antibody titers between the egg adapted vaccine for the B/Yamagata lineage compared to representative clinical isolates from that season and the cell cultured vaccine. We propose that this loss of a glycosylation site is an important site for propagation in the allantois and that this common site change may play a role in antigenic recognition and therefore immune protection from circulating viruses. Screening egg cultured vaccine viruses for egg adapted mutants, further transitioning vaccine production to mammalian culture models (MDCK) or investigating new models of influenza vaccination may be necessary to improve efficacy of the seasonal influenza vaccine for protection from IBV.
researchgate.net
A potent virucidal activity of functionalized TiO 2 nanoparticles adsorbed with flavonoids against SARS-CoV-2
The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has caused a pandemic with > 550 millions of cases and > 6 millions of deaths worldwide. Medical management of COVID-19 relies on supportive care as no specific targeted therapies are available yet. Given its devastating effects on the economy and mental health, it is imperative to develop novel antivirals. An ideal candidate will be an agent that blocks the early events of viral attachment and cell entry, thereby preventing viral infection and spread. This work reports functionalized titanium dioxide (TiO 2 )-based nanoparticles adsorbed with flavonoids that block SARS-CoV-2 entry and fusion. Using molecular docking analysis, two flavonoids were chosen for their specific binding to critical regions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein that interacts with the host cell angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 (ACE-2) receptor. These flavonoids were adsorbed onto TiO 2 functionalized nanoparticles (FTNP). This new nanoparticulate compound was assayed in vitro against two different coronaviruses; HCoV 229E and SARS-CoV-2, in both cases a clear antiviral effect was observed. Furthermore, using a reporter-based cell culture model, a potent antiviral activity is demonstrated. The adsorption of flavonoids to functionalized TiO 2 nanoparticles induces a ~ threefold increase of that activity. These studies also indicate that FTNP interferes with the SARS-CoV-2 spike, impairing the cell fusion mechanism. Key points/Highlights • Unique TiO 2 nanoparticles displaying flavonoid showed potent anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity. • The nanoparticles precisely targeting SARS-CoV-2 were quantitatively verified by cell infectivity in vitro. • Flavonoids on nanoparticles impair the interactions between the spike glycoprotein and ACE-2 receptor. Graphical abstract.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
researchgate.net
A multimodal study regarding neural correlates of the subjective well-being in healthy individuals
Although happiness or subjective well-being (SWB) has drawn much attention from researchers, the precise neural structural correlates of SWB are generally unknown. In the present study, we aimed to investigate the associations between gray matter (GM) volumes, white matter (WM) microstructures, and SWB in healthy individuals, mainly young adults using multimodal T1 and diffusion tensor imaging studies. We enrolled 70 healthy individuals using magnetic resonance imaging. We measured their SWB using the Concise Measure of Subjective Well-Being. Voxel-wise statistical analysis of GM volumes was performed using voxel-based morphometry, while fractional anisotropy (FA) values were analyzed using tract-based spatial statistics. In healthy individuals, higher levels of SWB were significantly correlated with increased GM volumes of the anterior insula and decreased FA values in clusters of the body of the corpus callosum, precuneus WM, and fornix cres/stria terminalis. A correlational analysis revealed that GM volumes and FA values in these significant regions were significantly correlated with severity of psychological symptoms such as depression, anxiety, and quality of life. Our findings indicate that GM volumes and WM microstructures in these regions may contribute to SWB, and could be the neural basis for psychological symptom severity as well as quality of life in healthy individuals.
researchgate.net
To adjust or not to adjust: Cut-off scores in performance validity testing in Portuguese older adults with dementia
The rising demographic of older adults worldwide has led to an increase in dementia cases. In order to ensure the proper allocation of care and resources to this clinical group, it is necessary to correctly distinguish between simulated versus bona-fide cognitive deficits typical of dementia. Performance Validity Tests (PVTs) are specifically designed to assess a lack of effort and the possible simulation of cognitive impairment. Previous research demonstrates that PVTs may be sensitive to dementia, thus inaccurately classifying real memory impairment as simulation. Here, we analyzed the sensitivity of PVTs in discriminating between dementia and simulation using receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analyses. Further, we examined the potential need for adjusting cut-off scores for three stand-alone (Test of Memory Malingering, Rey-15 Item Memory Test, and Coin in Hand-Extended Version) and one embedded (Reliable Digit Span) PVT for Portuguese older adults with dementia. The results showed that (1) all measures, except for the Coin in Hand— Extended version (CIH-EV), were sensitive to one or more sociodemographic and/or cognitive variables, and (2) it was necessary to adjust cut-off points for all measures. Additionally, the Rey-15 Item Memory Test did not demonstrate sufficient discriminating capacity for dementia. These results present important implications for clinical practice and the daily life of patients, as the use of incorrect cut-off points could impede patients from getting the resources they need.
Exclusive-Biden's emergency board calls for railroad wage hikes to resolve contract talks
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's emergency board tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract negotiation stalemate proposed on Tuesday annual wage increases of between 4% and 7% through 2024, according to a report seen by Reuters.
Comments / 0