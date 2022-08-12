ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

deseret.com

Will BYU’s own cast of superheroes deliver Hollywood ending to independence?

It takes an intriguing plot and a cast of endearing characters to pull off a blockbuster at the movies and on the football field. Special effects can help, but they can’t make up for an absence of the first two. BYU believes it has all three — a challenging schedule for its final year as an independent and a veteran roster — including players capable of having a special effect on the outcome.
The Spun

Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
deseret.com

Who stood out in Utah’s first scrimmage of fall camp?

Utah held its first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, but reporters weren’t allow to watch. So after practice on Monday, hours after the Utes landed at No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press poll — their highest preseason ranking in school history — most of the questions were about the scrimmage.
deseret.com

High school football: Stansbury makes statement in rout of Pine View (+ updated Deseret News rankings)

Week 1 of the high school season is always full of surprises, and what Stansbury did was right at the top of the list on Friday night. No one is surprised that Stansbury, a 5A semifinalist a year ago, beat Pine View in the opener, but the 72-13 final score was as shocking a score as there was in Week 1 — maybe the entire season once it’s all played out.
247Sports

Oklahoma State football: Mike Gundy reacts to OU resignation of brother Cale Gundy

Last week, Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation from the program, citing a recent situation with a player where Gundy used a word that was “hurtful and shameful.” During a recent press conference, Gundy’s brother, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, was asked about his reaction to his brother’s resignation from the Sooners.
FOX Sports

College football has a geographical problem, Cowherd says

The powers that be in college football are not widely dispersed. Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Ohio State currently account for most of the national powerhouses in the sport, and each program is located in either the Southern or Eastern regions of the United States. That's an incredibly bad thing for college football's progress in Colin Cowherd's eyes.
deseret.com

Goal met: No turnovers by BYU offense in first scrimmage

Kalani Sitake is walking a tight rope the first week of BYU’s football practice. This was evident at Saturday’s first scrimmage in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Sitake continued to hold out star players such as tight end Dallin Holker, receiver Puka Nacua and others. He said the time will come when proven veterans will need to be tested, pushed and even challenged more with all the benefits of hard tackling, but Saturday wasn’t that time.
deseret.com

Here’s when Rudy Gobert will reportedly return to Utah for the first time to face the Jazz

Over the past several days, numerous reports have leaked about marquee games on the calendar for the 2022-23 NBA season, such as which teams will play on Christmas Day. On Monday night, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported when the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves will face each other for the first time since completing the blockbuster trade that sent All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves for a slew of players and draft picks.
