Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
Alabama Lands Massive Prospect out of California
The Crimson Tide continued to add to its already huge offensive line with another commitment for the recruiting Class of 2023.
deseret.com
Will BYU’s own cast of superheroes deliver Hollywood ending to independence?
It takes an intriguing plot and a cast of endearing characters to pull off a blockbuster at the movies and on the football field. Special effects can help, but they can’t make up for an absence of the first two. BYU believes it has all three — a challenging schedule for its final year as an independent and a veteran roster — including players capable of having a special effect on the outcome.
Pac-12 coach on Jaxson Dart: He was going to be the most talented player in the conference
After entering the transfer portal, Jaxson Dart will try to make a major impact at Ole Miss. But a former rival coach thinks he could’ve done something similar at USC. An unnamed Pac-12 defensive coordinator spoke with ESPN’s Pete Thamel this week and shared some high praise for Dart, saying he could’ve been among the best in the conference if he stayed.
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
Here’s where former BYU star Alex Barcello will begin his professional hoops career
Former BYU Cougars star guard Alex Barcello will formally begin his professional basketball career abroad. Kolossos, a team in the top division of hoops in Greece, announced that it has signed Barcello. Kolossos was previously known as Kolossos Rodou B.C. but is now known as Kolossos H Hotels for sponsorship reasons.
deseret.com
Who stood out in Utah’s first scrimmage of fall camp?
Utah held its first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, but reporters weren’t allow to watch. So after practice on Monday, hours after the Utes landed at No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press poll — their highest preseason ranking in school history — most of the questions were about the scrimmage.
deseret.com
High school football: Stansbury makes statement in rout of Pine View (+ updated Deseret News rankings)
Week 1 of the high school season is always full of surprises, and what Stansbury did was right at the top of the list on Friday night. No one is surprised that Stansbury, a 5A semifinalist a year ago, beat Pine View in the opener, but the 72-13 final score was as shocking a score as there was in Week 1 — maybe the entire season once it’s all played out.
saturdaytradition.com
Notable QB, veteran with over 10,000 career yards hits transfer portal, per report
A notable QB is opting to head for the transfer portal less than 2 weeks from the 2022 season opener. According to Chris Hummer with 247 Sports, Jarret Doege is heading for the transfer portal. Doege was at Western Kentucky and competing for a starting job with Austin Reed. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Oklahoma State football: Mike Gundy reacts to OU resignation of brother Cale Gundy
Last week, Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation from the program, citing a recent situation with a player where Gundy used a word that was “hurtful and shameful.” During a recent press conference, Gundy’s brother, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, was asked about his reaction to his brother’s resignation from the Sooners.
FOX Sports
College football has a geographical problem, Cowherd says
The powers that be in college football are not widely dispersed. Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Ohio State currently account for most of the national powerhouses in the sport, and each program is located in either the Southern or Eastern regions of the United States. That's an incredibly bad thing for college football's progress in Colin Cowherd's eyes.
George Kliavkoff's next Pac-12 chess move could involve the College Football Playoff
The Big Ten gave USC a large pile of money the Trojans were not in a position to turn down. George Kliavkoff could have offered the Trojans an uneven cut of Pac-12 media rights revenue, but the other Pac-12 schools almost certainly wouldn’t have approved of such an action.
deseret.com
Chase Hansen’s great week: Interception in preseason opener highlights return to the NFL
It was a busy, fulfilling week for former Utah and Lone Peak High star defender Chase Hansen. First, after months of not being on an NFL roster, Hansen re-signed with the New Orleans Saints last Monday. Then on Saturday, he made the most of his opportunity to get on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick Saban speaking simple CFB truth and adding a radical idea
On Friday, Nick Saban spent 12-plus minutes in an on-air conversation with Dan Patrick. The video is provided below and it is well worth a full viewing. As always, every answer given by Nick Saban, and every point made, is worthwhile to ponder. Speaking about the current and future state...
deseret.com
Goal met: No turnovers by BYU offense in first scrimmage
Kalani Sitake is walking a tight rope the first week of BYU’s football practice. This was evident at Saturday’s first scrimmage in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Sitake continued to hold out star players such as tight end Dallin Holker, receiver Puka Nacua and others. He said the time will come when proven veterans will need to be tested, pushed and even challenged more with all the benefits of hard tackling, but Saturday wasn’t that time.
deseret.com
Here’s when Rudy Gobert will reportedly return to Utah for the first time to face the Jazz
Over the past several days, numerous reports have leaked about marquee games on the calendar for the 2022-23 NBA season, such as which teams will play on Christmas Day. On Monday night, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported when the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves will face each other for the first time since completing the blockbuster trade that sent All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves for a slew of players and draft picks.
