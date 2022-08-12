ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Six Rivers Lightning Complex latest

Redding, Calf. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex now sits at 16,924 acres with 15 percent containment. 2 structures have been destroyed and 1 other structure has been damaged. 1 injury has been reported with zero fatalities. The fire threatens communities along the Trinity River. Five main fires burn...
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire update

Redding, Calf. — As of this morning the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire sits at 15,232 acres with 12 percent containment. The fire has been burning for a week now along the border of Humboldt and Trinity counties. No structures have been reported damage or destroyed and only 1...
[UPDATE 10:05 p.m.] Camper on Fire Near Ruth Lake

About 7:45 p.m., a camper in the 13,100 block of Mad River Road in Trinity County caught fire, according to the scanner. This is about a mile south of the Ruth Lake campground. Firefighters reached the area quickly and reported that there was no spread to the surrounding vegetation as...
Mckinney Fire latest

Redding, Calf. — As of this morning the Mckinney Fire sits at 60,392 acres and is 95 percent contained. 185 structures have been destroyed and 11 structures have been damaged. 11 injuries have been reported along with 4 fatalities. Minimal fire activity has been observed, but some interior spots...
"I have nowhere to go," Homeless leave Redding's Nur Pon Open Space

REDDING, Calif. — It's moving day at Redding's Nur Pon Open Space, known formerly as the Henderson Open Space, on the east side of the Sacramento River; just south of the Cypress Avenue bridge. People who have been living on city property were working to remove their belongings before...
6 caught speeding on I-5 by CHP in Redding Friday morning

REDDING, Calif. - A driver was pulled over in Redding for doing 112 mph on Interstate 5 early Friday morning, according to the CHP Redding. The CHP said the driver exited the freeway as officers were pursuing but the Northern Division Air Operation Air-13 was able to track the vehicle. Officers later caught up to the driver.
Man arrested for starting fires in Lewiston RV Park

LEWISTON, Calif. — A 65-year-old man was arrested yesterday for reportedly starting multiple fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston. According to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire helped put out the flames in the area and deputies talked with multiple witnesses who said they saw a man leaving the fires after they ignited around 5 a.m.
Red Bluff's "Brew Battle" returns Saturday evening from River Park

RED BLUFF, Ca. — Starting at 4:30 on Saturday, it's the 5th annual "Brew Battle" beer festival from Red Bluff's River Park. Organized by Red Bluff's Active 20-30 Club, the event brings together 50 small businesses to serve the best brews in the Northstate. Fun activities like painting, jenga, and trash-can beer pong are all set up, and there’s also a live band and food trucks.
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
10 MUST-SEE WATERFALLS NEAR REDDING, CALIFORNIA

Redding is surrounded by California’s most incredible waterfalls. How do you choose which ones to visit? Check out our guide. Anyone who has visited Redding knows it is paradise for outdoor lovers. And one of the most spectacular opportunities Redding has to offer is waterfalls – lots of them!...
Fire breaks out along I-5 in northern Shasta County

LAKEHEAD, Calif. — UPDATE, 6:25 p.m. Aug. 7:. Caltrans District 2 says traffic has returned to normal in the southbound lanes of I-5 in Lakehead following a vegetation fire. However, the #2 lane of northbound I-5 in the area is closed. BREAKING, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 7:. A vegetation fire...
Missing Red Bluff teenager found

RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...

