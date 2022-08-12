Read full article on original website
Six Rivers Lightning Complex latest
Redding, Calf. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex now sits at 16,924 acres with 15 percent containment. 2 structures have been destroyed and 1 other structure has been damaged. 1 injury has been reported with zero fatalities. The fire threatens communities along the Trinity River. Five main fires burn...
Structure fire in Redding near Reservoir Lane
Redding, Calf. — Around 11 this morning Redding Fire responded to a 2 alarm structure fire off reservoir lane. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire update
Redding, Calf. — As of this morning the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire sits at 15,232 acres with 12 percent containment. The fire has been burning for a week now along the border of Humboldt and Trinity counties. No structures have been reported damage or destroyed and only 1...
[UPDATE 10:05 p.m.] Camper on Fire Near Ruth Lake
About 7:45 p.m., a camper in the 13,100 block of Mad River Road in Trinity County caught fire, according to the scanner. This is about a mile south of the Ruth Lake campground. Firefighters reached the area quickly and reported that there was no spread to the surrounding vegetation as...
Mckinney Fire latest
Redding, Calf. — As of this morning the Mckinney Fire sits at 60,392 acres and is 95 percent contained. 185 structures have been destroyed and 11 structures have been damaged. 11 injuries have been reported along with 4 fatalities. Minimal fire activity has been observed, but some interior spots...
Noticed smoke in the air? Here is what experts say you can expect the rest of the week
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — If you've peeked out your window today you might have noticed a layer of smoke in the air. Well, that layer of haze is from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire and because of that, there is an air quality smoke advisory for parts of the Northstate.
"I have nowhere to go," Homeless leave Redding's Nur Pon Open Space
REDDING, Calif. — It's moving day at Redding's Nur Pon Open Space, known formerly as the Henderson Open Space, on the east side of the Sacramento River; just south of the Cypress Avenue bridge. People who have been living on city property were working to remove their belongings before...
Redding Police Department responds to multiple DUI collisions over the weekend
REDDING, Calif. – Starting late Friday night, a series of collisions police said were caused by drivers who were under the influence (DUI) were investigated by officers. Incidents continued throughout the weekend. Friday night at 11:15 p.m. a two-vehicle collision in the 2500 block of Eureka Way resulted in...
6 caught speeding on I-5 by CHP in Redding Friday morning
REDDING, Calif. - A driver was pulled over in Redding for doing 112 mph on Interstate 5 early Friday morning, according to the CHP Redding. The CHP said the driver exited the freeway as officers were pursuing but the Northern Division Air Operation Air-13 was able to track the vehicle. Officers later caught up to the driver.
Man arrested for starting fires in Lewiston RV Park
LEWISTON, Calif. — A 65-year-old man was arrested yesterday for reportedly starting multiple fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston. According to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire helped put out the flames in the area and deputies talked with multiple witnesses who said they saw a man leaving the fires after they ignited around 5 a.m.
Redding's 'Goat Strike Force' strikes again with power walk along Buenaventura Boulevard
REDDING, Calif. — The Goat Strike Force strikes again!. Wednesday morning, Redding's favorite four-legged firefighters took a power walk north along Buenaventura Boulevard to their new worksite. "Special thanks to the Redding Police Department, Redding Parks Department and a few trusty herding dogs for the safe escort," the city...
Red Bluff's "Brew Battle" returns Saturday evening from River Park
RED BLUFF, Ca. — Starting at 4:30 on Saturday, it's the 5th annual "Brew Battle" beer festival from Red Bluff's River Park. Organized by Red Bluff's Active 20-30 Club, the event brings together 50 small businesses to serve the best brews in the Northstate. Fun activities like painting, jenga, and trash-can beer pong are all set up, and there’s also a live band and food trucks.
FYREBX: Shasta County native invents new equipment for fighting fires and much more
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — A graduate from Shasta High School has returned to his roots; excited about a multi-use piece of equipment he first envisioned and has now brought to life. It's called the "FYREBX;" it's the result of more than two years of creating, designing, and research and development...
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
Two Redding Residents Arrested Following Strong-Arm Robbery of Booze and Food at the Valley West Ray’s Food Place, Arcata Police Say
On 08/10/22, at approximately 1225 hours, officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to Rays Food Place (5000 Valley West Blvd) on the report of a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised by the on-site security officer, two males had entered the business and filled a cart...
Violent crimes climbing in Red Bluff, "it has not been a good year for us."
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Violent crimes are on the rise in Tehama County. Since April, several violent crimes have occurred within county lines, including a deadly stabbing at a quinceanera and another at the district fairground. According to the crime data page Neighborhood Scout, Red Bluff's crime index is...
10 MUST-SEE WATERFALLS NEAR REDDING, CALIFORNIA
Redding is surrounded by California’s most incredible waterfalls. How do you choose which ones to visit? Check out our guide. Anyone who has visited Redding knows it is paradise for outdoor lovers. And one of the most spectacular opportunities Redding has to offer is waterfalls – lots of them!...
Fire breaks out along I-5 in northern Shasta County
LAKEHEAD, Calif. — UPDATE, 6:25 p.m. Aug. 7:. Caltrans District 2 says traffic has returned to normal in the southbound lanes of I-5 in Lakehead following a vegetation fire. However, the #2 lane of northbound I-5 in the area is closed. BREAKING, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 7:. A vegetation fire...
Package thieves caught on camera, Anderson police need help identifying them
ANDERSON, Calif. — Do you recognize the person or vehicle in this video?. The Anderson Police Department (APD) posted a video on their social media on Friday asking locals if they happen to recognize the man seen stealing a package off of someone's porch. Police said the theft occurred...
Missing Red Bluff teenager found
RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...
