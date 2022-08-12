ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa police work to crack down on car thefts related to a TikTok trend

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department’s (TPD) Auto Theft Lt. Chase Calhoun said a disturbing TikTok trend is now here in Tulsa.

“There’s a social media group known as the Kia Boys,” Calhoun explained. “It started in the northern part of the U.S. within the last year to two years.”

He explained these teenagers are targeting Kias and Hyundai’s to steal.

“Driving these vehicles in a reckless manner, committing other crimes,” Calhoun said.

The videos online show teens driving in dangerous ways, crashing cars and some even end in death,

“It could be deadly. They could take the life of one of their friends or themselves,” he said.

Calhoun continued, “Within the last couple of months, the city of Tulsa has seen an increase in Kia and Hyundai auto thefts. We have, at this point, made arrests with individuals claiming to be with the Kia boys.”

Calhoun also said that anyone with a Kia and Hyundai needs to take extra precautions, like a tracking device, steering wheel club or anti-theft device.

“What we don’t want to do is, we don’t want to highlight them in a way that glorifies them, but we do want to educate the public,” Calhoun explained. “If you do own a Hyundai or a Kia, right now those vehicles are being targeted by juvenile suspects.”

FOX23 reached out to Hyundai and Kia for comment. Hyundai didn’t respond, but Kia sent the following statement:

“Kia America is aware of the rise in vehicle thefts of a subset of trim level vehicles. All 2022 models and trims have an immobilizer applied either at the beginning of the year or as a running change. All Kia vehicles for sale in the U.S. meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

Kia customers with questions regarding their Kia vehicle should contact the Consumer Assistance Center directly at 1-800-333-4542 (4Kia).”

