Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Downed wires in Youngstown spark concern
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Downed power lines are extremely dangerous — they can carry between 10,000-100,000 volts of electricity. “Stay far away from any downed or low-hanging power line and always assume any wire is energized and dangerous,” said Lauren Siburkis with FirstEnergy. “Never drive over a downed power line and keep children and pets far away.”
WYTV.com
Overnight house fire in Youngstown reignites
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Fire Department is investigating an overnight house fire on the city’s North Side. YFD said the call came in at 11:45 p.m. Saturday for the 100 block of Lauderdale Avenue. At 4 p.m. Sunday, a WKBN crew was on scene getting video when...
cranberryeagle.com
Program to disperse grants, loans of up to $50K to homeowners, landlords in county
As part of this year’s budget, Pennsylvania legislators included a new funding source to benefit the state’s housing market while maintaining the status quo in other areas. Folded into the state government’s budget this year came a new program, the Whole Home Repairs and Homeownership Affordability Program.
WYTV.com
Art fills Lake Milton beach for 5th annual show
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) — The beach at Lake Milton was filled with art Saturday. It was part of the fifth annual Arts and Crafts at the Beach. This is run by the Lake Milton Women’s League. Around 110 vendors from Ohio and Pennsylvania showed off their work.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Free tablets to be given out at local library
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Tablets will be given in Mercer to individuals on Thursday who qualify for an assistance program. According to a press release, Allied One Solutions will provide Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) tablets with 25GB. to people who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. You may be eligible if you meet any of these […]
Benefit supports Lisbon student injured in accident
Sam Hart is an incoming junior at David Anderson Junior/Senior Highschool and was hurt in the accident in Steubenville on July 24.
Officials: UH closures would create ‘a medical desert’
A judge denied a late effort on behalf of the city of Bedford to keep University Hospitals from permanently shutting down an emergency room. University Hospitals announced in July it would close inpatient and emergency departments at both its Bedford and Richmond Heights facilities due to a staff shortage.
WYTV.com
YMCA’s 31st Community Cup Event in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The YMCA in Youngstown held their opening ceremony for their Community Cup Event. This is the YMCA’s 31st Annual Community Cup Event. It was postponed the last two years because of the pandemic. This year’s slogan is “The Health of You in 2022.”...
RELATED PEOPLE
WYTV.com
Traffic jams mark start of 41st Shaker Woods Festival
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Shaker Woods Festival is back for its 41st year and the traffic to get in is at an all-time high. The sunshine and excitement of opening weekend drew in a large crowd, and the parking to get in to the festival has been one big traffic jam.
Hermitage officials announce big change for local mall
The announcement says that BUTTERFLI HOLDINGS 011 LLC, an affiliate of FLICORE LLC, purchased the Shenango Valley Mall. The company is based in Pepper Pike, Ohio.
Car and bike show held in downtown Youngstown
It was at DNA Professional Detailing on Front Street.
weeklyvillager.com
Battling Beards In Garrettsville
Garrettsville – On Saturday evening the Great Gathering of the Beards – Beard Battle 2022 was held at Slim & Jumbo’s in Garrettsville. Presented by The Barber of G’ville and The Ohio Bearded Sinners Beard Club, a great evening was had by all as men showed off their beards, while the women and children showed off their creativity as all competed for the coveted Best of Show trophy created by Matthew King.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Gathering at Youngstown grave for overdue recognition
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some overdue recognition for one of America’s “Greatest Generation” who grew up here in Youngstown. At the age of 23, Private First Class Robert Landis was serving his country as an Army private during World War II when he joined the 5307th Composite Unit.
WYTV.com
Popular event at Lake Milton is back for another year
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday. It’s put on by the Lake Milton Women’s League. Over 100 artists from around Ohio and Pennsylvania will be there. The art show is one of the...
WFMJ.com
Backpacks, school supplies giveaway Saturday in Warren
The cost of sending kids back to school is expensive. But FOCUS, Trumbull Community Action Program, the Greater. Warren-Youngstown Urban League, Second Baptist Church, and Sapphire Aesthetics and Wellness are looking to help reduce your costs. A citywide backpack and school supply giveaway will take place in Warren from noon...
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community
Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
Deer hunting temporarily allowed at nature preserves
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will temporarily open fourteen state nature preserves to deer hunters.
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
Comments / 0