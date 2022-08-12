ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Downed wires in Youngstown spark concern

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Downed power lines are extremely dangerous — they can carry between 10,000-100,000 volts of electricity. “Stay far away from any downed or low-hanging power line and always assume any wire is energized and dangerous,” said Lauren Siburkis with FirstEnergy. “Never drive over a downed power line and keep children and pets far away.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Overnight house fire in Youngstown reignites

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Fire Department is investigating an overnight house fire on the city’s North Side. YFD said the call came in at 11:45 p.m. Saturday for the 100 block of Lauderdale Avenue. At 4 p.m. Sunday, a WKBN crew was on scene getting video when...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Art fills Lake Milton beach for 5th annual show

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) — The beach at Lake Milton was filled with art Saturday. It was part of the fifth annual Arts and Crafts at the Beach. This is run by the Lake Milton Women’s League. Around 110 vendors from Ohio and Pennsylvania showed off their work.
LAKE MILTON, OH
WKBN

Free tablets to be given out at local library

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Tablets will be given in Mercer to individuals on Thursday who qualify for an assistance program. According to a press release, Allied One Solutions will provide Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) tablets with 25GB. to people who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. You may be eligible if you meet any of these […]
MERCER, PA
WYTV.com

YMCA’s 31st Community Cup Event in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The YMCA in Youngstown held their opening ceremony for their Community Cup Event. This is the YMCA’s 31st Annual Community Cup Event. It was postponed the last two years because of the pandemic. This year’s slogan is “The Health of You in 2022.”...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Lynn Anderson
WYTV.com

Traffic jams mark start of 41st Shaker Woods Festival

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Shaker Woods Festival is back for its 41st year and the traffic to get in is at an all-time high. The sunshine and excitement of opening weekend drew in a large crowd, and the parking to get in to the festival has been one big traffic jam.
COLUMBIANA, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Battling Beards In Garrettsville

Garrettsville – On Saturday evening the Great Gathering of the Beards – Beard Battle 2022 was held at Slim & Jumbo’s in Garrettsville. Presented by The Barber of G’ville and The Ohio Bearded Sinners Beard Club, a great evening was had by all as men showed off their beards, while the women and children showed off their creativity as all competed for the coveted Best of Show trophy created by Matthew King.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

Gathering at Youngstown grave for overdue recognition

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some overdue recognition for one of America’s “Greatest Generation” who grew up here in Youngstown. At the age of 23, Private First Class Robert Landis was serving his country as an Army private during World War II when he joined the 5307th Composite Unit.
WYTV.com

Popular event at Lake Milton is back for another year

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday. It’s put on by the Lake Milton Women’s League. Over 100 artists from around Ohio and Pennsylvania will be there. The art show is one of the...
LAKE MILTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Backpacks, school supplies giveaway Saturday in Warren

The cost of sending kids back to school is expensive. But FOCUS, Trumbull Community Action Program, the Greater. Warren-Youngstown Urban League, Second Baptist Church, and Sapphire Aesthetics and Wellness are looking to help reduce your costs. A citywide backpack and school supply giveaway will take place in Warren from noon...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community

Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH

