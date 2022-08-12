Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
spacecityweather.com
Saturday showers stay mainly south of Houston, as Invest 98L tracks toward south Texas
Friday saw some very scattered rain across the area. Most inland areas got nothing, but a few spots picked up a half-inch to an inch or so. A few areas around Galveston Bay and along the coast saw a bit more. That refrain will be with us today, with inland areas mostly escaping storms, but coastal areas seeing the highest odds. This is thanks to Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance off the coast that will be tracking toward the southern part of Texas, keeping most of the rain to our south.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 REMAINS CLOSED SUNDAY MORNING
I-45 southbound at Creighton/River Plantation as crews continue work on the San Jacinto River Bridge. At 8 am traffic is flowing smoothly but don’t expect that long. Saturday almost every artery was at a standstill. Exit Loop 336 South take it to FM 1314 then south to SH 242 then back to I-45. Crighton road also goes through but with only one lane the traffic light will have traffic heavily backed up. Another option is if you are going into Houston, is to take FM 1314 to SH 99 then go west to the Hardy Toll Road or I-45. Once traffic starts delays have been well over an hour. The freeway is set to reopen Monday at 5am.
KHOU
Why were Wednesday's storms in Houston so strong?
Meteorologist Kim Castro explains how storms become 'electrified.' It's the science behind storms on August 10, 2022 to help you stay Weather Smart.
Body found in Anahuac canal believed to be of missing woman, deputies say
Bettye Robinson was last seen Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on North Main St. near Lake Anahuac. A body was found in a canal near Miller St. Sunday morning. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and the volunteer search team TEXSAR assisted in the search along with a helicopter and Baytown Police K-9 units, but were unable to locate Robinson during the initial search.
Click2Houston.com
Watch ‘Forecasting Change’ tonight at 7 p.m. on KPRC 2
KPRC 2 presents “Forecasting Change: Hurricane & Severe Weather Update,” the station’s second hour-long weather special of the 2022 hurricane season. KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, will update the season’s hurricane outlook, the state of drought conditions and the status of projects that could mitigate flooding and erosion. The special program will also explore the impacts of climate change around Houston with solutions from local changemakers.
Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this $4.29 million Houston home in Bluejack National
The house is located at Bluejack National, home to a Tiger Woods' designed golf course.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT
Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
Click2Houston.com
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate
HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Anastasia, a pup who loves to sing in the rain
For this week’s KPRC 2 Pet Project, Anastasia will have you “Singin’ in the rain,” just like Gene Kelly. The 2-year-old Husky is a carefree, playful girl with lots of love. She particularly enjoys her long walks and rainy days playing in the water puddles. Whenever...
House fire possibly sparked by lightning in north Houston
HOUSTON — Firefighters said a lightning strike may have caused a house fire in north Houston. It happened Wednesday night at a home on Cochran Street, which is near the intersection of the Hardy Toll Road and the 610 Loop. “According to the homeowner, they heard a pop after...
Attention Texas City Dike Visitors...
Please make sure y'all stop in and visit this awesome taco truck!!. We would like to announce that we have our 2nd location open in Texas city DIKE. Come and see us, we have elotes, mangoes, chicharrones, Michelada prepared with winged Chico top.
fox26houston.com
Houston native loses over $1,000 in scam call, officials give tips to avoid becoming a victim
HOUSTON - Army veteran and Houston native Felix Rios says August 10 was one of the scariest days of his life after becoming a victim of a common phone scam. After leaving a doctor's appointment in El Paso with his pregnant wife, he received a disturbing phone call from whom he believed was his mother who still lives in Houston.
bluebonnetnews.com
Burn ban lifted for Liberty County
Recent rainfall in Liberty County has eased drought conditions enough to lift the burn ban, which has been in place since June 2022. That means Liberty County property owners in the unincorporated parts of the county (outside of cities) can now burn their stacks of brush and debris that have been piling up over the last two months.
KHOU
Houston forecast: Rain chances climb; slight potential for street flooding overnight into Thursday
The heaviest rainfall is expected late tonight and early Thursday when we have a 70% chance of rain. The wet stuff continues with Friday at 60% odds.
fox26houston.com
Residents evacuated from downtown Houston condo after water found flowing through lobby
HOUSTON - Residents at a downtown Houston condominium had to abruptly be evacuated due to a significant water main break, officials said Friday. Firefighters were called to the high-rise building in the 3300 block of Allen Parkway around 7 p.m. Thursday. Responding units reportedly found water flowing through the lobby and found the floor buckled due to a significant water main break.
Houston woman goes viral on TikTok after rescuing puppy dumped in trash ditch
The popular social media platform helped Taylor Dixon find the puppy a forever home.
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
Brazoria County deputy injured while trying to stop shoplifter, officials say
The deputy only had minor cuts, due to him trying to break the window of the suspect's vehicle.
Boot camp held in honor of Army veteran who unexpectedly died
CONROE, Texas — A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a...
KHOU
