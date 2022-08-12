I-45 southbound at Creighton/River Plantation as crews continue work on the San Jacinto River Bridge. At 8 am traffic is flowing smoothly but don’t expect that long. Saturday almost every artery was at a standstill. Exit Loop 336 South take it to FM 1314 then south to SH 242 then back to I-45. Crighton road also goes through but with only one lane the traffic light will have traffic heavily backed up. Another option is if you are going into Houston, is to take FM 1314 to SH 99 then go west to the Hardy Toll Road or I-45. Once traffic starts delays have been well over an hour. The freeway is set to reopen Monday at 5am.

19 HOURS AGO