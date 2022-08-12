ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Saturday showers stay mainly south of Houston, as Invest 98L tracks toward south Texas

Friday saw some very scattered rain across the area. Most inland areas got nothing, but a few spots picked up a half-inch to an inch or so. A few areas around Galveston Bay and along the coast saw a bit more. That refrain will be with us today, with inland areas mostly escaping storms, but coastal areas seeing the highest odds. This is thanks to Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance off the coast that will be tracking toward the southern part of Texas, keeping most of the rain to our south.
HOUSTON, TX
I-45 REMAINS CLOSED SUNDAY MORNING

I-45 southbound at Creighton/River Plantation as crews continue work on the San Jacinto River Bridge. At 8 am traffic is flowing smoothly but don’t expect that long. Saturday almost every artery was at a standstill. Exit Loop 336 South take it to FM 1314 then south to SH 242 then back to I-45. Crighton road also goes through but with only one lane the traffic light will have traffic heavily backed up. Another option is if you are going into Houston, is to take FM 1314 to SH 99 then go west to the Hardy Toll Road or I-45. Once traffic starts delays have been well over an hour. The freeway is set to reopen Monday at 5am.
Body found in Anahuac canal believed to be of missing woman, deputies say

Bettye Robinson was last seen Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on North Main St. near Lake Anahuac. A body was found in a canal near Miller St. Sunday morning. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and the volunteer search team TEXSAR assisted in the search along with a helicopter and Baytown Police K-9 units, but were unable to locate Robinson during the initial search.
ANAHUAC, TX
Watch ‘Forecasting Change’ tonight at 7 p.m. on KPRC 2

KPRC 2 presents “Forecasting Change: Hurricane & Severe Weather Update,” the station’s second hour-long weather special of the 2022 hurricane season. KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, will update the season’s hurricane outlook, the state of drought conditions and the status of projects that could mitigate flooding and erosion. The special program will also explore the impacts of climate change around Houston with solutions from local changemakers.
HOUSTON, TX
BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT

Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate

HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
HOUSTON, TX
House fire possibly sparked by lightning in north Houston

HOUSTON — Firefighters said a lightning strike may have caused a house fire in north Houston. It happened Wednesday night at a home on Cochran Street, which is near the intersection of the Hardy Toll Road and the 610 Loop. “According to the homeowner, they heard a pop after...
HOUSTON, TX
Burn ban lifted for Liberty County

Recent rainfall in Liberty County has eased drought conditions enough to lift the burn ban, which has been in place since June 2022. That means Liberty County property owners in the unincorporated parts of the county (outside of cities) can now burn their stacks of brush and debris that have been piling up over the last two months.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Residents evacuated from downtown Houston condo after water found flowing through lobby

HOUSTON - Residents at a downtown Houston condominium had to abruptly be evacuated due to a significant water main break, officials said Friday. Firefighters were called to the high-rise building in the 3300 block of Allen Parkway around 7 p.m. Thursday. Responding units reportedly found water flowing through the lobby and found the floor buckled due to a significant water main break.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
