ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

How to change your name on Tinder

By Tereza Shkurtaj
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VlFEI_0hEFIf5O00

TINDER is known for helping users find love through a phone screen.

Making changes to your profile is much easier than you might think.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTZcZ_0hEFIf5O00
If two people "like" each other's profiles on Tinder, they are deemed a match Credit: Getty Images - Getty

How to change your name on Tinder

Tinder is a free app - available on both iOS and Android - that allows users to view potential suitors within a pre-determined radius and age bracket.

The app is for daters looking to find 'the one' or for those just looking to have some fun.

Users can swipe right to "like" a profile and left to reject it.

If two people "like" each other's profiles, they are deemed a match and can begin messaging via the app.

Users have the option to unmatch and delete other users or report people who may have been offensive.

Your name and age, however, are the only pieces of your profile you can't change after creating an account, according to Tinder's guide.

"If you need to update one or both, you do have the option to delete your account and start over," the website states.

"In deleting your account, you'll permanently lose your matches, messages, consumable purchases (Super Likes, Boosts, etc.) and other information associated with your account."

How to delete your Tinder account

If you would like to change your name or age, then follow the steps below to delete your Tinder account:

  1. Open the app or sign into Tinder.com
  2. Tap the profile icon
  3. Go to Settings
  4. Tap Delete Account and confirm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FmKi3_0hEFIf5O00
Your name and age are the only pieces of your profile you can't change after creating an account on Tinder Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Once you delete your account, you can restore your information to the new account if you have a Tinder subscription.

For instructions, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

How to switch back to old Gmail if you hate the new look

GOOGLE has rolled out a new look for Gmail but not everyone is loving it. The tech giant has tweaked the desktop design, putting things like Chat, Spaces and Meet more upfront. A quick look at Twitter and you'll see a fair few unimpressed users. "I really, really hate the...
INTERNET
Android Police

At long last, Google Chat remembers your most frequently used emoji

There are already more emoji in existence than you will ever use, and we're only getting more added all the time. How in the world is anyone supposed to keep up? Understandably, many of us fall into the habit of using a subset of our favorite emoji more than the rest. Now Google Chat is helping to make your go-to emoji easier to access than ever, with the introduction of a "frequently used" section.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

How to cancel Tinder Gold

ONLINE matchmaking apps have gained popularity over the past couple of years. Tinder, one of the most popular online dating apps, has a special members-only service called Tinder Gold. How can I cancel Tinder Gold?. If you signed up for Tinder Gold and want to cancel, it is no problem.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Name#Android#Smart Phone#Ios#Tinder#Tinder Tinder
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

Purple heart emoji meaning: When is the symbol used?

THERE are thousands of emojis to choose from to make your posts more engaging and fun these days, and some have unexpected meanings online. But what does the purple heart emoji mean, and what's it used for? Here's all you need to know. What does the blue heart emoji mean?
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Relationships
komando.com

How to take a break from Facebook

You may have noticed some of your online friends doing it. It pops up in your Facebook feed. It’s a message that goes something like this: “Hi everyone! I’m taking a break from Facebook to focus on the real world. If you need me, please text or call my phone. I won’t be checking anything on here for a while.”
INTERNET
ohmymag.co.uk

WhatsApp: Know when someone reads your message in the group chat

It can get frustrating when planning an event or discussing an important issue in a group chat, but people are not contributing. Unlike private chats which tick blue to indicate the other person has read your message, this feature does not work quite as well in group chats. So, if you are just curious or looking to start a righteous fight over people ignoring your messages, here are some tricks you could use.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

What does the 1111 angel number mean?

TO the mathematicians out there the digits 1111 might translate to one thousand one hundred and eleven. But for the spiritual among us, this specific number has its own equally specific divine significance. What does 1111 mean?. This number, among the more spiritually inclined, is thought to have divine significance...
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

How to unblock someone on Facebook

IF you've blocked someone and you're regretting it, it's easy enough to reverse. Maybe you've forgiven that annoying friend, awkward ex or one-time troll – and now it's time to let them back into your life. How to unblock someone on Facebook. If you have already blocked someone on...
INTERNET
Android Police

Google is accidentally pushing Android 12 instead of Android 13 to some Pixel users

After months of beta testing, Google released Android 13 to AOSP and started rolling out the update for all compatible Pixel phones from August 15. If you are a Pixel owner, you are first in line to receive the OTA update on your device. However, if a new software shows up on your Google-branded phone, don't get too excited thinking it's the latest version of Android. Many Pixel users report that instead of Android 13, Android 12 is showing up for download on their device.
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

Snapchat+ Tops 1M Paying Subscribers

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snapchat introduced its Snapchat+ subscription option in late June, and it topped 1 million...
INTERNET
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
673K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy