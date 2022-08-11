TINDER is known for helping users find love through a phone screen.

Making changes to your profile is much easier than you might think.

How to change your name on Tinder

Tinder is a free app - available on both iOS and Android - that allows users to view potential suitors within a pre-determined radius and age bracket.

The app is for daters looking to find 'the one' or for those just looking to have some fun.

Users can swipe right to "like" a profile and left to reject it.

If two people "like" each other's profiles, they are deemed a match and can begin messaging via the app.

Users have the option to unmatch and delete other users or report people who may have been offensive.

Your name and age, however, are the only pieces of your profile you can't change after creating an account, according to Tinder's guide.

"If you need to update one or both, you do have the option to delete your account and start over," the website states.

"In deleting your account, you'll permanently lose your matches, messages, consumable purchases (Super Likes, Boosts, etc.) and other information associated with your account."

How to delete your Tinder account

If you would like to change your name or age, then follow the steps below to delete your Tinder account:

Open the app or sign into Tinder.com Tap the profile icon Go to Settings Tap Delete Account and confirm

Once you delete your account, you can restore your information to the new account if you have a Tinder subscription.

For instructions, click here.