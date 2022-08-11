Party where Kiely Rodni, 16, disappeared was ‘crashed by older men giving away mushrooms & cocaine,’ tipster says

POLICE are investigating a tip that men in their late 20s who had crashed the party where missing Kiely Rodni was last seen were giving out drugs for free, including mushrooms and cocaine, The Sun can exclusively reveal.

Kiely, 16, was last seen early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, after an end-of-school bash.

Kiely has been missing since Saturday night after attending a party Credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP

A tipster claims that older men were giving drugs out for free at the party Credit: Sami Smith

Video surveillance captured Kiely hours before she disappeared

Popular YouTuber iCkEdMeL, who has been covering the teen’s disappearance says he received an email from a tipster who claimed his cousins were at the party near Prosser Family Campground last Friday.

During a phone call featured on a new episode, tipster Ronnie Jones, who called into the show, claims: “I have two cousins, they go to Sierra College, and they were going up to that party, they’d heard about.

“And they had some other friends going with them but they were around 27/28 years old, they’re older, there was a lot of older dudes there.

“And so I asked them if they knew her, and they said they saw her there and that she was just like, you know, laughing, going from group to group, talking, they didn’t make nothing of it.

“But she was talking to I guess a bunch of people, she was just walking around talking to everybody. And they said at the party a lot of people were doing shrooms, cocaine, drinking and all that.

“And I was like yeah but that’s kind of normal around here though. I wasn’t really surprised about that.

“I asked them did you see anything weird going on, was anyone looking at her funny? But they were like ‘No, everyone was just chill, but everyone was kind of messed up, and so was she.

“I asked, well how drunk was she? And they said, well, she was stumbling around, she wasn’t walking around like, ‘Oh I’m tipsy, I’m cool’. She was pretty drunk. If she had been driving around she would have been swerving easily.

“There was no way she could have drove.

“That was basically all I knew from that, and then they told me there was some other stuff but they can’t really talk about that, that’s basically all that they knew. She was really drunk and there was tons of drugs, not just drinking. They were doing blow [cocaine] openly.

“And it wasn’t just a teen party, there were a lot of adults there, mid 20s, dudes who were way older there than 16.”

Ronnie claimed his family didn’t see her leave, and left around 10.30/11.

“They told me they didn’t see her wearing a sweatshirt at that time, she was wearing the bodysuit, same outfit, but they didn’t see her wearing on sweatshirt.

“When kids go out there, I’ve been out there, they don’t go out there with the drugs, they don’t go out there with the shrooms, they usually bring the alcohol.

“The dudes who come out there, the older guys, they have the shrooms and the cocaine. And then the kids go hang out with that group, the older dudes, because they’re giving them the blow, and hooking them up with stuff they can’t really afford because they don’t really have the money of it, cocaine is pretty expensive.

“Most of the guys, they always wanna give it to the girls, they give them free lines, but then they want you to kick it with them, like, ‘Hey, come do a line with me, come do a line with me’. That’s how it goes, that’s how those parties are.

“There’s no telling what could have happened. But I do know she was messed up, that’s a fact. So if they tried to word it nicely … no, she was sh**faced.

“I can’t say for sure she participated [in substances] but that’s what was there for a fact.”

He added that a lot of the cocaine in the area is laced, and mixing it with shrooms would be a dangerous combination.

Word got out about the end-of-school party a month ahead of time by word of mouth on campus at Sierra College, according to the tipster, who added: "And no I was not there, my wife would kill me."

The U.S. Sun had reached out to Ronnie for comment.

iCkEdMel, whose real name is Melvin, told The Sun: “Ronnie said his cousins have been in touch with police and told them what they know. I believe them.

“I think she may have been under the influence and driven into some water or something.”

The Sun also spoke to a spokesperson from Placer County Sheriff's Office who say they’ve been made aware of the allegations and are investigating.

'LORD OF THE FLIES'

Kiely's friend, Sami Smith, shared footage from the Friday night party, which took place in the public woodland area surrounding the campsite.

The video shows dozens of teens gathered on the land surrounded by trees, with trash strewn around, including what appear to be empty bottles of alcohol.

In another scene, a group of youngsters are seen partying while a light from a cell phone is shining on them.

The community has been hosting teen-to-teen talks without adults, including law enforcement, in an effort to get them to come forward with any relevant information about Kiely's disappearance.

Sami told The U.S. Sun: "I think a lot of them were scared to talk, they were engaging in illegal activity in the woods, it's like this Lord of the Flies space where they can just be.

"We've said over and over again, we're not investigating any of you, we're partnering with you in an investigation for a missing person, this isn't about things you shouldn't have done.

"But it's also hard because there are so many teenagers, what are their relationships like with their parents? That can define a lot of what they're going to say. Are they used to hiding everything?

"They're afraid of the consequences or how they're going to be viewed, how their parents are going to react. But at this point, it's like, who cares? We need to find her."

The Sun also understands that the teens were sometimes “fighting” during the evening, and smoking weed as well as drinking alcohol.

However, there have been no confirmed sightings of Kiely doing drugs at the party.

'SKETCHY, OLDER GUYS'

The U.S. Sun first revealed that the campground party was crashed by the older men in a conversation with Smith.

Smith said Kiely "was telling her mom she was going to be the designated driver because that's how she was going out to the party, giving an alibi so that her mom didn't freak out and say, 'I want you home earlier.'"

"The person she said she was going to drive out actually drove me out there, so I know she only drove one friend out.

"She planned on getting drunk and getting f***ed up. I asked her earlier on in the night if she could take me home, but she was in no fit state to drive.

"The last recording sighting of her was 12.40, I was the last person to speak to her at 12.36am when she asked me if I still needed a ride home.

"Now we know there were a lot of college people, teens are coming out in our teen-to-teen talks.

"There were a lot of sketchy, older guys that were seen there. This was right about when I left, when we had the last contact.

"She had asked her mom for a later curfew, she was going to text her mom saying she couldn't find her friend which is why she'd be home late. I don't think she ever sent that text.

"As it gets closer to the 72 hour mark, I haven't slept in two days now. I've had a maximum of four hours sleep combined. It's rough, I'll say honestly."

Friends further revealed they think the older boys, aged around 20-21, came in from Sacramento or Nevada City.

Family thinks they heard about the party through text and social media.

NO NEW LEADS

“We do not have any new leads and that is very frustrating to us,” Lt. Barnhart from Placer County Sheriff's Office said during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement have now had more than 300 tips, but nothing solid to suggest what may have happened to Kiely.

The FBI brought in around 50 personnel to help with the search and officers have been knocking on doors and reviewing CCTV from stores, gas stations, and other businesses, along with Ring camera footage from residents' homes.

So far, police say nobody has come forward to say they saw her leave the party.

Lt. Barnhart added he thinks someone knows something and is not coming forward.

Kiely's phone has been off since 12.30am Saturday morning, police also said Wednesday.

The teen had an iPad, which is at her family home, and her laptop is believed to have been in her car, which is still missing.

Police have searched with dirt bikes, helicopters, and on foot and have found no evidence that Kiely went anywhere near her home.

An Amber Alert has not been issued as authorities say Kiely's case does not yet meet the criteria.

The latest updates come just hours after detectives revealed a photo of Kiely captured on surveillance footage.

She had been spotted on August 5 at 6.08pm before she went missing.

Kiely was wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies pants with a black grommet belt, along with a pair of black Vans.