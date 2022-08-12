SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man suspected of shooting someone in the leg back in May has been arrested, the Springfield Police Department said. The SPD said that on May 19, 2022 they responded to a reported shooting incident in the 4400 block of Holly Street. Police said they found a man who had been shot in the leg, and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives said they found evidence at the scene identifying the suspect as Justin Lamar Floyd, 38, of Springfield.

2 DAYS AGO