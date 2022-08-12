Read full article on original website
Solutions to affordable housing crisis in Lincoln County will benefit everyone
It’s been a busy summer in Lincoln County, with lots of visitors returning to the Oregon Coast and supporting so many of our locally owned small businesses while they vacation. My colleagues and I in the vacation rental industry take pride in helping families and groups of friends enjoy...
Lincoln County should look at other areas to find vacation rental solution
I recently retired as a realtor in Waldport after 54 years. I think the vacation rental phase out under Ballot Measure 21-203 was not only poorly written but defeats the purpose of our coastal communities. LUBA’s decision was just a small technicality. The bigger issue is property rights and this...
LGBTQ+ community celebrates "Pride in the Park"
Eugene’s annual LBGTQ+ pride celebration was held Saturday, August 13, in Alton Baker Park. KLCC microphones captured an audio snapshot of “Pride in the Park.”
Arcimoto Founder Demoted Following Drunken Driving Arrest Astride Three-Wheeler
Mark Frohnmayer, founder of Eugene electric vehicle company Arcimoto, has been demoted following his arrest for drunken driving a three-wheeled motor vehicle last month. Frohnmayer, 48, was driving a vehicle similar, if not identical, to the electric three-wheeler that made him famous—and, briefly, one of Oregon’s richest residents. The Oregonian broke the story on Friday.
Four authors will sign their works Aug. 20-21 at Toad Hall in Yachats
YACHATS — Yachats resident David Rivinus will be among a quartet of Oregonians authors who will be signing books from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21 at the Toad Hall gift shop, 237 W. Third St. “This book signing is a celebration of these local authors who represent...
Ask an expert: Raccoons are using our lawn as a latrine. How can we stop them?
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Missing 17-year-old believed to have met internet man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on August 7 and is believed to have been coerced to leave home. Edgardo Bautista Gallardo, 17, was last seen on August 7 at 11 p.m. in Springfield. Gallardo is believed to...
Motorcyclist dead following crash with van in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a van on West 11th Avenue between Green Hill and Terry, Eugene Police confirmed. Crews responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Neighbor Derrick Shandy lives just a couple hundred feet away from where the crash happened and said...
Springfield police arrest May shooting suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man suspected of shooting someone in the leg back in May has been arrested, the Springfield Police Department said. The SPD said that on May 19, 2022 they responded to a reported shooting incident in the 4400 block of Holly Street. Police said they found a man who had been shot in the leg, and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives said they found evidence at the scene identifying the suspect as Justin Lamar Floyd, 38, of Springfield.
Court documents reveal new details in murder of woman whose body was found in landfill
The body of Kaylee Birdzell, who the Washington County Sheriff's Office says was killed sometime either late July 31 or in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, was recovered days later in a landfill near Corvallis.
18 Awesome Day Trips From Eugene, OR
Eugene is located in the heart of Oregon and is surrounded by beautiful scenery, making it the perfect place to explore the great outdoors as well as take in the charming little towns that surround the area. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, there’s no shortage of great day...
3.9M earthquake strikes off Oregon Coast
A small earthquake shook less than 100 miles off the Oregon Coast on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
Boyfriend of missing woman arrested after her body was found in a landfill
HILLSBORO, Ore– The boyfriend of a 27-year-old woman is facing murder charges after her body was found in a landfill. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that Kaylee Birdzell was reported missing by her family on Friday. Two days into the investigation of Birdzell’s disappearance, authorities received a...
