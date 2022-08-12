Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
klkntv.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska officials push for U.S. Congressional Medal for women of the North Platte Canteen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the past few months, local and state officials have been advocating for the highest honor from the U.S. government to bestow on the women of the canteen. During World War II, the efforts of the canteen raised the morale of millions of soldiers. Senator...
News Channel Nebraska
Stapleton bans abortion, Curtis sends abortion ban to November ballot
STAPLETON AND CURTIS, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday two municipalities in Nebraska considered ordinances which would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within their city limits. The ordinances before the Stapleton Village Board in Logan County and the Curtis City Council in Frontier County were...
kmaland.com
Nebraska Ranks First Nationally in Child Economic Well-Being
(KMAland) -- Nebraska ranks first in the nation when it comes to promoting children's economic well-being, a significant indicator under the spotlight in the Annie E. Casey Foundation's latest report on child wellness. Just 12% of Nebraska children lived in poverty between 2016 and 2020, one of the lowest percentages...
News Channel Nebraska
Man wanted in connection to Omaha area homicide arrested in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa (WOWT) - A suspect in an Omaha area homicide has been arrested in Iowa. According to police, Gage Walter of Omaha was arrested Sunday after a standoff at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset - a town southwest of Des Moines. West Des Moines Police say officers...
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney Bright Futures Preschool families receive surprise back to school bags
KEARNEY, NE — Preschool students in Kearney are prepared to start the school year thanks in part to a donation. Families of students enrolled in Kearney Public Schools’ Bright Futures received surprise goodie bags at Thursday’s Back to School Night. The bags were created using donated funds from Healthy Blue, which is Blue Cross Blue Shield’s health plan for Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members in Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line
Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
KSNB Local4
Former Hastings public information officer becomes police officer
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Amanda Scott used to be the person the local media went to when there was a question regarding the City of Hastings. From setting up interviews with city officials to clarifying an item on an agenda to heading out to fire calls to help document, she was our go-to person. But that’s changed, but her relationship with the city hasn’t.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
News Channel Nebraska
Radio auction back in action on southeast Nebraska radio
FAIRBURY - A radio tradition of over 30 years is back and in action on Ol Red 99.5 and KWBE. Radio auction is back. “It’s an auction on the radio,” Trevor Steinmeyer said. Trevor Steinmeyer is the morning show host at Ol’ Red 99.5 in Fairbury, and talked...
News Channel Nebraska
Single-engine airplane lands on county roadway near Kearney after mechanical issues
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -- A single-engine airplane experiencing mechanical issues landed on a county roadway near Kearney on Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an airplane on a county roadway south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave., northwest of Kearney at around 3:57 p.m.
WOWT
Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community college just became even more affordable. Now, at Metropolitan Community College, it’s free. But only for current Nebraska high school students. That means nearly 100,000 kids in Nebraska are eligible for free college credits at MCC. The no-cost tuition is effective now, and high...
Sand Hills Express
Planned Closures for Upgrades in State Parks Throughout North-Central Nebraska
Access to certain areas of parks in north-central Nebraska and the Panhandle will be temporarily closed to make way for improvements. Each of the projects is being started early enough in the fall to be finished before visitation peaks next year if all goes according to plan. A list of...
NebraskaTV
McDonald's, Target paying Nebraska farmers to adopt conservation practices
GILTNER, Neb. / DONIPHAN, Neb. — Nebraska farmers may find a prize inside a Happy Meal as McDonald’s turns to corn growers in the Beef State to help meet their climate goals. “They have huge demand to be able to be more regenerative, more sustainable,” said Florencia Abram...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
Kearney Hub
Pilot safely lanes small airplane northwest of Kearney Friday
KEARNEY — No injuries were reported after a small airplane landed on a rural Buffalo County road Friday afternoon. At 3:57 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane on a county roadway south of East 92nd St. and Avenue N, northwest of Kearney.
News Channel Nebraska
Skin cancer on rise in NE
A new report finds skin cancer on the rise in Nebraska with thousands of new cases and hundreds of deaths in recent years. According to Quote Wizard, Nebraska has seen a 13 percent increase in skin cancer cases over the last four years, the second highest increase in the country.
