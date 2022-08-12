ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Stapleton bans abortion, Curtis sends abortion ban to November ballot

STAPLETON AND CURTIS, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday two municipalities in Nebraska considered ordinances which would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within their city limits. The ordinances before the Stapleton Village Board in Logan County and the Curtis City Council in Frontier County were...
STAPLETON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
Government
City
Elm Creek, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
kmaland.com

Nebraska Ranks First Nationally in Child Economic Well-Being

(KMAland) -- Nebraska ranks first in the nation when it comes to promoting children's economic well-being, a significant indicator under the spotlight in the Annie E. Casey Foundation's latest report on child wellness. Just 12% of Nebraska children lived in poverty between 2016 and 2020, one of the lowest percentages...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Man wanted in connection to Omaha area homicide arrested in Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (WOWT) - A suspect in an Omaha area homicide has been arrested in Iowa. According to police, Gage Walter of Omaha was arrested Sunday after a standoff at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset - a town southwest of Des Moines. West Des Moines Police say officers...
WINTERSET, IA
WHO 13

Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case

WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
WINTERSET, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney Bright Futures Preschool families receive surprise back to school bags

KEARNEY, NE — Preschool students in Kearney are prepared to start the school year thanks in part to a donation. Families of students enrolled in Kearney Public Schools’ Bright Futures received surprise goodie bags at Thursday’s Back to School Night. The bags were created using donated funds from Healthy Blue, which is Blue Cross Blue Shield’s health plan for Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Localevent#Local Life#Festival
KSNB Local4

Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line

Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
CHADRON, NE
KSNB Local4

Former Hastings public information officer becomes police officer

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Amanda Scott used to be the person the local media went to when there was a question regarding the City of Hastings. From setting up interviews with city officials to clarifying an item on an agenda to heading out to fire calls to help document, she was our go-to person. But that’s changed, but her relationship with the city hasn’t.
HASTINGS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
News Channel Nebraska

Radio auction back in action on southeast Nebraska radio

FAIRBURY - A radio tradition of over 30 years is back and in action on Ol Red 99.5 and KWBE. Radio auction is back. “It’s an auction on the radio,” Trevor Steinmeyer said. Trevor Steinmeyer is the morning show host at Ol’ Red 99.5 in Fairbury, and talked...
FAIRBURY, NE
WOWT

Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community college just became even more affordable. Now, at Metropolitan Community College, it’s free. But only for current Nebraska high school students. That means nearly 100,000 kids in Nebraska are eligible for free college credits at MCC. The no-cost tuition is effective now, and high...
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Pilot safely lanes small airplane northwest of Kearney Friday

KEARNEY — No injuries were reported after a small airplane landed on a rural Buffalo County road Friday afternoon. At 3:57 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane on a county roadway south of East 92nd St. and Avenue N, northwest of Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Skin cancer on rise in NE

A new report finds skin cancer on the rise in Nebraska with thousands of new cases and hundreds of deaths in recent years. According to Quote Wizard, Nebraska has seen a 13 percent increase in skin cancer cases over the last four years, the second highest increase in the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy