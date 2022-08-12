ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Ravens win 21st straight preseason game, topping Titans

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLKpZ_0hEFH5YO00
1 of 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Huntley went 16 of 18 for 110 yards and a touchdown in the first half and the Baltimore Ravens extended their record streak of preseason victories to 21 with a 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis ran for a touchdown for the Titans, but Huntley put Baltimore ahead to stay with a 14-yard scoring strike to Shemar Bridges in the final minute of the second quarter.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were among the standouts who didn’t play.

Huntley was Jackson’s top backup last season and made four starts. He was sharp in this preseason opener, although his completions were mostly short ones.

Willis, a third-round draft pick from Liberty, started the game for the Titans with Ryan Tannehill held out. Willis scored on a nifty 7-yard run in the second quarter, spinning back toward the Tennessee sideline and then slipping between a couple Baltimore defenders near the goal line.

Willis went 6 of 11 for 107 yards and ran for 38 yards on five carries.

GIANTS 23, PATRIOTS 21

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Graham Gano hit a 24-yard field goal as time expired, Daniel Jones was solid in limited work and New York beat New England.

The Giants gave Brian Daboll a victory in his head coaching debut against his predecessor and the team he started his NFL career with.

Despite some breakouts by the offensive line, the Giants moved the ball well, with Jones completing 6 of 10 passes for 69 yards. Running back Saquon Barkley had four carries for 13 yards and one catch for 8 yards.

Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe each threw touchdown passes for New England.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans lost their best player in Derrick Henry last season for nine games and still won the AFC at 12-5. This speaks to the quality up and down the Titans roster. However, the AFC South franchise made some big moves this offseason, which are sure to shake up the Titans […] The post 2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Former 49ers coach takes shot at Jimmy Garoppolo

In case you were still wondering if the San Francisco 49ers are committed to second-year quarterback Trey Lance and have moved on from former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, a former 49ers coach seemed to say what the franchise has been thinking for some time now. According to “a one-time Niners coach,”...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh

Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and has now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is in the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Maryland Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross changes succession plan, will hand franchise to his daughter, per report

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has had a change of heart regarding his succession plan for the NFL franchise. The 82-year-old has notified the league of his intentions to change his successor of the Dolphins to his daughter, Jennifer Ross, according to the Sports Business Journal. The process has not yet been completed, but Ross has reportedly made it clear to NFL executives of his desire to pass the team on to his children. Before this development, Dolphins vice chairman Bruce Beal would have had the opportunity to ascend to be the club's owner.
NFL
The Associated Press

Liberty beat Dream to remain in hunt for a playoff spot

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield scored a season-high 18 points, Betnijah Laney added 17 points and the New York Liberty held off the Atlanta Dream 80-70 on Friday night. New York (15-20) entered the game in a four-way tie with Minnesota, Atlanta and Phoenix for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx and Mercury each play later Friday night, and the Liberty host the Dream (14-21) on Sunday to close the regular season. New York led by as many as 22 points, but Atlanta scored nine of the opening 10 points of the fourth quarter to get to 71-60. Erica Wheeler and Aari McDonald each made a fast-break layup on consecutive possessions to cap a 14-4 run to make it 74-67 with 6:15 left. But Atlanta did not make another field goal the rest of the way. Sabrina Ionescu had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Natasha Howard had 14 points and 12 rebounds for New York.
NBA
The Associated Press

Watson apologizes, then struggles in Browns preseason debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Deshaun Watson apologized before his preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns and then got an earful from opposing fans. Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted” after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Potentially facing a year-long suspension, Watson publicly expressed remorse and contrition for the first time since he was accused of sexually harassing or assaulting the women during therapy sessions in 2020 and 2021. He spoke before the team’s exhibition opener, a 24-13 victory at Jacksonville (0-2) in which Watson was roundly booed during three series of work. Fans in one end zone could be heard chanting vulgarities at Watson during his first drive.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Patriots#Giants
The Associated Press

Blackhawks announce 1-year contracts for D Jones, F Kurashev

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to one-year contracts with defenseman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev. Jones and Kurashev were restricted free agents. Jones’ deal carries a $1,350,000 salary-cap hit, and Kurashev’s contract is worth $750,000. The team announced the moves on Friday. Training camp begins on Sept. 21. The 25-year-old Jones set career highs with five goals and 10 assists in 51 games in his first season with Chicago. He was acquired in the July 2021 trade that sent Duncan Keith to Edmonton.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Raiders TE Darren Waller nearing return

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller told ESPN he should be ready to practice next week. Waller, 29, has been sidelined since early August with what the network reported as a hamstring injury. Per ESPN, the injury is not considered serious. He will not participate in Sunday's preseason opener...
NFL
The Associated Press

Driussi scores late to lift Austin over Sporting KC 4-3

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored his league-leading 17th goal of the season four minutes into second-half stoppage time and Austin FC survived an upset bid by Sporting Kansas City with a 4-3 victory on Saturday. Austin (14-5-6) trailed 3-1 at halftime after Sporting KC (6-15-5) got goals from Andreu Fontàs in the 12th minute, William Agada in the 23rd and a penalty-kick score by Johnny Russell in the 40th. Julio Cascante found the net in the 63rd minute to get Austin within a goal and Danny Hoesen knotted the score at 3-3 when he scored in the 83rd. Driussi received a yellow card for excessive celebration after his go-ahead score. He has a two-goal lead in the race for the Golden Boot.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
The Associated Press

Browns' Harris 'likely' needs season-ending knee surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting center Nick Harris will likely need season-ending surgery on his right knee that was injured on the second play of the exhibition opener against Jacksonville on Friday night. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide any details on Harris’ injury or test results. He said surgery was “likely” but that the team is continuing to gather information before finalizing plans. “All of these injuries stink,” Stefanski said Saturday on a Zoom call with reporters. “You don’t want anybody to get injured and Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we’re really hoping that it’s not a season-long thing because the kid has worked so hard.” Harris was dropping back into pass coverage when his right knee appeared to buckle while blocking a Jaguars defender. He laid face down for several seconds before being checked by medical personnel and carted off.
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota LB waived by Carolina Panthers

An ex-Minnesota linebacker found himself as part of the Carolina Panthers’ preseason cuts on Sunday as NFL teams have until Tuesday to trim their rosters to 85 players. Kamal Martin is in his 3rd season in the league, a 5th-round draft choice by the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He missed a portion of his rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus but eventually recorded a sack and 24 tackles in the regular season, plus 2 tackles in the NFC Championship Game.
NFL
The Associated Press

Head-to-head records loom as potential tiebreaker

Drew Rasmussen’s perfect game bid was more than just a sublime individual performance. The right-hander’s stellar showing lifted Tampa Bay to what might have been its most important win of the season. The Rays beat Baltimore 4-1 on Sunday, moving to 1 1/2 games ahead of the Orioles for the final wild card in the American League. Tampa Bay also took the season series with Baltimore 10-9. That’s important because ties for postseason spots will no longer be broken by one-game playoffs. Instead, head-to-head record during the season is the top tiebreaker.
MLB
The Associated Press

Browns backup QB Brissett moves into Watson’s starting spot

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett has jumped ahead of Deshaun Watson on Cleveland’s depth chart. Maybe for a while. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Brissett will take the majority of snaps with Cleveland’s first-team offense starting Sunday, a move necessitated by Watson’s pending suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy for sexual misconduct allegations.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Zeus: Raiders RB Zamir White overcomes lifetime of obstacles

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Scotland High School coach Richard Bailey has watched a handful of players make it to the NFL out of Laurinburg, North Carolina, with none more special than Las Vegas Raiders rookie Zamir White. Shortly after the Raiders took White with the 122nd pick in the NFL draft, he said it was a moment he’d been waiting for his entire life. Affectionately known as Zeus, the now-chiseled 225-pound power back weighed 1 pound when his mother was six months pregnant. Doctors wanted to terminate the pregnancy. His great-grandmother demanded otherwise, even if it meant he could exhale only once. White was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate and was given two weeks to live. He spent the first three months of his life in a hospital, as he developed a leak in his kidney and needed surgery for a hernia.
LAURINBURG, NC
The Associated Press

Mahomes has TD, safety Reid kicks PAT, Chiefs lose to Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sure looked like he was ready to go. The one-time MVP, Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler made it look easy in his short time on the field. Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City’s first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener Saturday. “We did what we were supposed to do,” Mahomes said. “We went out there, we were able to spread the football around, get a lot of different guys involved and found a way to get in the end zone.” The game was the first for Chicago’s Matt Eberflus as a head coach. It also marked the return to Soldier Field for predecessor Matt Nagy, now the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach. He was fired in January after leading the Bears to a 34-31 record in four seasons, then reunited with Andy Reid after previously working for him in Philadelphia and Kansas City.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Serena Williams' Cincinnati opener pushed back to Tuesday

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams’ opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion. A spokesman for the tournament said the change was “on account of a number of factors related to scheduling.” Williams has said she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not said what her last event will be, but has made it sound as if her final farewell will come at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York. Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night in Toronto in her first match since she elaborated on her future plans.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy