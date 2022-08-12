Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Huskies take game one against Eau Claire
The Duluth Huskies were at home Sunday taking on the Eau Claire Express in game one of the Northwoods League playoffs. The Express came out ready to play taking a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the first. The Huskies however responded, as Kristian Campbell would collect two RBI of...
boreal.org
Hitting the stage at Bayfront Blues Festival
The Bayfront Blues Festival is back, and it is going into its 33rd annual of showcasing emerging talent in the field of blues music. Bayfront Blues Festival Director of Media; Cyndee Parson shares how the event has reached new heights since it began. “It started 34 years ago as a...
WTIP
Sea lamprey navigate North Shore rivers as reports of the invasive species increase in parts of Lake Superior
Nikolas Rewald has a tendency to feel resentment when a sea lamprey is found in a river along the North Shore. “Yeah, I take it kind of personally,” he said. A biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service based in Marquette, Michigan, Rewald’s primary objective is to kill sea lamprey. He and another researcher with Fish & Wildlife, Michael Woodworth, were on the North Shore of Lake Superior in recent weeks conducting sea lamprey larval research at a collection of rivers from the Duluth area all the way to the Brule River at Judge Magney State Park. The team of researchers were looking for young lamprey in the Brule and other rivers along the North Shore, including the Knife River, to gather evidence of how many lamprey are spawning in these waters. For example, Rewald said they found three different year classes of sea lamprey this year in the Knife River near Two Harbors.
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Pleasant weekend ahead.
After gloomy weather on Friday, this weekend will be one to enjoy time outdoors. Fog is likely early this morning, especially for areas along the North Shore. If you are going to Bayfront Blues, make sure to bring a light coat as the temperature will only reach 62 degrees close to Duluth Sky Harbor. Up the hill will be warmer, with an afternoon high of 72 degrees. Areas further west will warm to the seventies, with portions of Lake of the Woods, Beltrami, and Koochiching Counties reaching the low eighties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nativenewsonline.net
Famous Dave’s Restaurants Sell for $200 Million
Quebec-based MTY Food Group announced Tuesday that it is buying Minnetonka, Minn.-based BBQ Holdings Inc., the parent company of Famous Dave’s, for nearly $200 million. Indigenous entrepreneur Dave Anderson, an enrolled citizen of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, started Famous Dave’s in 1994 with a single restaurant in Hayward, Wisconsin.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Playhouse Family Theatre’s final show at The Depot closes
After opening on August 5th Duluth Playhouse Family Theatre’s production of High School Musical has officially closed. The Disney musical with be the last Duluth Playhouse Family Theatre show to perform at the Depot, the young cast being the last to grace the stage. Actor Grayson Holste saying, “This...
WDIO-TV
Getting help from state leaders to combat crime in Duluth
The U.S. Attorney for the state of Minnesota was in Duluth today. The trip focused on an issue many Minnesotans have been talking about all summer. A trip to Duluth was on the schedule for the U.S. Attorney of Minnesota as he addressed recent violence here and around the state.
cbs3duluth.com
Body of missing Ashland man found
ASHLAND, WI - The body of John Stanslaski, 60 of Ashland, WI has been recovered. On August 8th, 2022 at around 8:48 AM, the Ashland County Communications Center received a report of an unoccupied boat that had washed ashore in Sanborn township near Ashland. The boat belonged to Stanslaski. Witnesses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Road Trip! The Ultimate Playground Lies Just South of Duluth, Superior Area
As summer continues to fly by, far too fast in my humble opinion, families across the Northland may be looking for something new to do. Something not too far away and that won't cost a fortune. Well, your a perfect family fun day is waiting for you just over a...
Late cancellation of music festival leaves bad blood in Two Harbors
Visitors at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 7. Courtesy photo. The sudden cancellation of a summer concert is the latest cause of finger pointing among locals in Two Harbors. County music band Shenandoah was set to perform next Saturday at the Rockin' the Docks...
WTAP
Lake Superior Splendor -- Duluth
DULUTH, MN (WTAP) -The first full day of the Holiday Vacations trip to Lake Superior is completed, with several attractions visited. This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of his impressions and memories, and does not represent the opinion of either the TV station nor Holiday Vacations. The first day...
fox9.com
2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways
(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Best Bread holds a Pop-Up at New Location
DULUTH, Minn. — People got a taste of “Duluth’s Best Bread” for the first time at its new location today. The beloved bakery originates in West Duluth, and has been in the process of adding a second shop downtown. In just a few short weeks, the...
WDIO-TV
Structure fire in Carlton County sends firefighters to Skelton Township
On August 13th, 2022 the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire in the 4400 block of County Road 6, Skelton Township. A passerby believed a house was on fire. While emergency personnel were responding they were updated the structure was a pole building. The...
FOX 21 Online
City of Duluth Pitches Possible Tax Increase For Park Fund Levy
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth announced a new proposal to increase property taxes for its park funding. On Thursday, some members of the community joined Mayor Larson on the steps of city hall, presenting a plan for Duluth’s park system. Larson said the goal is to...
WDIO-TV
A vehicle crash in St. Louis leaves one dead and one injured
On Friday, August 12th, 2022 at approximately 11:32 P.M. the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Babbitt Police Department, the MN State Patrol, and area first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 5500 Blk of Hwy 21 in Embarrass Township, which is West of the intersection of Hwy 21 and Hwy 135.
Woman killed by suspected drunk-driver in St. Louis County
A Virginia, Minnesota man is facing charges after he crashed his pickup while driving drunk Friday night, killing another driver. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with the Babbitt Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at around 11:30 p.m.
WDIO-TV
Duluth City Council to consider speed limit for ebikes and motorized scooters
Three Duluth city councilors are proposing a speed limit for ebikes and motorized scooters in certain areas. Councilors Terese Tomanek, Arik Forsman, and Mike Mayou are bringing forward an ordinance that would limit their speed to 10 mph on the Lakewalk from Canal Park to the Rose Garden and on the Baywalk behind the DECC.
Comments / 0