Man booked into jail for firing rifle near Seattle golf course
SEATTLE — A 48-year-old man was booked into jail after police said he fired a rifle near the Jefferson Golf Course in Seattle on Wednesday morning.
At 6:35 a.m., officers were called near Beacon Avenue South and Cheasty Boulevard South after receiving multiple calls about a shooting.
When police arrived, a witness told officers the driver of a red van had fired several shots toward the golf course.
Police searched the area and found the red van with the driver inside.
The driver was arrested and officers recovered a one bolt action rifle that was inside the van.
No injuries were reported.
The man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of a drive-by shooting.
