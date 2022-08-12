ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man booked into jail for firing rifle near Seattle golf course

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
Police recover rifle after shots fired near Seattle golf course. (Seattle Police Dea)

SEATTLE — A 48-year-old man was booked into jail after police said he fired a rifle near the Jefferson Golf Course in Seattle on Wednesday morning.

At 6:35 a.m., officers were called near Beacon Avenue South and Cheasty Boulevard South after receiving multiple calls about a shooting.

When police arrived, a witness told officers the driver of a red van had fired several shots toward the golf course.

Police searched the area and found the red van with the driver inside.

The driver was arrested and officers recovered a one bolt action rifle that was inside the van.

No injuries were reported.

The man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of a drive-by shooting.

