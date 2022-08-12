A suspicious wife jailed earlier this summer after an alleged attack over her husband’s fresh haircut is due back in court later this month. Rebecca Jean Cannon, 41, remains free on bond but has been barred from her home in Oxford Oaks following her June 18 arrest on a charge of domestic battery. That arrest stemmed from an incident days earlier when she had arrived home with the children after a day at Lake Weir. She was suspicious when she found her husband was already home from work, was sporting a fresh haircut and on his way out the door for dinner at Bonefish Grill. She was enraged and banged into his Mercedes with her Cadillac SUV and threw his phone into the toilet of the guest bathroom, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She has since filed for divorce.

