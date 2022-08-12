Read full article on original website
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
fox35orlando.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men accused of berating teen in Sanford neighborhood
SANFORD, Fla. - Two Central Florida men accused of berating a teen driver in Sanford are officially charged. Donald Corsi, 52, and Howard Hughes, 61, are now both charged with felonies after a violent video surfaced in June and went viral. The two men can be seen aggressively yelling, and...
fox35orlando.com
Middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. The deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
10NEWS
Florida toddler found alone in road with bloody nose; caretaker arrested, police say
OCALA, Fla. — Investigators say a woman is behind bars after a toddler in her care was found naked and alone with a bloody nose on an Ocala road. A US Postal Service worker found the child unsupervised in the roadway around 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 10 and called police, the Ocala Police Department wrote in a post. Two nearby witnesses gave the child a t-shirt to wear.
Central Florida man under arrest after shooting ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Sanford police arrested a man Saturday after he shot his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend. The shooting happened on the Roseland Park area of Sanford. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said the ex-boyfriend of the resident showed up at the home, a...
click orlando
VIDEO: Palm Coast woman shaved girl’s head, shoved metal pipe in mouth, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman was arrested Thursday after witnesses saw her shave a girl’s head, write derogatory words on her face and shove a pipe in her mouth, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Priscilla Florentino, 33, performed these...
leesburg-news.com
Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg
A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
WESH
Volusia County woman killed in head-on crash, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman was killed after a head-on collision late Saturday night, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on State Road 44 near Taganana Drive when a Kia Optima traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the divided highway collided with aToyota Sienna minivan.
villages-news.com
Quarters Apartments man arrested after blaming pregnant girlfriend in traffic crash
A resident of The Quarters Apartments was arrested after trying to blame his pregnant girlfriend in a traffic crash. Marcus Lee McAnally, 23, was driving a blue Nissan Versa at about 6 p.m. Wednesday in Leesburg when he struck a pickup truck which had stopped to allow pedestrians to make their way through a crosswalk, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The woman said the other driver, who she identified as a male, had been “impatient” and tried to drive around her, causing the accident.
click orlando
DeLand police search for man wanted for aggravated battery, armed carjacking
DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police are actively searching for a man accused of battering his pregnant partner and threatening her and their one-year-old child with a shotgun. Omar Thomas, 22, faces several charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant person, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking with a deadly weapon, police said.
WESH
Belleview man hit and killed crossing the road overnight
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was crossing Orange Blossom Trail just north of Holden Avenue when he was struck and killed by an SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning as the 62-year-old Belleview man was walking east across the northbound lanes of OBT when he was struck by the front of an SUV. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.
WCJB
“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Moreland was the sheriff in Marion County for about 20 years from 1973 to 1992. He then went on to become a United States Marshal. Employees hired during the “Moreland” era will gather on Sunday for a reunion to share stories and see old friends.
villages-news.com
SWAT team ends armed standoff at home in The Villages
The SWAT team from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office ended an armed standoff at a home Saturday morning in The Villages. The standoff began at about 10 a.m. with the sheriff’s office warning residents about an armed subject who had barricaded himself in at a home on Clearwater Run in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. Residents were ordered to remain in their homes. There were no evacuations.
villages-news.com
Wife jailed after attack over husband’s fresh haircut due back in court
A suspicious wife jailed earlier this summer after an alleged attack over her husband’s fresh haircut is due back in court later this month. Rebecca Jean Cannon, 41, remains free on bond but has been barred from her home in Oxford Oaks following her June 18 arrest on a charge of domestic battery. That arrest stemmed from an incident days earlier when she had arrived home with the children after a day at Lake Weir. She was suspicious when she found her husband was already home from work, was sporting a fresh haircut and on his way out the door for dinner at Bonefish Grill. She was enraged and banged into his Mercedes with her Cadillac SUV and threw his phone into the toilet of the guest bathroom, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She has since filed for divorce.
Villages Daily Sun
Where we’re from
Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
fox35orlando.com
62-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County crash, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 62-year-old man was killed early Saturday after being struck by a car while crossing the road in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol says. The man, from Belleview, was reportedly trying to cross the street at Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue around 3 a.m. when he walked into the path of a 29-year-old woman driving an Audi. FHP says the man was not in the crosswalk when he was struck.
villages-news.com
Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake
A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man arrested for running from vehicle crash he caused while driving drunk
A Dunnellon man with a history of driving violations was taken into custody for allegedly driving drunk and causing a two-vehicle collision in Crystal River he ran away from. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 38-year-old Justin Levi Vanover on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from the scene of the crash at U.S. 19 and North Citrus Avenue, according to the Vanover’s arrest affidavit, obtained Friday.
Dade City officer-involved shooting prompts large police presence
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place near a Dollar General in Dade City Thursday morning.
fox35orlando.com
'God Bless Derek Chauvin': Mural for man attacked by K-9 defaced with praise for George Floyd's killer
A mural for the Gainesville, Florida man who lost his eye after a K-9 attacked him was vandalized with swastikas. Someone spray-painted swastikas, and "God Bless Derek Chauvin" on a mural calling for justice in the case involving Terrell Bradley who lost his eye following a traffic stop in Gainesville last month.
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Dade City
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said they are investigating the Dade City Police Department officer-involved shooting, which occurred near 14th Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.
