Alabama State

WSFA

Alabama sends support to Kentucky recovery efforts

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Ivey today announced that Alabama has sent support to Kentucky for their ongoing flood recovery efforts. The governor shared that the aid is coming through the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) after Kentucky is requiring a need for a logistics section chief. The logistics section chief is already supporting recovery operations in Kentucky, but if there became an immediate need in Alabama, this person would return.
WSFA

Alabama Restaurant Week celebrates local restaurants and staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Restaurant Week kicks off Friday to show appreciation for local restaurants and their staff. The two-week celebration, hosted by the Alabama Department of Tourism, is held throughout the state and runs through August 28th. The tourism department says Alabama’s restaurants need and deserve our support...
Alabama Education
WSFA

Alabama Democrats to elect new party chair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s Democratic Party will meet in Birmingham Saturday for their annual organizational meeting. The party will select a new leader for the second time in less than three years. “I regret so much that many Alabamians curse the Democratic Party,” said Joe L. Reed with...
WSFA

First Alert: Tracking a change to the weather pattern this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weather pattern looks to change for the better this weekend. A weak cold front is forecasted to slide south of the area through the day Saturday. That will knock down rain chances for both days this weekend, with a large majority of Central and South Alabama staying dry.
