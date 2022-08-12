DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Ivey today announced that Alabama has sent support to Kentucky for their ongoing flood recovery efforts. The governor shared that the aid is coming through the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) after Kentucky is requiring a need for a logistics section chief. The logistics section chief is already supporting recovery operations in Kentucky, but if there became an immediate need in Alabama, this person would return.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO