WSFA
Alabama Anti Human Trafficking Alliance is helping identify predators, warning signs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every year, thousands of people fall victim to human trafficking in the United States, and the Family Sunshine Center says many victims live right here in River Region. “People think that it happens in big cities, but it doesn’t. It happens through small towns; it really...
WSFA
Alabama sends support to Kentucky recovery efforts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Ivey today announced that Alabama has sent support to Kentucky for their ongoing flood recovery efforts. The governor shared that the aid is coming through the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) after Kentucky is requiring a need for a logistics section chief. The logistics section chief is already supporting recovery operations in Kentucky, but if there became an immediate need in Alabama, this person would return.
WSFA
Alabama Restaurant Week celebrates local restaurants and staff
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Restaurant Week kicks off Friday to show appreciation for local restaurants and their staff. The two-week celebration, hosted by the Alabama Department of Tourism, is held throughout the state and runs through August 28th. The tourism department says Alabama’s restaurants need and deserve our support...
WSFA
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (Gray News) - Officials in Idaho say a Utah man caught a massive, 10-foot-long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir earlier this month. On Friday, the Idaho Fish and Game shared a picture of the monster catch, congratulating Greg Poulsen, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, for setting a new state record for white sturgeon.
WSFA
Alabama Democrats to elect new party chair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s Democratic Party will meet in Birmingham Saturday for their annual organizational meeting. The party will select a new leader for the second time in less than three years. “I regret so much that many Alabamians curse the Democratic Party,” said Joe L. Reed with...
WSFA
First Alert: Tracking a change to the weather pattern this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weather pattern looks to change for the better this weekend. A weak cold front is forecasted to slide south of the area through the day Saturday. That will knock down rain chances for both days this weekend, with a large majority of Central and South Alabama staying dry.
