Sportsbeat Preview: Westmont Hilltop Hilltoppers

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a rough end to the season last year for Westmont Hilltop losing six of their last seven games en route to a 3-8 record, but it’s a new year and that brings excitement; and so does a new stadium.

The lights will be on at Price Field in just a couple of weeks. The $7.5 million dollar stadium remodel will reopen its doors week one with Central Cambria in town. The Hilltoppers played at Price Field for part of the season only to finish the year with some games at Trojan Stadium, the home of Greater Johnstown.

“I think you’ll see better attendance. I think you’ll see more people wanting to be involved, especially for that opening game,” said Head Coach Pat Barron. “First time with lights, first time in turf in a brand new stadium that lots of people will get to enjoy for years and years to come so we’re certainly excited.”

A season ago Westmont was a young and inexperienced team, but with seven returning starters on each side of the ball, the team hopes that leadership pays dividends.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.