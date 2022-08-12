Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Bassmaster High School National Championship winners announced
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship winners were announced as the event came to an end on Saturday at Lake Hartwell. Reece Keeney and Bryce Moder of Northeast Wisconsin Bass were named the winners with a three-day total of 43 pounds and...
Multiple fights halt South Carolina high school’s football jamboree
GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA/WBTW) — Several people were hurt Friday night during fights among spectators that halted a high school football jamboree, authorities said. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the fights that occurred during the event at Greenwood High School. The sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots being fired during […]
nowhabersham.com
Joey Dunahoo
Joey Dunahoo, age 62, of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. Born on July 3, 1960, in Hamilton, Georgia, he was a son of Shirley Moye Dunahoo of Clermont and the late Emory West Dunahoo, Sr. Joey was a self-employed builder, who also worked in transportation and logistics. He was of the Christian faith and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
bassmaster.com
Reynolds represents All-American class on final day
ANDERSON, S.C.– When he was selected as a 2022 Bassmaster All-American, Nathan Reynolds from Backwoods Bassin’ was surprised by the increase in engagement he received from anglers and potential sponsors, particularly on social media. “I have gotten a lot of attention on social media and I wasn’t really...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: Rickey Gibson Makes Commitment
Georgia made a late push for CB Rickey Gibson out of Alabama, but the Vols prevail in this one.
nowhabersham.com
Richard Alston Kimsey
Richard Alston Kimsey, age 85, of Alto, Georgia, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, of natural causes. Richard was the last of nine children of Isaac Melvin Kimsey and Nell Iona Huff. He was the nephew of Zumpt Alston Huff, who was an aviation pioneer in the Southeast, and the...
Georgia football has its next 1,000-yard receiver on the roster now
Georgia football almost saw Brock Bowers collect 1,000 yards receiving last year, but in 2022, it will be a receiver that finally makes it happen. Adonai Mitchell will be the next Georgia player that records over 1,000 yards in a single season, and while some may think it’s too soon to say that or it could jinx him — that needs to stop now. The superstitions are understandable, but this kid is far too talented not to predict this.
woffordterriers.com
Men's Soccer Takes Down No. 1 Clemson in Exhibition
The Wofford men's soccer team held off No. 1 Clemson 3-1 in exhibition play Saturday night in front of a fully packed Snyder Field. The Terriers struck first off a goal by Jackson Wrobel at the 22-minute mark, with Wofford holding the same 1-0 lead at the half. Wofford doubled its lead to resume play in the second half after Zakaria Holmen found Thaddeus Dennis, who sneaked the ball past the Clemson goalkeeper. The Tigers answered quickly off a goal from Sylla Ousmane making it a 2-1 score.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nowhabersham.com
Richard Russell Harris, Sr.
Richard Russell Harris, Sr., age 82 of Hoschton entered heaven on Friday August 12, 2022 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Russell was born in Gainesville, GA on January 30, 1940. He was raised by late Jim & Lillie Mae Harris. He owned & operated K & R Electric and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He had been attending Union Baptist Church when his health began to decline. Russell loved Braves baseball and he loved to fish. He was preceded in death by his, biological brothers, Bobby Gene “Fatback” Harris, Tweddle Harris, Ray Harris Diner Harris & Johnny Harris; sisters, Rosa Mae Rider & Geneva Spencer.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Tallulah Gorge, Rabun County
Tallulah Gorge is a nearly thousand-foot-deep canyon which follows the Tallulah River for two miles resulting in one of the most beautiful natural areas in Georgia. The spectacular site is accessed at Tallulah Gorge State Park and is a mecca for outdoor recreation enthusiasts. I didn’t have much time when I was here, but even a visit of a couple of hours is one of the most rewarding trips in Georgia.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Tallulah Point Overlook, 1920s, Rabun County
The little tourist stop that was known as Harvey’s Famous Overlook from at least the 1920s [some sources say 1912] until the 1980s. It undoubtedly hosted millions of visitors in its long history. This vintage postcard likely dates to the late 1930s. [Public domain image]. It was next known...
UPDATE: What is left of the Georgia Guidestones will have a new home.
ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — What is left of the Georgia Guidestones after they were destroyed last month is now being donated. Earlier this week, the Elbert County Board of Commissioners voted last week to donate the debris from the mysterious Georgia monument to the Elberton Granite Association and its museum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vanishinggeorgia.com
Poultry Farm, Habersham County
I believe this farm now serves another purpose, but the old barns recall the earlier days of commercial poultry, Georgia’s dominant agricultural commodity. I believe Northeast Georgia is still the top region for production and was an early leader in innovation.
nowhabersham.com
Jack Graham Gaddis
Mr. Jack Graham Gaddis, 69 of Cornelia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Gaddis was born September 7, 1952, to the late Braska and Verdell Gaddis. Jack enjoyed playing his guitar and traveling around the world. Mr. Gaddis was a prison guard at Lee Arrendale State Prison for a number of years before retiring. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings Jerry Gaddis, Larry Gaddis, Wilma Nix, Kaye Purcell, Donald Gaddis.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Edwards-Tatum House, 1932, Clarkesville
Thank you for sharing such a beauty. We don’t get out much any more, so it is nice to see these places we never knew existed.
WJCL
Georgia Guidestones find a new home
ELBERTON, Ga. — The pile of granite that was once known as a structure called the Georgia Guidestones, which was destroyed last month in an explosion, is getting a new home. The Elbert County Board of Commissioners voted this week to donate the Guidestones' remains to the Elberton Granite Association, officials say.
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
Motorcyclist dies days after Oconee Co. crash
A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash Monday in Oconee County has died.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Commission approves residential development for Winder Highway
The Hall County Commission on Thursday approved a rezoning request allowing for the construction of 52 homes off Winder Highway in South Hall County. Applicant Ponderosa Land Holdings, LLC sought to rezone a 31.64-acre track on the west side of Winder Highway near its intersection with Plantation Drive to Planned Residential Development, which the commission approved unanimously.
nowhabersham.com
Carol Houston
Carol Houston, age 84, of Alto, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Born on August 4, 1938, in Tiger, she was a daughter of the late Vaugn Nichols and Lillian Vedell Shook. Mrs. Houston retired from Nichols Department store where she was the receiving and shipping manager. After her husband passed away, she worked in various retirement homes. She enjoyed working in her rose garden and loved her husband and sister. Mrs. Houston was a member of Glade Creek Baptist Church.
Comments / 0