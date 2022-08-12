Georgia football almost saw Brock Bowers collect 1,000 yards receiving last year, but in 2022, it will be a receiver that finally makes it happen. Adonai Mitchell will be the next Georgia player that records over 1,000 yards in a single season, and while some may think it’s too soon to say that or it could jinx him — that needs to stop now. The superstitions are understandable, but this kid is far too talented not to predict this.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO