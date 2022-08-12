Multiple local organizations receive $24K in grant awards from Boards of Community Knights Inc.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Several organizations in Hampton Roads took in part of $24,000 in grant awards from the Board of Community Knights, Inc.

A total of 23 local organizations received the grants Thursday as part of the Board of Community Knight’s GIFT program.

“Community Knights is so very grateful to the amazing members of the community who support as volunteers and choose to help continue to invest in our public schools and local non-profits,” said CEO Jennifer Brown. “Community service and engagement is one of the cornerstones of our GIFT program. “

Volunteers can support future community grant opportunities like these by volunteering and playing CK Bingo every Weds & Sunday! Call 757-509-5139 to get more info about the weekly food truck options and jackpots, or check the Community Knights Bingo page.

Photo Courtesy – Marcus Calabrese

Photo Courtesy – Marcus Calabrese

Photo Courtesy – Marcus Calabrese

Photo Courtesy – Marcus Calabrese

Photo Courtesy – Marcus Calabrese

The recipients of the grants are:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.